About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
EW5TK Series - 55'' Transparent OLED Touch Signage

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

EW5TK Series - 55'' Transparent OLED Touch Signage

55EW5TK-A

EW5TK Series - 55'' Transparent OLED Touch Signage

()
  • LG EW5TK Series - 55'' Transparent OLED Touch Signage, 55EW5TK-A
  • LG EW5TK Series - 55'' Transparent OLED Touch Signage, 55EW5TK-A
  • LG EW5TK Series - 55'' Transparent OLED Touch Signage, 55EW5TK-A
  • LG EW5TK Series - 55'' Transparent OLED Touch Signage, 55EW5TK-A
  • LG EW5TK Series - 55'' Transparent OLED Touch Signage, 55EW5TK-A
  • LG EW5TK Series - 55'' Transparent OLED Touch Signage, 55EW5TK-A
  • LG EW5TK Series - 55'' Transparent OLED Touch Signage, 55EW5TK-A
  • LG EW5TK Series - 55'' Transparent OLED Touch Signage, 55EW5TK-A
LG EW5TK Series - 55'' Transparent OLED Touch Signage, 55EW5TK-A
LG EW5TK Series - 55'' Transparent OLED Touch Signage, 55EW5TK-A
LG EW5TK Series - 55'' Transparent OLED Touch Signage, 55EW5TK-A
LG EW5TK Series - 55'' Transparent OLED Touch Signage, 55EW5TK-A
LG EW5TK Series - 55'' Transparent OLED Touch Signage, 55EW5TK-A
LG EW5TK Series - 55'' Transparent OLED Touch Signage, 55EW5TK-A
LG EW5TK Series - 55'' Transparent OLED Touch Signage, 55EW5TK-A
LG EW5TK Series - 55'' Transparent OLED Touch Signage, 55EW5TK-A

Key Features

  • Brightness(Typ.): 400 cd/m² (APL 25%, without Glass)
  • Transparency(Typ.) : 33% (Set)
  • Bezel : 7.9 mm (T/B/L), 144.5 mm (B)
  • Interface : HDMI / DP / USB 2.0 / Touch USB / RS232C / RJ45 / IR / Audio
  • P-Cap Touch, Tempered Front Glass (3T)
More

See Beyond, LG Transparent OLED Touch Signage

A man is doing his job by looking at the data displayed on the Transparent OLED screen.

* All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.

A New Level of
See-through View

LG Transparent OLED Signage illuminates spaces that once were hidden away behind the display, completely harmonizing with its surroundings.
Boasting vivid and clear colors with high transparency, this display provides visual enhancements to objects placed behind it, giving viewers an impressive "wow" factor.
Not only that, it can respond according to viewers’ touch, which has great potential for various applications where customer interactions are required.

LG Transparent OLED Signage vividly shows the fireworks, making the screen look more colorful in harmony with the actual night view behind it.

Accurate and Vivid Colors

Featuring self-lighting pixels, the display maintains vivid colors and high contrast ratio even when the display becomes transparent. It brings content to life from wide viewing angles, and the content blends into its surroundings seamlessly and naturally.

A man is getting information through the Transparent OLED screen showing photos of the dessert menu.

Intuitive P-Cap Touch

By adding P-Cap touch sensor film to the display, the utilization possibilities expand to various industries where customer interaction services are demanding. Users could enjoy its fascinating content using their fingertips with no lag.

In a car exhibition hall, a man is changing the car’s color on the screen by touching the Transparent OLED Signage screen installed in front of the car.

Information about the Colosseum is shown on the Transparent OLED screen set up in front of the Colosseum model.

High Transparency

LG’s OLED technology makes the Transparent OLED Touch Signage have slimmer structure without backlight unit nor a liquid crystal layer, achieving high transparency of 33% even with P-Cap touch film. While clearly showing objects behind the screen, it overlays the relevant information right before them.
Attach thin and transparent tempered glass to the screen to maximize product protection and user safety.

Protective Tempered Glass

Touching a display directly can cause damage or scratches. The tempered front glass protects product from such external impacts and its anti-shatter glass is designed to minimize customers’ injuries.

* * Optically Clear Resin

Expandable Design

LG Transparent OLED Touch Signage is designed as a semi-assembled display, meaning you can install it in various ways to fit into existing structures and spaces. With a variety of forms of installation*, it can complement any venue in which it is installed.

A woman is checking content with a Transparent OLED Signage installed next to the window.

* Installation accessories are not supplied by LG.
Print

All Spec

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic

SOUND

  • Speaker (Built-in)

    NO

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ePEAT(US only)

    NO

  • ERP / Energy Star

    YES / NO

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Width

    T/R/L/B : 7.9/7.9/7.9/144.5mm

  • Bezel Color

    Matt Silver

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1345 x 945 x 207mm

  • Handle

    NO

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1225.5 x 832.9 x 7.4mm (Head) 782.8 x 238.4 x 34.7mm (Signage Box)

  • Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    N/A

  • Packed Weight

    24.5Kg

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    N/A

  • Weight (Head)

    12.9Kg (Head) 3.4Kg (Signage Box)

  • Weight (Head+Stand)

    N/A

OPS COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Power Built-in

    N/A

  • OPS Type compatible

    N/A

POWER

  • Power Type

    Built-in Power

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

ACCESSORY

  • Optional

    NO

  • Basic

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, IR receiver, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, MCX/Harness Cables(3000mmx4ea/3000mmx2ea for connection between panel and Signage Box), HDMI Cable(3M), Micro to A type USB cable(3M, for connection between Touch and Signage box), A to B type USB cable(Touch out), Screw(M4xL22,12ea / M4 Nut,12ea / M3xL5.5,8ea / M3xL3.5,20ea), Shield Cover Assy', Rubber Damper 4ea, Touch Cable Holder 2ea, MCX Cable Holder 4ea

DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH

  • Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)

    120ms ↓

  • Accuracy (Typ.)

