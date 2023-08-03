UH5F-H シリーズ

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
*最大30度まで角度調節が可能です。(温度30°C、湿度50%の条件下)。
*ネットワークベース制御。
*HDMI ケーブルの接続を使用。
全てのスペック
-
HDMI In
-
あり（3 個）
-
Audio In
-
あり
-
Audio Out
-
あり
-
Daisy Chain
-
なし
-
DP In
-
あり（HDCP 2.2/1.3）
-
DP Out
-
あり
-
DVI-D In
-
あり（HDCP 1.4）
-
External Speaker Out
-
なし
-
HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)
-
2.2/1.4
-
HDMI Out
-
なし
-
IR In
-
あり
-
IR Out
-
なし
-
RGB In
-
なし
-
RJ45(LAN) In
-
あり（1 個）
-
RJ45(LAN) Out
-
なし
-
RS232C In
-
あり
-
RS232C Out
-
あり
-
Touch USB
-
なし
-
USB In
-
USB2.0 Type A（1 個）
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ePEAT(US only)
-
なし
-
ERP / Energy Star
-
YES(NewErP) / YES
-
Safety
-
CB / NRTL
-
Speaker (Built-in)
-
あり（10W x 2）
-
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
-
あり
-
Direct Sunlight
-
該当なし
-
IP Rating
-
IP5X
-
Overlay Touch Compatibility
-
該当なし
-
Power Protection
-
該当なし
-
Smart Calibration
-
該当なし
-
Tilt (Face down)
-
Max. 30 degree
-
Tilt (Face up)
-
該当なし
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
-
358 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 495 BTU/Hr(Max.)
-
DPM
-
0.5W
-
Max.
-
145W
-
Power off
-
0.5W
-
Typ.
-
105W
-
Smart Energy Saving (70%)
-
84W
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, HDMI Cable, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender
-
Optional
-
Stand(ST-653T), OPS Kit(KT-OPSF)
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 80 %
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor
-
あり
-
Auto Brightness Sensor
-
あり
-
BLU Sensor
-
なし
-
Current Sensor
-
なし
-
FAN (Built-in)
-
なし
-
Humidity Sensor
-
なし
-
Internal Memory (eMMC)
-
8GB
-
Local Key Operation
-
あり
-
Pixel Sensor
-
なし
-
Power Indicator
-
なし
-
Proximity Sensor
-
なし
-
Temperature Sensor
-
あり
-
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
-
あり
-
Auto Set ID
-
あり
-
Backlight Sync
-
なし
-
Beacon
-
あり
-
Booting Logo Image
-
あり
-
Brightness Compensation
-
なし
-
Cisco Certification
-
あり
-
Control Manager
-
あり
-
Crestron Connected
-
あり
-
External Input Rotation
-
あり
-
Fail over
-
あり
-
Gapless Playback
-
あり
-
Group Manager
-
あり
-
HDMI-CEC
-
あり
-
ISM Method
-
あり
-
Local Contents Scheduling
-
あり
-
Local Network Sync
-
あり
-
Network Ready
-
あり
-
No Signal Image
-
あり
-
OS Ver. (webOS)
-
webOS 4.1
-
PBP
-
あり（4PBP）
-
PIP
-
あり
-
Play via URL
-
あり
-
PM mode
-
あり
-
Pro:Idiom
-
あり
-
RS232C Sync
-
あり
-
Scan Inversion
-
なし
-
Screen Rotation
-
あり
-
Screen Share
-
あり
-
Setting Data Cloning
-
あり
-
SI Server Setting
-
あり
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
あり
-
SNMP
-
あり
-
Status Mailing
-
あり
-
Tile Mode Setting
-
あり
-
USB Plug & Play
-
あり
-
Video Tag
-
あり（ビデオタグ 4 個）
-
Wake on LAN
-
あり
-
webRTC
-
あり
-
W/B Setting by Grey scale
-
なし
-
OSD
-
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic
-
Bezel Color
-
Black
-
Bezel Width
-
T/R/L: 9.9mm, B: 14.4mm
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1360.0 x 835.0 x 175.0mm
-
Handle
-
なし
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1234.4 x 720.9 x 39.9mm(with LG Logo)
-
Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
-
1234.4 x 770.7 x 290.0mm
-
Packed Weight
-
24.2Kg
-
VESA Standard Mount Interface
-
300 x 300 mm
-
Weight (Head)
-
19.0Kg
-
Weight (Head+Stand)
-
19.6Kg
-
OPS Power Built-in
-
なし
-
OPS Type compatible
-
あり（ピギーバック）
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Transparency
-
該当なし
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,100:1
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
-
178º x 178º
-
Back Light Type
-
エッジ
-
Brightness
-
500nit (Typ.)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
10 億 7 千万色
-
Color Gamut
-
BT709 95%
-
Dynamic CR
-
1,000,000:1
-
Life time
-
50,000 時間（最小）
-
Native Resolution
-
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
-
24/7
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS
-
Portait / Landscape
-
あり / あり
-
QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)
-
該当なし
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz
-
Response Time
-
8ms (G to G)
-
Screen Size (Inch)
-
55
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
-
Haze 28%
-
Power Supply
-
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
内蔵電源
-
Connected Care
-
あり
-
Mobile CMS
-
あり
-
Promota
-
あり
-
SuperSign Cloud
-
なし
-
SuperSign CMS
-
あり
-
SuperSign Control+
-
あり
-
SuperSign WB
-
あり
-
製品の登録
長く安心して製品をお使いいただくための第一歩。ぜひご登録ください。
-
製品サポートFAQ
製品の使い方やお困りごとの解決方法をご案内しています。
-
お買い物サポート
注文履歴・FAQ
-
修理のご相談・お申し込み
出張修理・宅配修理を承ります
-
Live chat *オンラインショップ専用
オペレーターとWebチャット
月～土(年末年始は除く) 10時～17時
-
LINE
オペレーターとLINE
月～日(年末年始は除く)
ご返信は9時～18時、メッセージは24時間受付中
-
お電話
日本人スタッフが対応
月～土(年末年始は除く) 9時～18時
-
Eメール
月～日(年末年始は除く)
ご返信は9時～18時、メッセージは24時間受付中