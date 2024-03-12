About Cookies on This Site

Zero Client 23.8'' Zero Client TERA2 V Series Full HD All-in-One Monitor

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Zero Client 23.8'' Zero Client TERA2 V Series Full HD All-in-One Monitor

24CK550Z-BP

24CK550Z-BP

Zero Client 23.8'' Zero Client TERA2 V Series Full HD All-in-One Monitor

()
Key Features

  • 23.8" Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS
  • teradici TERA 2321 Chipset with PCoIP Protocol
  • Fanless Design
  • Low Power Consumption
  • Easy Installation
More
Why Cloud Computing

Efficiency and High-level Security

LG offers various zero client form factors. LG's many different kinds of zero client line-up can add value to your work environment with better performance and lower costs than a conventional PC device.
LG Zero Client

Powerful & Secure Cloud Computing

The 24CK550Z with teradici PCoIP®* performs HW decoding, helps CPU to enable more tasks and save battery life. And no data will be found once 24CK550Z is unplugged, so users can experience high level of security.

*teradici TERA2321 PCoIP® Processor chipset.

16:9 Full HD IPS

Clear Images at Any Angle

LG All-in-One Client with IPS technology delivers a clearer and consistent true color. It provides visual comfort for viewing charts and reports with others, presenting clear images from any angle.
Fanless Design

Silent and Cost-efficient

The fanless design increases 24CK550Z's lifespan and also reduces replacement costs. The low noise provides a pleasant office environment, and its lower power consumption reduces management costs.

A Variety of Interface

(1) Headphone Out
(2) Microphone In
(3) USB 2.0
(4) D-Sub (VGA)
(5) Gigabit Ethernet
(6) DisplayPort
Versatile Design

Better Workplace Ergonomics

The 24CK550Z supports tilt, swivel, pivot and height adjustment options for the best comfort at work. These ergonomics also make it easier to share content with your team members, leading to enhanced productivity.

Print

All Spec

INFO

  • Product name

    Cloud Device

  • Year

    2019

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    YES

DISPLAY

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    200

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    N/A

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Curvature

    NO

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2745 x 0.2745

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Response Time

    14ms (GtG, Not Support OD)

  • Size [cm]

    60.47

  • Size [Inch]

    23.8

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

  • OverClocking

    NO

  • AMD FreeSync™

    NO

  • Auto Brightness

    NO

  • Auto Input Switch

    NO

  • Black Stabilizer

    NO

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    NO

  • Color Weakness

    NO

  • Crosshair

    NO

  • Dolby Vision™

    NO

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    NO

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    NO

  • HDR 10

    NO

  • HDR Effect

    NO

  • HW Calibration

    NO

  • Mini-LED Technology

    NO

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    NO

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    NO

  • PBP

    NO

  • PIP

    NO

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • RGB LED Lighting

    NO

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • User Defined Key

    NO

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    NO

  • VRR

    NO

  • Advanced True Wide Pol.

    NO

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    NO

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    NO

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    NO

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    NO

ACCESSORY

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • Display Port

    NO

  • HDMI

    NO

  • Thunderbolt

    NO

  • USB-C

    NO

CONNECTIVITY

  • Thunderbolt

    NO

  • Audio In

    NO

  • Built-in KVM

    NO

  • Daisy Chain

    NO

  • DisplayPort

    YES(Out 1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.2

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • D-Sub

    YES(1ea)

  • D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    1920 x 1080 at 60Hz

  • HDMI

    NO

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • Line out

    NO

  • Mic In

    YES

  • Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

    NO

  • Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

    N/A

  • USB-C

    NO

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    NO

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    NO

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    N/A

SOUND

  • Rich Bass

    NO

  • DTS HP:X

    NO

  • Maxx Audio

    NO

  • Speaker

    3W x 2

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    5.5W

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    24W(Monitor) / 29W(Cloud)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

MECHANICAL

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    6

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    626 x 474 x 194

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    553.8 x 333.1 x 67.6

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    553.8 x 512.9 x 240

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    8.25

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    3.85