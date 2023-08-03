About Cookies on This Site

One:Quick Works

特色

ギャラリー

仕様

サポート

One:Quick Works

55CT5WJ-B

One:Quick Works

Red Dot Design Award

LG One:Quick Works、
LG One:Quick Works

オールインワンのビデオ会議ディスプレイ

LG One:Quick Works でオンラインミーティングがより生産的かつインタラクティブになります。

オールインワン
ビデオ会議ディスプレイが
高い生産性を提供

All-in-One

*画像はイメージです。

オールインワンビデオ会議ソリューション

オールインワンビデオ会議ソリューション

このオールインワンソリューションには、内蔵の Windows PC、鮮明な 4K Ultra HD カメラ、マイク、スピーカー、そしてデジタルホワイトボードが揃っています。ミーティングでクリアな映像と音を体感してください。
スマートオートフォーカシング

スマートオート
フォーカシング

カメラやマイクがあなたに合わせて動いてくれます。
One:Quick Worksは、話している人物を解像度 3,840×2,160のカメラで自動的にフォーカスします。
また、最大6m離れた場所でも周囲のノイズを最小限に抑え、クリアに音声を捕らえます。

* 性能は使用する環境によって異なる場合があります。

ビデオ会議アプリケーション
LG One:Quick Remote Meeting
プリインストール
LG の One:Quick Remote Meeting は、One:Quick Works とシームレスに連動して、さまざまなフォーマットのドキュメントの共有や、リアルタイムにスケッチを描いて共有したり、相手側の発言している人物を自動で検出したりできます。

プレインストールされているビデオ会議アプリケーション、

使いやすい

Conference App Store
ツール

生産性を高めるビデオ会議や共同作業可能なアプリへのショートカットを用意。オールインワンビデオ会議ソリューションは、必要性に応じた幅広いビデオ会議アプリに対応しています。

使いやすい

* Windows 10 IoT ベースの優れた拡張性

10ポイントマルチタッチに対応

10ポイントマルチタッチに対応

インセル型のタッチパネルを搭載した One:Quick Works は 10ポイントマルチタッチに対応し、その場のアイデアを具体化できます。ミーティングで作成されたメモや書き込み、描画した内容を画像化して、ファイルとして電子メールで送ることができます。

*タッチペンが同梱されています(1本)
*メモや描画の作成には専用のアプリが必要です (Microsoft Whiteboard アプリ対応)

音声録音

音声録音

議事録を別途作成するのではなく、ミーティングを録音してファイルを参加者に電子メールで送れば、簡単に共有できます。

* ビデオ会議アプリを使用していると音声録音が使用できない場合があります。
分割ビューで
分割ビューで

マルチタスキングを
実現

ミーティングルームでメンバーとファイルを共有すると同時にアイデアを整理できます。
最適なユーザーエクスペリエンス

快適な操作性を提供

ミーティングのネットワーク設定、画面分割からディスプレイ設定まで、ユーザーフレンドリーなインターフェースを提供。One:Quick Works の起動ツールを使用すればビデオ会議アプリにスピーディにアクセスできます。

Optimized-User

2 種類の設置方法

2種類の設置方法

設置方法は周囲の環境とユーザーの具体的なニーズに合わせて調整できます。スペースを最大限に利用する壁設置か、2本のポールスタンドを使用する卓上設置から選ぶことができます。

* スタンドは別売りです。

Red Dot Design Award

デザイン賞を受賞したOne:Quick Works は、優れたデザイン性でワークスペースに調和します。また、デザインの調和だけでなく、実用的なワークスペースを提供します。

受賞歴

ENERGY STAR® Certified

ENERGY STAR® 認定

プリント

全てのスペック

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI In

あり（2 個）

Audio In

なし

Audio Out

なし

DP In

あり（USB Type C）

DP Out

あり（USB Type C）

DVI-D In

なし

External Speaker Out

なし

HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

2.2/1.4

HDMI Out

なし

IR In

なし

RGB In

なし

RJ45(LAN) In

あり（1 個）

RJ45(LAN) Out

なし

RS232C In

なし

RS232C Out

なし

Touch USB

なし

USB In

USB3.1 Type A（2 個）、USB Type C（1 個）

CERTIFICATION

EMC

FCC Class "B" / CE

ePEAT(US only)

