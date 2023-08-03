We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
1,500cd/㎡ フルHD 保護等級 屋外ディスプレイ
さまざまな業界に適した多用途の屋外ディスプレイ
給油機の上部に設置された 22XE1J にタイヤ広告が表示されている。カフェに入る女性が、建物の壁に設置された 22XE1J の広告を見る。
※画像はイメージです。
※画像はイメージです。
※画像はイメージです。
※画像はイメージです。
※コンフォーマルコーティング：水蒸気や固形のごみを通さない薄い保護フィルム・呼吸膜 ※画像はイメージです。
※画像はイメージです。
webOS による高い性能
同時に実行できるタスクの数は webOS プラットフォームで簡単に調整できます。
※システムオンチップ ※画像はイメージです。
Web モニタリング
（制御管理）
ユーザーは、携帯電話、パソコンを通じてディスプレイのモニタリングと制御ができます。
※画像はイメージです。
Promota
店のオーナーは、モバイルアプリケーションを使用して、メニューボードのメニューコンテンツを簡単に作成できます。
※LG Promota は App Store、Google Play ストアからダウンロードできます。※画像はイメージです。
全てのスペック
-
HDMI In
-
あり（2 個）
-
Audio In
-
なし
-
Audio Out
-
なし
-
Daisy Chain
-
なし
-
DP In
-
なし
-
DP Out
-
なし
-
DVI-D In
-
なし
-
External Speaker Out
-
あり
-
HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)
-
2.2/1.4
-
HDMI Out
-
なし
-
IR In
-
なし
-
IR Out
-
なし
-
RGB In
-
なし
-
RJ45(LAN) In
-
あり（1 個）
-
RJ45(LAN) Out
-
なし
-
RS232C In
-
あり
-
RS232C Out
-
なし
-
Touch USB
-
なし
-
USB In
-
USB2.0 Type A（1 個）
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC / VCCI
-
ePEAT(US only)
-
なし
-
ERP / Energy Star
-
あり / なし
-
Safety
-
CB / NRTL
-
OSD
-
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic
-
Bezel Color
-
Black
-
Bezel Width
-
38.3mm(R/L), 24.0mm(T/B)
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
632 x 394 x 187mm
-
Handle
-
なし
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
557.3 x 319.8 x 65mm
-
Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
-
該当なし
-
Packed Weight
-
10Kg
-
VESA Standard Mount Interface
-
100 x 100 mm
-
Weight (Head)
-
8.3Kg
-
Weight (Head+Stand)
-
該当なし
-
OPS Power Built-in
-
なし
-
OPS Type compatible
-
なし
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Transparency
-
該当なし
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,000:1 (Typ.)
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
-
178º x 178º
-
Back Light Type
-
エッジ
-
Brightness
-
1,500nit (Typ., with Glass)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1670 万色
-
Color Gamut
-
NTSC 72%
-
Dynamic CR
-
800,000:1
-
Life time
-
70,000 時間（代表値）
-
Native Resolution
-
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
-
24/7
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS（AHVA）
-
Portait / Landscape
-
あり / あり
-
QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)
-
あり
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz
-
Response Time
-
25ms (G to G)
-
Screen Size (Inch)
-
21.5
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
-
Haze 25%
-
Power Supply
-
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
内蔵電源
-
Anti-Reflective
-
あり
-
Degree of Protection
-
該当なし
-
Infrared - Resistance (IR)
-
あり
-
Shatter-Proof
-
あり
-
Tempered / Chemical strengthening
-
強化
-
Thickness
-
2mm
-
Connected Care
-
あり
-
Mobile CMS
-
なし
-
Promota
-
あり
-
SuperSign Cloud
-
なし
-
SuperSign CMS
-
あり
-
SuperSign Control+
-
あり
-
SuperSign WB
-
なし
-
Speaker (Built-in)
-
なし
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
-
290 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 392 BTU/Hr(Max.)
