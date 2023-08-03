About Cookies on This Site

1,500cd/㎡ フルHD 保護等級 屋外ディスプレイ

特色

ギャラリー

仕様

サポート

1,500cd/㎡ フルHD 保護等級 屋外ディスプレイ

22XE1J-B

1,500cd/㎡ フルHD 保護等級 屋外ディスプレイ

Front view with infill image

さまざまな業界に適した多用途の屋外ディスプレイ

給油機の上部に設置された 22XE1J にタイヤ広告が表示されている。カフェに入る女性が、建物の壁に設置された 22XE1J の広告を見る。

※画像はイメージです。

明るい環境でも高い視認性

明るい環境でも
高い視認性

輝度 1,500cd/㎡ の 22XE1J は明るい環境でも高い視認性を発揮します。加えて、クリアな表示により、偏光サングラスを着用した方にも高い視認性を提供します。

※画像はイメージです。

21.5 インチの用途に合わせやすいサイズ

21.5 インチの用途に合わせやすいサイズ

小型・軽量サイズの21.5インチは、様々な場所で柔軟な設置性を提供します。
22XE1J は、ほこり、直射日光、雨、雪への耐久性を誇ります。

IP56の防水･防塵設計

高い水準の防水・防塵規格であるIP56の認証を取得。屋外設置において、風雨や降雪、埃などさまざまな影響を防ぎます。

※画像はイメージです。

幅広い動作温度

幅広い動作温度

-30ﾟから50ﾟの過酷な環境下でも動作可能です。

※画像はイメージです。

コンフォーマルコーティング

コンフォーマル
コーティング

コンフォーマルコーティング*により、基板、電力盤をほこり、鉄の粉末、湿気等から保護することで信頼性を高めます。

※コンフォーマルコーティング：水蒸気や固形のごみを通さない薄い保護フィルム・呼吸膜　※画像はイメージです。

22XE1J は周辺の明るさに応じて輝度を自動的に調節します。

スマート輝度コントロール

周辺の明るさに応じて画面の輝度が自動的に調整されます。明るい環境では見えやすくするために輝度が上がり、暗い環境では効率的な電力管理のために下がります。

※画像はイメージです。

webOS による高い性能

Quad Core SoCにより、別途で再生機器やPCを用意しなくても、マルチタスクを実行できます。加えて、webOS 4.1プラットフォームが直感的なUIと、シンプルなアプリ開発ツールでユーザーの利便性を高めます。

同時に実行できるタスクの数は webOS プラットフォームで簡単に調整できます。

※システムオンチップ　※画像はイメージです。

Web モニタリング
（制御管理）

web によるモニタリングソリューションを提供。ユーザーによる制御が簡単に行えます。同一のネットワーク上であれば、モバイル機器やPC経由で、現在、過去の状態をモニタリングが可能。さらに、さまざまな調整もモバイル機器を通じてリアルタイムに操作できます。

ユーザーは、携帯電話、パソコンを通じてディスプレイのモニタリングと制御ができます。

※画像はイメージです。

LG のシンプルな広告ヘルパー

Promota

モバイル機器用のアプリケーション｢Promota｣でオリジナルコンテンツを簡単に作成できます。業界ごとの推奨テンプレートに、テキスト、画像を追加しすることで、例えばビジネス用のプロファイルや、イベント、限定メニューの告知など販促情報などを表示させることができます。

店のオーナーは、モバイルアプリケーションを使用して、メニューボードのメニューコンテンツを簡単に作成できます。

※LG Promota は App Store、Google Play ストアからダウンロードできます。※画像はイメージです。

 

プリント

全てのスペック

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI In

あり（2 個）

Audio In

なし

Audio Out

なし

Daisy Chain

なし

DP In

なし

DP Out

なし

DVI-D In

なし

External Speaker Out

あり

HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

2.2/1.4

HDMI Out

なし

IR In

なし

IR Out

なし

RGB In

なし

RJ45(LAN) In

あり（1 個）

RJ45(LAN) Out

なし

RS232C In

あり

RS232C Out

なし

Touch USB

なし

USB In

USB2.0 Type A（1 個）

CERTIFICATION

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC / VCCI

ePEAT(US only)

