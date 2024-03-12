We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
EW5TK Series - 55'' Transparent OLED Touch Signage
See Beyond, LG Transparent OLED Touch Signage
A man is doing his job by looking at the data displayed on the Transparent OLED screen.
A New Level of
See-through View
Boasting vivid and clear colors with high transparency, this display provides visual enhancements to objects placed behind it, giving viewers an impressive "wow" factor.
Not only that, it can respond according to viewers’ touch, which has great potential for various applications where customer interactions are required.
LG Transparent OLED Signage vividly shows the fireworks, making the screen look more colorful in harmony with the actual night view behind it.
Accurate and Vivid Colors
A man is getting information through the Transparent OLED screen showing photos of the dessert menu.
Intuitive P-Cap Touch
In a car exhibition hall, a man is changing the car’s color on the screen by touching the Transparent OLED Signage screen installed in front of the car.
Expandable Design
A woman is checking content with a Transparent OLED Signage installed next to the window.
All Spec
LANGUAGE
-
OSD
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic
SOUND
-
Speaker (Built-in)
NO
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ePEAT(US only)
NO
-
ERP / Energy Star
YES / NO
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width
T/R/L/B : 7.9/7.9/7.9/144.5mm
-
Bezel Color
Matt Silver
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1345 x 945 x 207mm
-
Handle
NO
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
1225.5 x 832.9 x 7.4mm (Head) 782.8 x 238.4 x 34.7mm (Signage Box)
-
Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
N/A
-
Packed Weight
24.5Kg
-
VESA Standard Mount Interface
N/A
-
Weight (Head)
12.9Kg (Head) 3.4Kg (Signage Box)
-
Weight (Head+Stand)
N/A
OPS COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Power Built-in
N/A
-
OPS Type compatible
N/A
POWER
-
Power Type
Built-in Power
-
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
ACCESSORY
-
Optional
NO
-
Basic
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, IR receiver, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, MCX/Harness Cables(3000mmx4ea/3000mmx2ea for connection between panel and Signage Box), HDMI Cable(3M), Micro to A type USB cable(3M, for connection between Touch and Signage box), A to B type USB cable(Touch out), Screw(M4xL22,12ea / M4 Nut,12ea / M3xL5.5,8ea / M3xL3.5,20ea), Shield Cover Assy', Rubber Damper 4ea, Touch Cable Holder 2ea, MCX Cable Holder 4ea
DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH
-
Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)
120ms ↓
-
Accuracy (Typ.)
3.5mm
-
Available Object Size for Touch
Ø12 mm ↑
-
Interface
USB2.0
-
Multi Touch Point
Max. 10 Points
-
Operating System Support
Windows 8.1, Windows 10
-
Protection Glass Thickness
3mm (Anti-Reflective / Anti-Finger print)
-
Protection Glass Transmission
84% (Typ.)
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
-
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40 °C
PROTECTION GLASS
-
Anti-Reflective
YES
-
Degree of Protection
N/A
-
Infrared - Resistance (IR)
N/A
-
Shatter-Proof
YES
-
Tempered / Chemical strengthening
Chemical strengthening
-
Thickness
3mm
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Power Protection
N/A
-
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
N/A
-
Direct Sunlight
N/A
-
IP Rating
N/A
-
Overlay Touch Compatibility
N/A
-
Smart Calibration
N/A
-
Tilt (Face down)
N/A
-
Tilt (Face up)
N/A
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Connected Care
YES
-
Mobile CMS
YES
-
Promota
NO
-
SuperSign Cloud
NO
-
SuperSign CMS
YES
-
SuperSign Control+
YES
-
SuperSign WB
NO
PANEL
-
Contrast Ratio
150,000:1
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Back Light Type
OLED
-
Brightness
150/400nit (APL 100%/25%, without Glass)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07 Billion colors
-
Color Gamut
BT709 120%
-
Dynamic CR
NO
-
Life time
30,000Hrs (Typ.)
-
Native Resolution
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
18/7 (Moving Content Only)
-
Panel Technology
OLED
-
Portait / Landscape
YES / YES
-
QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)
N/A
-
Refresh Rate
120Hz
-
Response Time
1ms (G to G), 8ms (MPRT)
-
Screen Size (Inch)
55
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
Haze 3% (SET)
-
Transparency
33% (SET)
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178º x 178º
FEATURE - HARDWARE
-
Local Key Operation
NO
-
Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor
NO
-
Auto Brightness Sensor
NO
-
BLU Sensor
NO
-
Current Sensor
NO
-
FAN (Built-in)
NO
-
Humidity Sensor
NO
-
Internal Memory (eMMC)
16GB
-
Pixel Sensor
NO
-
Power Indicator
NO
-
Proximity Sensor
NO
-
Temperature Sensor
YES
-
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
NO
CONNECTIVITY
-
Daisy Chain
NO
-
Audio In
NO
-
Audio Out
YES
-
DP In
YES (HDCP 1.3)
-
DP Out
YES
-
DVI-D In
NO
-
External Speaker Out
NO
-
HDMI In
YES (1ea)
-
HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)
1.4
-
HDMI Out
NO
-
IR In
YES
-
IR Out
YES (Sharing RS232C Out)
-
RGB In
NO
-
RJ45(LAN) In
YES (1ea)
-
RJ45(LAN) Out
YES
-
RS232C In
YES
-
RS232C Out
YES
-
Touch USB
USB2.0 Type B (1ea)
-
USB In
USB2.0 Type A (2ea)
FEATURE - SOFTWARE
-
Pro:Idiom
YES
-
Auto Set ID
YES
-
Backlight Sync
NO
-
Beacon
NO
-
Booting Logo Image
NO
-
Brightness Compensation
NO
-
Cisco Certification
NO
-
Control Manager
YES
-
Crestron Connected
YES
-
External Input Rotation
NO
-
Fail over
YES
-
Gapless Playback
YES
-
Group Manager
YES
-
HDMI-CEC
YES
-
ISM Method
YES
-
Local Contents Scheduling
YES
-
Local Network Sync
NO
-
Network Ready
NO
-
No Signal Image
NO
-
OS Ver. (webOS)
webOS 4.0
-
PBP
NO
-
PIP
NO
-
Play via URL
NO
-
PM mode
YES
-
RS232C Sync
NO
-
Scan Inversion
NO
-
Screen Rotation
YES
-
Screen Share
NO
-
Setting Data Cloning
YES
-
SI Server Setting
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
NO
-
SNMP
YES
-
Status Mailing
YES
-
Tile Mode Setting
NO
-
USB Plug & Play
YES
-
Video Tag
YES (4 Video Tag)
-
Wake on LAN
YES
-
webRTC
NO
-
W/B Setting by Grey scale
NO
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
955 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1023 BTU/Hr(Max.)
-
DPM
0.5W
-
Power off
0.5W
-
Smart Energy Saving (70%)
N/A
-
Max.
300W
-
Typ.
84W (IEC 62087)
-
