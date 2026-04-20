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Indoor LG LED All-in-One Ultra Stretch
Indoor LG LED All-in-One Ultra Stretch
32:9 Ultra Stretch LED Display
* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
All-in-One LED Screen with Built-in Speaker
Experience the convenience of LG’s LED All-in-One LUPA098, featuring an ultra-wide 32:9 aspect ratio for an immersive viewing experience. This all-in-one package includes an embedded controller and built-in speaker, making setup a breeze. Dispelling the notion that LED displays are difficult and complex to install, it requires no controller connections or module configuration.
The wide LUPA098 screen suspended inside an airport terminal is displaying flight information and a travel advertisement simultaneously, with sound delivered through its built-in speaker.
Easy Installation
The installation process of the 32:9 All-in-One is straightforward. First, fix the rear frame on the mounting accessory. Next, attach each LED display module to the rear frame, and finally, plug in the power cable. This simple installation saves time and labor, allowing users to easily manage the LED screen.
This consists of a total of three images illustrating the steps for securing cabinets, attaching LED modules, and connecting the power cable.
* Fixing screws or installing wall mount/accessories is needed additionally.
** Installation time and complexity may vary depending on various factors, including number of installers, their skills and experience and the conditions of the location and environment.
Simple Power Connection
The LUPA098 is operated with Single AC cable without the need for a complicated power connection and enables neat installation.
Quick Maintenance
In case of a failure related to the LED module or the system board, it can be serviced from the front. The LED module can be easily detached using the provided magnetic tool and replaced quickly without cabling.
* Certain failures may not be serviceable from the front, and alternative disassembly procedures may be required.
** With the safety wire applied, extra wiring is required during LED module installation or replacement.
Versatile Installation with Standardized Compatibility
The product supports flexible installation through its VESA‑compatible mounting holes, allowing the use of a wide range of commercially available wall mounts and stand tailored to your installation needs. Additionally, the LUPA098 can be seamlessly arranged side by side in an N × M configuration, supporting up to 10 screens to suit various installation sites and purposes.
The LUPA098, installed on a wall with a landscape wall mount, on a stand, and side by side as four displays in a multi-screen setup, is shown in three different images.
* Wall mounts and stands are not provided. Any VESA‑compatible options may be purchased separately as needed.
** Using the accessory hanging rings for wire installation does not allow vertical expansion; only a 1 × N installation is supported.
Flame Spread Protection
The LUPA098 has satisfied the standards for the BS476 Part 7 Class 1 rating, confirming its compliance with flame spread standards. Its excellent fire resistance can help improve safety at the installation site.
The LUPA098 is designed to be resistant to fire.
* The LUPA098 was evaluated for spread of flame at 1.5 min and final spread of flame under BS476 Part 7:1997 (R2016) procedures, verified by TUV SUD Certification and Testing (China) Co., Ltd. in December 2025, and satisfied Class 1 standard requirements. (Technical Report No. 68.189.24.0712.01).
** Actual results or performance may vary depending on the use environment.
5,000 m Operational Capability
The LUPA098 is designed to function at altitudes of up to 5,000 meters. To support this capability, the original power supply unit (PSU) on the power board was replaced with a PSU optimized for high-altitude performance.
The LUPA098 operates smoothly at altitudes of up to 5,000 meters.
* Actual results or performance may vary depending on the use environment.
All Spec
STANDARD
Certification
CB 62368-1 / 60950-1
ETL, EMC Class A
CONTROLLER
Controller
Embedded(webOS4.0)
ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS
Frame Rate (Hz)
50 / 60
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/㎡, Max.)
1136
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Screen, Avg.)
942
Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Screen, Max.)
1842
Power Consumption (W/㎡, Max.)
333W
Power Consumption (W/Screen, Avg.)
276W
Power Consumption (W/Screen, Max.)
540W
Power Supply (V)
100 to 240
Refresh Rate (Hz)
3,840
ENVIRONMENT
Environment
RoHS, REACH
I/O PORT
I/O Port
HDMI In(3), DP In(1),
USB, LAN, RS232C In/Out, IR,
Digital Audio Out (1, SPDIF Optical)
OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS
IP rating Front
IP30
IP rating Rear
IP30
LED Lifetime (Half brightness)
100,000
Operating Humidity
10~90%RH
Operating Temperature(℃)
0℃ to +40℃
OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS
Brightness Uniformity(%)
0.98
Max. Brightness (After Calibration)
Typ. 600
Color Uniformity
±0.015CxCy
Contrast Ratio
3,000:1 (Typ)
Color Temperature
3,200~9,300
Processing Depth (bit)
16
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)
150
Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)
150
PHYSICAL PARAMETERS
Cabinet material
Aluminum
Flatness of Cabinet (mm)
±0.15
Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)
300x168.75
Module Resolution (WxH)
240x135
No. of Modules per Screen (WxH)
8x4 (Total 32)
Physical Pixel Density (pixels/㎡)
640,000
Pixel Configuration
Single SMD
Pixel Pitch (mm)
1.25
Screen Dimensions (W x H x D, mm, including bezel)
2405×680×59.35mm
Screen Resolution (WxH)
1,920x540
Screen Surface Area (㎡)
1.62
Service access
Full Front Access for all parts
Weight of the screen
38.9kg
SPEAKER
Speaker
Built-in (9W+9W)
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