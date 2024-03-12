LED Cinema

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Real Black, Infinite Darkness
Real Black, Infinite Darkness.
Lifelike Colors
Lifelike Colors.
High Uniformity
High Uniformity.
The Optimal Space Utilization
The Optimal Space Utilization.
Compatibility with Dolby
Compatibility with Dolby.
All Spec
OPTICAL PARAMETER
-
Pitch
3.3 mm
-
LED Type
SMD
-
Pixels per LED Module
8,640
-
Aspect Ratio
64 : 90 (per Cabinet)
-
Resolution
192 × 270 (per Cabinet)
-
Pixels
51,840 (per Cabinet)
-
Pixel Density
90,000 (per SQM)
-
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal/Vertical)
120º, 120º
-
Color Depth
12 Bit (DCI-compliant)
-
Chromaticity Uniformity
In case of White : Within ±0.015 x, ±0.015 y
-
Color Temperature (White)
(x. y) = (0.314, 0.351) / DCI-P3 Theater
-
Color Temperature (R, G, B)
DCI-P3 theater
R: (x. y) = (0.68, 0.32)
G: (x. y) = (0.265, 0.690)
B: (x. y) = (0.15, 0.06)
-
Contrast Ratio
4000 : 1 (Minimum)
-
Brightness(After Calibration)
48 nit (DCI-compliant)
-
Color Gamut
DCI - P3 (DCI-compliant)
-
Video Frame Rate
24 Hz, 25 Hz, 30 Hz, 48 Hz, 50 Hz, 60 Hz
-
Lifetime
100,000 Hours (LED to Half Brightness)
-
Operation Hours
16 Hours per Day / 7 Days per Week
PHYSICAL/ELECTRICAL PARAMETERS
-
Modules (per Cabinet)
6 (2 × 3)
-
Dimension (LDM)
320 mm × 300 mm
-
Dimension (per Cabinet)
640 mm × 900 mm × 124 mm (Including Handle)
-
Dimension (4K, Total)
14,080 mm × 7,200 mm (101 sqm)
-
Dimension (4K, Active Area)
13,653 mm × 7,200 mm (98 sqm)
-
Weight (per Cabinet)
15 kg
-
Weight (4K, Total)
2,640 kg
-
Material of Cabinet Body
Aluminum
-
Heat Generation (per Cabinet)
221 BTU (Max.) / 73 BTU (Typ.)
-
Serviceability
Rear only
-
Power Supply
AC100-240 V ~, 50/60 Hz
-
Power Type
Built-in Power
-
Power Consumption (Max, per Cabinet)
90 watt (Main) / 52 watt (Secondary)
-
Power Consumption (Max, 4K)
9,260 W
-
Certification
DCI, CB, CE-LVD/EMC, FCC, ETL/UL, RoHS, REACH
-
Supported Media Server
Dolby® IMS3000
-
Interface
RJ45
-
Operation Temperature
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
10% to 80%
-
Storage Temperature
-20°C to 60°C (-4°F to 140°F)
-
Storage Humidity
5% to 85%
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Purchase LG product Parts & Accessories.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.