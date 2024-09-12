Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Plasma TV terbaru dari LG yang dilengkapi dengan fitur Smart TV

Spesifikasi

Ulasan

Dukungan

Plasma TV terbaru dari LG yang dilengkapi dengan fitur Smart TV

42PM4700

Plasma TV terbaru dari LG yang dilengkapi dengan fitur Smart TV

(0)
Cetak

Semua Spesifikasi

COMMON SPEC

  • Display Type

    Plasma TV

  • Screen Size ( Inch )

    42

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital

    Yes

PICTURE

  • Resolution

    1024x768

  • Dynamic Contrast Ratio

    3,000,000:1

  • ColorsReproduction(R,G,B)

    10bit

  • 600Hz Subfield Driving

    Yes

  • Life Span (hr)

    100,000h

VIDEO

  • Triple XD Engine

    Yes

  • PictureStatusMode

    8 Modes (Vivid/Standard/APS/ Cinema/ Game/Photo/isf Expert1/isf Expert2)

  • AspectRatioCorrection

    7 Modes (16:9/Just Scan/Original/Full/Wide 4:3/14:9/Cinema Zoom)

  • ColorTemperatureControl

    (Cool/Medium/Warm)

  • (MPEG) Noise Reduction

    Yes (Off/Low/Medium/High)

  • Black Stretcher

    Yes

  • MEMC

    RF/HDMI/Component/RGB/AV/USB

AUDIO

  • Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)

    Yes/Yes/Yes

  • Dolby Digital Decoder

    Yes

  • Speaker System

    1 Way 2 Speakers

  • Surround System

    Virtual Surround

  • Audio Output

    10W+10W

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

  • SoundMode

    7 Modes (Music/Cinema/Sport/Game/Standard/Vivid/User Setting)

  • Auto Volume Leveler II

    Yes

FEATURE

  • Smart TV

    ==========

  • Home Dashboard 2.0

    Yes

  • App Store - Web Browser - Social Center

    Yes

  • Skype Ready

    Yes

  • Network

    ==========

  • WiFi Ready / Built-in

    Yes (Ready)

  • DLNA (Movie / Photo / Music)

    Yes/Yes/Yes (Windows 7 Certified)

  • SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • Special

    ==========

  • Camera (Ready/Built-in)

    Yes (Ready)

  • Photo Mode

    Yes (Original, Mono, Vintage, Oil Painting, Vignetting, Stretching)

INTERFACE

  • Set Side

    ==========

  • HDMI/HDCP Input

    Yes (2) 480i/480p/720p/1080i/1080p

  • USB 2.0

    Yes (2 - Music/Photo/Video) USB1 T/M Ready

  • Set Rear

    ==========

  • RF In

    Yes (1)

  • AV In

    Yes (1) Share with Component IN2

  • Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio

    Yes (2) (480i/480p/576i/576p/720p/180i/180p)

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    Yes (1 - Optical)

  • RGB In (Dsub 15pin)

    Yes (1)

  • PC Audio Input

    Yes (1)

  • LAN

    Yes (1)

  • RS232C (Control / SVC)

    Yes (1 - Control & SVC)

POWER

  • Voltage, Hz

    100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz

  • Standby (Stand by mode)

    0.3W ↓

DIMENSION

  • Weight (Kg)

    ==========

  • SET(w/ostand)

    19

  • Included stand

    20.6

  • WxHxD (mm)

    ==========

  • SET

    983.6x601.3x58

  • Included stand

    983.6x655x246.7

Apa yang orang katakan

Produk Kami