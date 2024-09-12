We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
47" LED Infinia TV with Full HD, 100Hz TruMotion and 5,000,000:1 Dynamic Contrast Ratio
Semua Spesifikasi
COMMON SPEC
-
Display Type
LED TV
-
Screen Size ( Inch )
47
PICTURE
-
Resolution
1920x1080
-
BLU Type (Backlight )
LED
-
Dynamic Contrast Ratio
5,000,000:1
-
Viewing Angle Degree
178/178
-
ColorsReproduction(R,G,B)
10bit
-
ResponseTime(MPRT)
2.4ms
-
WCC (Wide Color Control)
Yes
-
Full HD
Yes
VIDEO
-
Dual XD Engine
Yes
-
AspectRatioCorrection
8 Modes (16:9/JustScan/Original/4:3/14:9/Zoom/CinemaZoom/Full Wide)
-
ColorTemperatureControl
(Cool/Medium/Warm)
-
PictureStatusMode
8 Modes (Vivid/Standard/Natural/Cinema/Sports/Game/Expert 1/Expert 2)
-
Just Scan (0% overscan)
Yes
-
24p Real Cinema(24p 5:5/2:2 Pull down Mode)
Yes
-
Fresh White
Yes
-
AV Mode II (Cinema/Game/Sport)
Yes
AUDIO
-
Audio Output
10W+10W
-
Speaker System
1 Way 2 Speakers
-
SoundMode
5 Modes (SRSTSXT/Standard(User)/Cinema(User)/ Sport(User)/Game(User))
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Smart Volume Leveler
Yes
-
Infinite Sound
Yes
FEATURE
-
SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
USB 2.0
MP3/JEPG, MPEG 2/4, Subtitile for DivX(HD/SD)
-
Invisible Speaker
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving Plus
Yes
-
TruMotion
100 Hz
-
HD Ready
Yes
-
Bluetooth
Yes
-
1080P Source Input
HDMI 60p/30p,50p/24p Component 60p/30p,50p/24p RGB 1920x1080(60p)
-
MP3/JEPG
Yes
-
Subtitle for DivX (HD/SD)
Yes
-
Single layer
Yes
-
Intelligent Sensor
Yes
-
Picture Wizard
Yes
INTERFACE
-
Set Side
==========
-
AV In
Yes
-
HDMI/HDCP Input
Yes
-
USB 2.0
Yes
-
Headphone Out
Yes
-
CI Slot
1
-
Set Rear
==========
-
RF In
Yes
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
Yes
-
AV Out
Yes
-
RGB In (Dsub 15pin)
Yes
DIMENSION
-
Weight (Kg)
==========
-
SET(w/ostand)
19.6
-
Included stand
22.9
-
WxHxD (mm)
==========
-
SET
1127x692x29.3
-
Included stand
1127x758x285