なし

ERP / Energy Star

YES / Energy Star 8.0

Safety

CB / NRTL

DEDICATED FEATURE - ONE:QUICK

Wi-Fi

802.11ac

Bluetooth

Bluetooth 5.0

CPU

AMD Ryzen Embedded V1605B

Memory(RAM)

8GB

Storage

128GB

Built-in Apps

Chrome, Skype (Preloaded)MS Whiteboard (Download link)

Camera_Field of View (FoV)

120°

Camera_Resolution

3840 x 2160 (UHD)

Camera_Video Framing

あり

Camera_Zoom (ePTZ)

4x Zoom

Cloning

なし

Compatibility One:Quick Share

あり

File Sharing

あり

Graphic

AMD Radeon Vega

Home Dashboard

なし

Launcher Bar

あり

Meeting(Voice) Record

あり

MIC_Array

10ea

MIC_Beamforming

あり

MIC_Pickup Range

6m

One:Quick Remote Meeting

あり

OS ver.

Windows 10 IOT Enterprise (Value)

Reader Mode (Bluelight)

あり

Screen Capture

あり

SplitView_Customized Template

なし

SplitView_Full / Half

あり

Warranty

3 Years (Panel)1 Year (PC Board)

SOUND

Speaker (Built-in)

あり（10W x 2）

SPECIAL FEATURE

Conformal Coating (Power Board)

該当なし

Direct Sunlight

該当なし

IP Rating

該当なし

Overlay Touch Compatibility

該当なし

Power Protection

該当なし

Smart Calibration

該当なし

Tilt (Face down)

該当なし

Tilt (Face up)

該当なし

POWER CONSUMPTION

DPM

0.5W

Max.

245W

Power off

0.5W

Typ.

127W

Smart Energy Saving (70%)

30±10% (for HDMI1/2)

ACCESSORY

Basic

HDMI Cable, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Touch Pen, Pen tip, Manual, Regulation Book, Warranty Card, IG

Optional

2 pole Stand(ST-653TW)

DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH

Interface

USB1.1

Accuracy (Typ.)

3.5mm

Available Object Size for Touch

Ø8 mm

Multi Touch Point

最大10 ポイント

Operating System Support

Windows 10 or higher

Protection Glass Thickness

該当なし

Protection Glass Transmission

該当なし

Response Time ("Paint" app on Windows 10 PC)

35ms ↓

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

Operation Temperature

0 °C to 40 °C

FEATURE - HARDWARE

Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

なし

Auto Brightness Sensor

あり

BLU Sensor

なし

Current Sensor

なし

Humidity Sensor

なし

Local Key Operation

あり

Pixel Sensor

なし

Power Indicator

なし

Proximity Sensor

なし

Temperature Sensor

あり

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

HDMI-CEC

あり

Smart Energy Saving

あり

Wake on LAN

あり

LANGUAGE

OSD

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Silver

Bezel Width

T/R/L/B : 57.2/26.2/26.2/28.9mm

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

1372 x 903 x 168mm (without Stand)

Handle

なし

Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

1265 x 769.5 x 61.8mm

Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

1265 x 815 x 290mm

Packed Weight

31Kg

VESA Standard Mount Interface

300 x 300 mm

Weight (Head)

26Kg

Weight (Head+Stand)

26.6Kg

OPS COMPATIBILITY

OPS Power Built-in

なし

OPS Type compatible

なし

PANEL

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Contrast Ratio

1,000:1

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178º x 178º

Back Light Type

エッジ

Brightness

450nit (Typ.)

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

10 億 7 千万色

Color Gamut

NTSC 72%

Dynamic CR

なし

Life time

50,000 時間（最小）

Native Resolution

3840 x 2160 (UHD)

Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

24/7

Panel Technology

IPS

Portait / Landscape

なし / あり

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Response Time

9ms (G to G)

Screen Size (Inch)

55

Surface Treatment (Haze)

Haze 12%

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

内蔵電源

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Connected Care

なし