We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LAP Series - Premium Fine-pitch LED Signage
All Spec
PHYSICAL PARAMETERS
-
Pitch Name
P1.0
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
1.0
-
LED Type
SMD 3-in-1
-
Resolution(W x H, per Unit Case)
384 x 360
-
Dimensions(W x H x D, per Module)
192 x 180 x 16 mm
-
Dimensions(W x H x D, per Unit Case)
384 x 360 x 77 mm
-
Weight(per Unit Case)
5 kg
-
Weight(per SQM)
36 kg1)
1) LED Unit Case (Except LED Controller)
-
Unit Frame Material
Die Casting Allumium
-
Unit Frame Color
Black
-
Access
Rear
OPTICAL PARAMETER
-
Brightness(After Calibration)
1,000nit
-
Contrast Ratio
6,000:1
-
Viewing Angle(H x V)
160 x 140
-
Bit Depth
16bit
-
Brightness Uniformity
≥ 97%
-
Color Uniformity
±0.015Cx, Cy
-
Color Gamut
NTSC 100%, BT2020 94%
-
Color temperature - Default
6,500K
-
Color temperature - Adjustable
3,200 ~ 9,300K
-
Video Frame Rate
50/60Hz
ELECTRICAL PARAMETER
-
Input Power Range
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power consumption - Max/Typ(per Unit Case)
170/85W
-
Power consumption - Max/Typ(per SQM)
1,230/615W
-
Refresh rate
1,920Hz
CONNECTIVITY(SYSTEM CONTROLLER)
-
Video Inputs
HDMI In, DP In/Out, DVI, USB
-
Control
RJ45 In/Out, RS232C In/Out
-
Special Features
Temperature Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor, Current Sensor
OPERATION CONDITIONS
-
Working Temperature/Humidity
0 °C to 40 °C at 10 % to 80 %
-
Storage Temperature/Humidity
-20°C to 60 at 5 to 90%
-
LED Lifetime
100,000hrs
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
IEC 60950-1 / EN 60950-1 / UL 60950-1
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
Environment
RoHS
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Purchase LG product Parts & Accessories.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.