We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Smart TV 55" menyajikan Konten Melimpah dan Pengendalian yang Mudah
Smart TV 55" menyajikan Konten Melimpah dan Pengendalian yang Mudah
Semua Spesifikasi
COMMON SPEC
-
Display Type
LED TV
-
Screen Size ( Inch )
55
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Digital
Yes
PICTURE
-
Resolution
1920x1080
-
BLU Type (Backlight )
LED
-
Motion Clarity Index (MCI)
MCI 200
-
IPS
IPS
-
ResponseTime(MPRT)
10ms
VIDEO
-
Resolution Upscaler (Plus/Basic)
Basic
-
Contrast Optimizer
Yes
-
PictureStatusMode
7 Modes (Intelligent sensor, Vivid, Standard, Cinema, Game, isf Expert1, isf Expert2)
-
Picture Wizard II
Yes
-
AV Mode (Picture & Sound)
3 Modes (Off / Cinema / Game)
AUDIO
-
Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)
Yes/Yes/Yes
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
Speaker System
1 Way 2 Speakers
-
Surround System
Virtual Surround
-
Audio Output
10W+10W
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
SoundMode
7 Modes (Music/Cinema/Sport/Game/Standard/Vivid/User Setting)
FEATURE
-
Smart TV
==========
-
Home Dashboard 2.0
Yes
-
App Store - Web Browser - Social Center
Yes
-
Network
==========
-
WiFi Ready / Built-in
Yes (Ready)
-
Windows 7 Certified
Yes
-
MediaLink-WiFiDirect-WiFiDisplay-WiDi
Yes
-
DLNA (Movie / Photo / Music)
Yes
-
SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
DVR
==========
-
DVR Type (Digital or Analog)
Digital
-
DVR Built-in or Ready
Yes (DTV Ready)
-
Watch & Recording
Yes
-
USB 2.0
==========
-
Moving Picture Playback
DivX HD
-
Audio Codec
AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, AAC, MPEG, MP3, PCM, DTS
-
Special
==========
-
Camera (Ready/Built-in)
Yes (Ready)
-
Intelligent Sensor
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving Plus
Yes (Plus)
-
Quick View (Flashback)
Yes
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
Time / Clock
==========
-
Auto / Manual Clock
Yes
-
Sleep Timer
Yes
INTERFACE
-
Set Side
==========
-
HDMI/HDCP Input
4
-
USB 2.0
3 (1:Hub)
-
Set Rear
==========
-
RF In
1
-
AV In
1 (Gender)
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
1 (Gender)
-
Digital Audio Out
1 (V)
-
RGB In (Dsub 15pin)
1
-
PC Audio Input
1
-
LAN
1
POWER
-
Voltage, Hz
100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz
-
Standby (Stand by mode)
0.3W
DIMENSION
-
Weight (Kg)
==========
-
SET(w/ostand)
55": 21.9, 47": 15.4, 42": 12.7, 32": 8.3
-
Included stand
55": 1263x822x315, 47": 1089x720x269, 42": 979x660x269, 32": 746x527x204
-
Packing
55": 31.2, 47": 21.6, 42": 18.1, 32": 12.1
-
WxHxD (mm)
==========
-
SET
55": 1263x754x35.5, 47": 1089x655x35.5, 42": 979x593x35.5, 32": 746x462x35.5
Apa yang orang katakan
Produk Kami
-
Manual & Perangkat Lunak
Unduh panduan dan perangkat lunak terbaru untuk produk Anda.
-
Pemecahan masalah
Temukan video petunjuk yang bermanfaat untuk produk Anda.
-
Garansi
Temukan informasi garansi produk Anda di sini.
-
Suku Cadang & Aksesori
Temukan aksesori untuk produk Anda.
-
Pendaftaran Produk
Mendaftarkan produk Anda akan membantu Anda mendapatkan dukungan lebih cepat.
-
Pencarian Terkait
Temukan manual, pemecahan masalah, dan garansi produk LG Anda.
-
Dukungan pesanan
Lacak pesanan Anda dan lihat Pertanyaan Umum tentang pesanan.
-
Permintaan perbaikan
Mintalah layanan perbaikan dengan nyaman secara online.
-
Livechat
Berbincang dengan Ahli Produk LG untuk bertanya perihal bantuan saat berbelanja, diskon, dan penawaran lain secara real time
-
Berbincang dengan Dukungan Layanan LG menggunakan aplikasi perpesanan paling populer
-
Kirim kami email
Kirim Email ke Dukungan Layanan LG
-
Telepon Kami
Berbicara langsung dengan perwakilan dukungan kami.