-
DPM
-
0.5W
-
Max.
-
115W
-
Power off
-
0.5W
-
Typ.
-
85W (Full White)36W (IEC 62087)
-
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
-
あり
-
Direct Sunlight
-
あり
-
IP Rating
-
IP56
-
Overlay Touch Compatibility
-
該当なし
-
Power Protection
-
該当なし
-
Smart Calibration
-
該当なし
-
Tilt (Face down)
-
Max. 15 degree
-
Tilt (Face up)
-
該当なし
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller(including battery 2ea), Power Cord, Manual (EIG, IG), RS-232C Gender
-
Optional
-
なし
-
Interface
-
該当なし
-
Accuracy (Typ.)
-
該当なし
-
Available Object Size for Touch
-
該当なし
-
Multi Touch Point
-
該当なし
-
Operating System Support
-
該当なし
-
Protection Glass Thickness
-
該当なし
-
Protection Glass Transmission
-
該当なし
-
Response Time ("Paint" app on Windows 10 PC)
-
該当なし
-
Operation Humidity
-
5 % to 100 %
-
Operation Temperature
-
-30 °C to 50 °C
-
Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor
-
あり
-
Auto Brightness Sensor
-
あり
-
BLU Sensor
-
なし
-
Current Sensor
-
なし
-
FAN (Built-in)
-
あり
-
Humidity Sensor
-
あり
-
Internal Memory (eMMC)
-
16GB
-
Local Key Operation
-
なし
-
Pixel Sensor
-
なし
-
Power Indicator
-
あり
-
Proximity Sensor
-
なし
-
Temperature Sensor
-
あり
-
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
-
あり
-
Auto Set ID
-
なし
-
Backlight Sync
-
なし
-
Beacon
-
なし
-
Booting Logo Image
-
あり
-
Brightness Compensation
-
なし
-
Cisco Certification
-
なし
-
Control Manager
-
あり
-
Crestron Connected
-
なし
-
External Input Rotation
-
あり
-
Fail over
-
あり
-
Gapless Playback
-
あり
-
Group Manager
-
あり
-
HDMI-CEC
-
あり
-
ISM Method
-
あり
-
Local Contents Scheduling
-
あり
-
Local Network Sync
-
あり
-
Network Ready
-
あり
-
No Signal Image
-
あり
-
OS Ver. (webOS)
-
webOS 4.1
-
PBP
-
なし
-
PIP
-
なし
-
Play via URL
-
あり
-
PM mode
-
あり
-
Pro:Idiom
-
あり
-
RS232C Sync
-
なし
-
Scan Inversion
-
なし
-
Screen Rotation
-
あり
-
Screen Share
-
なし
-
Setting Data Cloning
-
あり
-
SI Server Setting
-
あり
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
あり
-
SNMP
-
あり
-
Status Mailing
-
あり
-
Tile Mode Setting
-
なし
-
USB Plug & Play
-
あり
-
Video Tag
-
あり（ビデオタグ 4 個）
-
Wake on LAN
-
あり
-
webRTC
-
あり
-
W/B Setting by Grey scale
-
なし
-
製品の登録
長く安心して製品をお使いいただくための第一歩。ぜひご登録ください。
-
製品サポートFAQ
製品の使い方やお困りごとの解決方法をご案内しています。
-
お買い物サポート
注文履歴・FAQ
-
修理のご相談・お申し込み
出張修理・宅配修理を承ります
-
Live chat *オンラインショップ専用
オペレーターとWebチャット
月～土(年末年始は除く) 10時～17時
-
LINE
オペレーターとLINE
月～日(年末年始は除く)
ご返信は9時～18時、メッセージは24時間受付中
-
お電話
日本人スタッフが対応
月～土(年末年始は除く) 9時～18時
-
Eメール
月～日(年末年始は除く)
ご返信は9時～18時、メッセージは24時間受付中