なし

ERP / Energy Star

あり / なし

Safety

CB / NRTL

LANGUAGE

OSD

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

38.3mm(R/L), 24.0mm(T/B)

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

632 x 394 x 187mm

Handle

なし

Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

557.3 x 319.8 x 65mm

Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

該当なし

Packed Weight

10Kg

VESA Standard Mount Interface

100 x 100 mm

Weight (Head)

8.3Kg

Weight (Head+Stand)

該当なし

OPS COMPATIBILITY

OPS Power Built-in

なし

OPS Type compatible

なし

PANEL

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Transparency

該当なし

Contrast Ratio

1,000:1 (Typ.)

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178º x 178º

Back Light Type

エッジ

Brightness

1,500nit (Typ., with Glass)

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1670 万色

Color Gamut

NTSC 72%

Dynamic CR

800,000:1

Life time

70,000 時間（代表値）

Native Resolution

1920 x 1080 (FHD)

Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

24/7

Panel Technology

IPS（AHVA）

Portait / Landscape

あり / あり

QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

あり

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Response Time

25ms (G to G)

Screen Size (Inch)

21.5

Surface Treatment (Haze)

Haze 25%

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

内蔵電源

PROTECTION GLASS

Anti-Reflective

あり

Degree of Protection

該当なし

Infrared - Resistance (IR)

あり

Shatter-Proof

あり

Tempered / Chemical strengthening

強化

Thickness

2mm

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Connected Care

あり

Mobile CMS

なし

Promota

あり

SuperSign Cloud

なし

SuperSign CMS

あり

SuperSign Control+

あり

SuperSign WB

なし

SOUND

Speaker (Built-in)

なし

POWER CONSUMPTION

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

290 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 392 BTU/Hr(Max.)

DPM

0.5W

Max.

115W

Power off

0.5W

Typ.

85W (Full White)36W (IEC 62087)

SPECIAL FEATURE

Conformal Coating (Power Board)

あり

Direct Sunlight

あり

IP Rating

IP56

Overlay Touch Compatibility

該当なし

Power Protection

該当なし

Smart Calibration

該当なし

Tilt (Face down)

Max. 15 degree

Tilt (Face up)

該当なし

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller(including battery 2ea), Power Cord, Manual (EIG, IG), RS-232C Gender

Optional

なし

DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH

Interface

該当なし

Accuracy (Typ.)

該当なし

Available Object Size for Touch

該当なし

Multi Touch Point

該当なし

Operating System Support

該当なし

Protection Glass Thickness

該当なし

Protection Glass Transmission

該当なし

Response Time ("Paint" app on Windows 10 PC)

該当なし

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Humidity

5 % to 100 %

Operation Temperature

-30 °C to 50 °C

FEATURE - HARDWARE

Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

あり

Auto Brightness Sensor

あり

BLU Sensor

なし

Current Sensor

なし

FAN (Built-in)

あり

Humidity Sensor

あり

Internal Memory (eMMC)

16GB

Local Key Operation

なし

Pixel Sensor

なし

Power Indicator

あり

Proximity Sensor

なし

Temperature Sensor

あり

Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

あり

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

Auto Set ID

なし

Backlight Sync

なし

Beacon

なし

Booting Logo Image

あり

Brightness Compensation

なし

Cisco Certification

なし

Control Manager

あり

Crestron Connected

なし

External Input Rotation

あり

Fail over

あり

Gapless Playback

あり

Group Manager

あり

HDMI-CEC

あり

ISM Method

あり

Local Contents Scheduling

あり

Local Network Sync

あり

Network Ready

あり

No Signal Image

あり

OS Ver. (webOS)

webOS 4.1

PBP

なし

PIP

なし

Play via URL

あり

PM mode

あり

Pro:Idiom

あり

RS232C Sync

なし

Scan Inversion

なし

Screen Rotation

あり

Screen Share

なし

Setting Data Cloning

あり

SI Server Setting

あり

Smart Energy Saving

あり

SNMP

あり

Status Mailing

あり

Tile Mode Setting

なし

USB Plug & Play

あり

Video Tag

あり（ビデオタグ 4 個）

Wake on LAN

あり

webRTC

あり

W/B Setting by Grey scale

なし