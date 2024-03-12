Zero Client TERA2 V Series Box Type

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Product Type
Box Type
INPUT/OUTPUT
-
DVI
Yes(DVI-D 1ea, DVI-I 1ea)
-
Ethernet
Yes (10/100/1,000)
-
USB
6 (USB2.0)
-
Mic In
Yes
-
Headphone Out
Yes
POWER
-
Type
Adapter (19V DC, wall-type)
-
Input
100 ~ 240V AC
-
Consumption (Typical)
6W
-
Consumption (Off)
0.5W
RESOLUTION
-
D-SUB (Signal Output)
1920 X 1200 (Max)
-
DVI (Signal Output)
1920 X 1200 (Max)
OSD
-
Number of Language
11
-
Country
English, French, Germany, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, Korean, Japanese, Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Greek
MECHANIC
-
Front Color
Black Texture
-
B/Cover Color
Black Texture
-
Stand Color
Black Texture
-
Base Color
Black Texture
-
Base Detachable
Yes
SIZE/WEIGHT
-
Set w/ Stand (W*H*D mm)
189.3 * 143.6 * 70.3
-
Set w/o Stand (W*H*D mm)
185.0 * 143.6 * 30.5
-
Wall Mount
Yes
-
Set w/ Stand (kg)
0.66kg
-
Set w/o Stand (kg)
0.66kg
ACCESSORIES
-
Power Cord
Yes
STANDARD
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
VESA Mount
Yes (Wall-mount ready)
-