    3.5mm

  • Available Object Size for Touch

    Ø12 mm ↑

  • Interface

    USB2.0

  • Multi Touch Point

    Max. 10 Points

  • Operating System Support

    Windows 8.1, Windows 10

  • Protection Glass Thickness

    3mm (Anti-Reflective / Anti-Finger print)

  • Protection Glass Transmission

    84% (Typ.)

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C

PROTECTION GLASS

  • Anti-Reflective

    YES

  • Degree of Protection

    N/A

  • Infrared - Resistance (IR)

    N/A

  • Shatter-Proof

    YES

  • Tempered / Chemical strengthening

    Chemical strengthening

  • Thickness

    3mm

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Power Protection

    N/A

  • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

    N/A

  • Direct Sunlight

    N/A

  • IP Rating

    N/A

  • Overlay Touch Compatibility

    N/A

  • Smart Calibration

    N/A

  • Tilt (Face down)

    N/A

  • Tilt (Face up)

    N/A

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • Connected Care

    YES

  • Mobile CMS

    YES

  • Promota

    NO

  • SuperSign Cloud

    NO

  • SuperSign CMS

    YES

  • SuperSign Control+

    YES

  • SuperSign WB

    NO

PANEL

  • Contrast Ratio

    150,000:1

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Back Light Type

    OLED

  • Brightness

    150/400nit (APL 100%/25%, without Glass)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07 Billion colors

  • Color Gamut

    BT709 120%

  • Dynamic CR

    NO

  • Life time

    30,000Hrs (Typ.)

  • Native Resolution

    1920 x 1080 (FHD)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    18/7 (Moving Content Only)

  • Panel Technology

    OLED

  • Portait / Landscape

    YES / YES

  • QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

    N/A

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz

  • Response Time

    1ms (G to G), 8ms (MPRT)

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    55

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    Haze 3% (SET)

  • Transparency

    33% (SET)

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178º x 178º

FEATURE - HARDWARE

  • Local Key Operation

    NO

  • Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

    NO

  • Auto Brightness Sensor

    NO

  • BLU Sensor

    NO

  • Current Sensor

    NO

  • FAN (Built-in)

    NO

  • Humidity Sensor

    NO

  • Internal Memory (eMMC)

    16GB

  • Pixel Sensor

    NO

  • Power Indicator

    NO

  • Proximity Sensor

    NO

  • Temperature Sensor

    YES

  • Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

    NO

CONNECTIVITY

  • Daisy Chain

    NO

  • Audio In

    NO

  • Audio Out

    YES

  • DP In

    YES (HDCP 1.3)

  • DP Out

    YES

  • DVI-D In

    NO

  • External Speaker Out

    NO

  • HDMI In

    YES (1ea)

  • HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

    1.4

  • HDMI Out

    NO

  • IR In

    YES

  • IR Out

    YES (Sharing RS232C Out)

  • RGB In

    NO

  • RJ45(LAN) In

    YES (1ea)

  • RJ45(LAN) Out

    YES

  • RS232C In

    YES

  • RS232C Out

    YES

  • Touch USB

    USB2.0 Type B (1ea)

  • USB In

    USB2.0 Type A (2ea)

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

  • Pro:Idiom

    YES

  • Auto Set ID

    YES

  • Backlight Sync

    NO

  • Beacon

    NO

  • Booting Logo Image

    NO

  • Brightness Compensation

    NO

  • Cisco Certification

    NO

  • Control Manager

    YES

  • Crestron Connected

    YES

  • External Input Rotation

    NO

  • Fail over

    YES

  • Gapless Playback

    YES

  • Group Manager

    YES

  • HDMI-CEC

    YES

  • ISM Method

    YES

  • Local Contents Scheduling

    YES

  • Local Network Sync

    NO

  • Network Ready

    NO

  • No Signal Image

    NO

  • OS Ver. (webOS)

    webOS 4.0

  • PBP

    NO

  • PIP

    NO

  • Play via URL

    NO

  • PM mode

    YES

  • RS232C Sync

    NO

  • Scan Inversion

    NO

  • Screen Rotation

    YES

  • Screen Share

    NO

  • Setting Data Cloning

    YES

  • SI Server Setting

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    NO

  • SNMP

    YES

  • Status Mailing

    YES

  • Tile Mode Setting

    NO

  • USB Plug & Play

    YES

  • Video Tag

    YES (4 Video Tag)

  • Wake on LAN

    YES

  • webRTC

    NO

  • W/B Setting by Grey scale

    NO

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    955 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1023 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Power off

    0.5W

  • Smart Energy Saving (70%)

    N/A

  • Max.

    300W

  • Typ.

    84W (IEC 62087)