We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
One:Quick Works
Red Dot Design Award
オールインワン
ビデオ会議ディスプレイが
高い生産性を提供
All-in-One
*画像はイメージです。
* 性能は使用する環境によって異なる場合があります。
LG One:Quick Remote Meeting
プリインストール
プレインストールされているビデオ会議アプリケーション、
Conference App Store
ツール
使いやすい
* Windows 10 IoT ベースの優れた拡張性
*タッチペンが同梱されています(1本)
*メモや描画の作成には専用のアプリが必要です (Microsoft Whiteboard アプリ対応)
Optimized-User
Red Dot Design Award
受賞歴
全てのスペック
-
HDMI In
-
あり（2 個）
-
Audio In
-
なし
-
Audio Out
-
なし
-
DP In
-
あり（USB Type C）
-
DP Out
-
あり（USB Type C）
-
DVI-D In
-
なし
-
External Speaker Out
-
なし
-
HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)
-
2.2/1.4
-
HDMI Out
-
なし
-
IR In
-
なし
-
RGB In
-
なし
-
RJ45(LAN) In
-
あり（1 個）
-
RJ45(LAN) Out
-
なし
-
RS232C In
-
なし
-
RS232C Out
-
なし
-
Touch USB
-
なし
-
USB In
-
USB3.1 Type A（2 個）、USB Type C（1 個）
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "B" / CE
-
ePEAT(US only)
-
なし
-
ERP / Energy Star
-
YES / Energy Star 8.0
-
Safety
-
CB / NRTL
-
Wi-Fi
-
802.11ac
-
Bluetooth
-
Bluetooth 5.0
-
CPU
-
AMD Ryzen Embedded V1605B
-
Memory(RAM)
-
8GB
-
Storage
-
128GB
-
Built-in Apps
-
Chrome, Skype (Preloaded)MS Whiteboard (Download link)
-
Camera_Field of View (FoV)
-
120°
-
Camera_Resolution
-
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
-
Camera_Video Framing
-
あり
-
Camera_Zoom (ePTZ)
-
4x Zoom
-
Cloning
-
なし
-
Compatibility One:Quick Share
-
あり
-
File Sharing
-
あり
-
Graphic
-
AMD Radeon Vega
-
Home Dashboard
-
なし
-
Launcher Bar
-
あり
-
Meeting(Voice) Record
-
あり
-
MIC_Array
-
10ea
-
MIC_Beamforming
-
あり
-
MIC_Pickup Range
-
6m
-
One:Quick Remote Meeting
-
あり
-
OS ver.
-
Windows 10 IOT Enterprise (Value)
-
Reader Mode (Bluelight)
-
あり
-
Screen Capture
-
あり
-
SplitView_Customized Template
-
なし
-
SplitView_Full / Half
-
あり
-
Warranty
-
3 Years (Panel)1 Year (PC Board)
-
Speaker (Built-in)
-
あり（10W x 2）
-
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
-
該当なし
-
Direct Sunlight
-
該当なし
-
IP Rating
-
該当なし
-
Overlay Touch Compatibility
-
該当なし
-
Power Protection
-
該当なし
-
Smart Calibration
-
該当なし
-
Tilt (Face down)
-
該当なし
-
Tilt (Face up)
-
該当なし
-
DPM
-
0.5W
-
Max.
-
245W
-
Power off
-
0.5W
-
Typ.
-
127W
-
Smart Energy Saving (70%)
-
30±10% (for HDMI1/2)
-
Basic
-
HDMI Cable, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Touch Pen, Pen tip, Manual, Regulation Book, Warranty Card, IG
-
Optional
-
2 pole Stand(ST-653TW)
-
Interface
-
USB1.1
-
Accuracy (Typ.)
-
3.5mm
-
Available Object Size for Touch
-
Ø8 mm
-
Multi Touch Point
-
最大10 ポイント
-
Operating System Support
-
Windows 10 or higher
-
Protection Glass Thickness
-
該当なし
-
Protection Glass Transmission
-
該当なし
-
Response Time ("Paint" app on Windows 10 PC)
-
35ms ↓
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 80 %
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor
-
なし
-
Auto Brightness Sensor
-
あり
-
BLU Sensor
-
なし
-
Current Sensor
-
なし
-
Humidity Sensor
-
なし
-
Local Key Operation
-
あり
-
Pixel Sensor
-
なし
-
Power Indicator
-
なし
-
Proximity Sensor
-
なし
-
Temperature Sensor
-
あり
-
HDMI-CEC
-
あり
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
あり
-
Wake on LAN
-
あり
-
OSD
-
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic
-
Bezel Color
-
Silver
-
Bezel Width
-
T/R/L/B : 57.2/26.2/26.2/28.9mm
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1372 x 903 x 168mm (without Stand)
-
Handle
-
なし
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1265 x 769.5 x 61.8mm
-
Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
-
1265 x 815 x 290mm
-
Packed Weight
-
31Kg
-
VESA Standard Mount Interface
-
300 x 300 mm
-
Weight (Head)
-
26Kg
-
Weight (Head+Stand)
-
26.6Kg
-
OPS Power Built-in
-
なし
-
OPS Type compatible
-
なし
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,000:1
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
-
178º x 178º
-
Back Light Type
-
エッジ
-
Brightness
-
450nit (Typ.)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
10 億 7 千万色
-
Color Gamut
-
NTSC 72%
-
Dynamic CR
-
なし
-
Life time
-
50,000 時間（最小）
-
Native Resolution
-
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
-
24/7
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS
-
Portait / Landscape
-
なし / あり
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz
-
Response Time
-
9ms (G to G)
-
Screen Size (Inch)
-
55
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
-
Haze 12%
-
Power Supply
-
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
内蔵電源
-
Connected Care
-
なし
-
製品の登録
長く安心して製品をお使いいただくための第一歩。ぜひご登録ください。
-
製品サポートFAQ
製品の使い方やお困りごとの解決方法をご案内しています。
-
お買い物サポート
注文履歴・FAQ
-
修理のご相談・お申し込み
出張修理・宅配修理を承ります
-
Live chat *オンラインショップ専用
オペレーターとWebチャット
月～土(年末年始は除く) 10時～17時
-
LINE
オペレーターとLINE
月～日(年末年始は除く)
ご返信は9時～18時、メッセージは24時間受付中
-
お電話
日本人スタッフが対応
月～土(年末年始は除く) 9時～18時
-
Eメール
月～日(年末年始は除く)
ご返信は9時～18時、メッセージは24時間受付中