34" UltraWide™ All-in-One Thin Client (non OS)

34" UltraWide™ All-in-One Thin Client (non OS)

34CN650N-6A

34" UltraWide™ All-in-One Thin Client (non OS)

  • LG 34" UltraWide™ All-in-One Thin Client (non OS), 34CN650N-6A
LG 34" UltraWide™ All-in-One Thin Client (non OS), 34CN650N-6A
Key Features

  • UltraWide Full HD (2560x1080) IPS Display
  • Full HD Webcam
  • Quad-core Processor
  • Fanless Design
With Cloud compuring environment, you can expect Enhanced Security , Access Anytime, Anywhere, Making Operations More Efficient, Improved Collaboration, Business Continuity and Cost Savings.

Why Cloud Device

Productivity and Efficiency

LG offers various Thin Client form factors. LG’s excellence in display products can add value to your work environment with better performance and lower costs than a conventional PC device.

Powerful Performance with Processor (Intel® Celeron J4105), RAM (4GB DDR4) and Storage (16GB eMMC)

Quad-core Processor

More Powerful Performance

With advanced Quad-core Processor and a powerful system memory option, 34CN650N helps you complete your work faster and easier than ever.

LG monitor offers Wide Viewing Angle 178̊ by IPS. And The 21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD resolution (2560x1080) offers 33% more screen space compared to 16:9 Full HD display.

34" UltraWide™ Full HD IPS Display

More Space for Working

The 21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD resolution (2560x1080) offers 33% more screen space compared to 16:9 Full HD display. IPS panel delivers uniform and clear picture quality from any viewing angle. You can use it to view multiple windows at once and share screen with colleagues easily.

Triple-monitor setup with two 27UL850 monitors.

Up to 2 Display Support

The Most Productive Workstation

LG 34CN650N supports up to 4K UHD resolution dual displays. With the most flexibility for multi-monitor set-up options, you can get more done in less time.

*34CN650N display supports up to UltraWide™ Full HD resolution (2560x1080).

USB Type-C™

With a single USB Type-C™ connection, delivers up to 4K hi-resolution imagery and transmits data with faster transfer speeds at once.

Various Interface

Having online Conference face to face with Pop-up Type Full HD Webcam.

Pop-up Type Full HD Webcam

Enhanced Usability & Security

Featuring the pop-up type built-in Full HD webcam with improved security and the integrated speaker, to host various meetings and video conferences.

Work in Silent and Cost-efficient with Fanless Design.

Fanless Design

Silent and Cost-efficient

The fanless design increases LG 34CN650N’s lifespan and also reduces replacement costs. The low noise and heat provide a pleasant office environment, and its lower power consumption reduces management costs.

product detail view of Virtually Borderless Design, Tilt, Height and feature One Click Stand.

Ergonomic Design

Smart Workspace

For multiple Thin clients setup, you can save time and reduce a loss of work by featuring the one click stand. And the convenient stand can be adjusted to change height and tilt of the monitor allows you to create the comfort workspace.
All Spec

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    613.5 x 569.3 x 239.3(↑) 613.5 x 459.3 x 239.3(↓)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    613.5 x 363.5 x 45.4

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    694 x 496 x 212

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    5.75

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    3.95

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    7.7

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 400

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium

  • VRR

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

INFO

  • Product name

    UHD

  • Year

    2023

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    3840x2160@144Hz

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    YES

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    90W

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

POWER

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    60W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    66W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    YES

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    YES (ver 2.1)

  • USB-C

    YES

  • Display Port

    YES

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Size [cm]

    68.4

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.1554 x 0.1554

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    320

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 86.4% (CIE1976)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    3000:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    4000:1

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    144

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

SOUND

  • Speaker

    5W x 2

  • Maxx Audio

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100