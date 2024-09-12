Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Smart TV 55" menyajikan Konten Melimpah dan Pengendalian yang Mudah

Spesifikasi

Ulasan

Dukungan

Smart TV 55" menyajikan Konten Melimpah dan Pengendalian yang Mudah

55LS5700

Smart TV 55" menyajikan Konten Melimpah dan Pengendalian yang Mudah

(0)
Cetak

Semua Spesifikasi

COMMON SPEC

  • Display Type

    LED TV

  • Screen Size ( Inch )

    55

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital

    Yes

PICTURE

  • Resolution

    1920x1080

  • BLU Type (Backlight )

    LED

  • Motion Clarity Index (MCI)

    MCI 200

  • IPS

    IPS

  • ResponseTime(MPRT)

    10ms

VIDEO

  • Resolution Upscaler (Plus/Basic)

    Basic

  • Contrast Optimizer

    Yes

  • PictureStatusMode

    7 Modes (Intelligent sensor, Vivid, Standard, Cinema, Game, isf Expert1, isf Expert2)

  • Picture Wizard II

    Yes

  • AV Mode (Picture & Sound)

    3 Modes (Off / Cinema / Game)

AUDIO

  • Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)

    Yes/Yes/Yes

  • Dolby Digital Decoder

    Yes

  • Speaker System

    1 Way 2 Speakers

  • Surround System

    Virtual Surround

  • Audio Output

    10W+10W

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

  • SoundMode

    7 Modes (Music/Cinema/Sport/Game/Standard/Vivid/User Setting)

FEATURE

  • Smart TV

    ==========

  • Home Dashboard 2.0

    Yes

  • App Store - Web Browser - Social Center

    Yes

  • Network

    ==========

  • WiFi Ready / Built-in

    Yes (Ready)

  • Windows 7 Certified

    Yes

  • MediaLink-WiFiDirect-WiFiDisplay-WiDi

    Yes

  • DLNA (Movie / Photo / Music)

    Yes

  • SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • DVR

    ==========

  • DVR Type (Digital or Analog)

    Digital

  • DVR Built-in or Ready

    Yes (DTV Ready)

  • Watch & Recording

    Yes

  • USB 2.0

    ==========

  • Moving Picture Playback

    DivX HD

  • Audio Codec

    AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, AAC, MPEG, MP3, PCM, DTS

  • Special

    ==========

  • Camera (Ready/Built-in)

    Yes (Ready)

  • Intelligent Sensor

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving Plus

    Yes (Plus)

  • Quick View (Flashback)

    Yes

  • Key Lock

    Yes

  • Time / Clock

    ==========

  • Auto / Manual Clock

    Yes

  • Sleep Timer

    Yes

INTERFACE

  • Set Side

    ==========

  • HDMI/HDCP Input

    4

  • USB 2.0

    3 (1:Hub)

  • Set Rear

    ==========

  • RF In

    1

  • AV In

    1 (Gender)

  • Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio

    1 (Gender)

  • Digital Audio Out

    1 (V)

  • RGB In (Dsub 15pin)

    1

  • PC Audio Input

    1

  • LAN

    1

POWER

  • Voltage, Hz

    100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz

  • Standby (Stand by mode)

    0.3W

DIMENSION

  • Weight (Kg)

    ==========

  • SET(w/ostand)

    55": 21.9, 47": 15.4, 42": 12.7, 32": 8.3

  • Included stand

    55": 1263x822x315, 47": 1089x720x269, 42": 979x660x269, 32": 746x527x204

  • Packing

    55": 31.2, 47": 21.6, 42": 18.1, 32": 12.1

  • WxHxD (mm)

    ==========

  • SET

    55": 1263x754x35.5, 47": 1089x655x35.5, 42": 979x593x35.5, 32": 746x462x35.5

Apa yang orang katakan

Produk Kami