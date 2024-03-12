We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Curved Tiling OLED
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
65"
-
Brightness
140~450
-
Resolution
3,840 x 2,160
CONNECTIVITY - INTPUT
-
HDMI
Yes (HDCP 2.2, External)
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width
15, 26, 13.2, 13.2 mm (U, B, L, R Off-bezel)
-
Dimension (W x H x D)
(1 x 4 Model) Display: 3,123 x 2,120 x 8.54 mm (Module), 99 mm (Stand Neck)
-
Weight (head)
(1 x 4 Model) 380 kg
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
10% to 80%
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ.
230W
-
DPM
3W
-
Power off
0.5W
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC
-
ErP / Energy Star
Yes / NA
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
OLED SuperSign
Yes
-
SuperSign-c
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller (2ea batteries included), Power Cord, HDMI Cable, DP Cable 7ea, RS232C Cable 8ea, LAN Cable 9ea, QSG, Manual
