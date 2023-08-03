About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
webOS UHD Signage

特色

ギャラリー

仕様

サポート

webOS UHD Signage

65UL3J-B

webOS UHD Signage

(4)

LG webOS UHD Signage

優れた画質

優れた画質
ウルトラ HD 解像度

FHDの4倍の解像度があり、コンテンツのカラーや細部も鮮明でリアルになります。さらに、LG IPSパネルを駆使した広い視聴角度で歪みのないクリアなコンテンツを映し出します。

洗練されたデザイン

洗練されたデザイン

薄い奥行きと薄型ベゼルにより、スペースを節約して簡易的に設置することができます。さらに、洗練されたデザイン設計から臨場感溢れる体験を実現します。

ハイパフォーマンス with LG webOS 6.0

ハイパフォーマンス with LG webOS 6.0

LG webOS 6.0のアップグレードされたSoCとwebエンジンを搭載したUL3Jシリーズは、あらゆるタスクの実行をスムーズにし、直感的なGUIをもつスマートサイネージプラットフォームはユーザーの利便性を高めます。

様々なセンサーアプリケーションに対応
スマート機能

様々なセンサーアプリケーションに対応

USBプラグインを通じGPIO, NFC/RFID, 温度センサー, 等々の外部センサー接続をサポートします。別途追加でソフトウェアまたは外部機器無しでも機能（ソリューション）の追加が可能です。

＊例えば、天気の変化に応じて特定の販促情報を店舗訪問者に表示する。
＊外部センサーは別途購入し、WebOSプラットフォームとの互換性テストを事前にお願い致します。

ワイヤレス スクリーンシェア

シンプルなプロモーション ヘルパー 「Promota」

モバイルからダウンロードできるLGのPromota*アプリを使用して、簡単に独自の表示コンテンツを作成できます。 Promota では、テキストや画像を追加してビジネスのオンラインプロファイルを作成したり、イベントニュース、季節限定メニュー、プロモーションなどの情報を配信したりしなど、お客様の業界に適した使いやすいテンプレートを推奨します。

 

※PromotaはApp Store、Google Playストアからダウンロードできます。

ワイヤレス スクリーンシェア LG One Quick Share

LGワン:クイックシェアはUL3Jシリーズに対応した、USB伝送ユニット、アプリを通じて利用できるワイヤレスで画面共有が可能なソリューションです。 USBドングルボタンと内蔵Wi-Fi*で簡単に個人PC画面をディスプレイと共有でき、リモコンなしで接続されたディスプレイの基本設定値（ボリューム、画面モード、明るさなど）を調整できる。
また、Office Meeting Mode（オフィスミーティングモード）**を使用すると、会議を開始する前に、議題を表示できます。

 

＊サイネージモニターの設定でSoft APを有効にする必要があります。
＊＊サイネージモニターメニューのかんたん設定画面からOffice Meeting Modeが設定可能です。
＊＊＊LG One Quick Shareは別売です。

遠隔からモニタリング＆操作

リモート モニタリング＆コントロール

このWebベースのモニタリング ソリューションによって、より使いやすさ、安心さを提供します。ネットワーク接続が可能な環境下なら、モバイルデバイスやPCで過去から直近までのデータに時間、場所を選ばずアクセスが可能。ユーザーがリアルタイムにモニターを遠隔監視できます。
AVコントロールシステムとの互換性

AVコントロールシステムとの互換性

UL3JシリーズはCrestron Connected®*をサポート。プロフェッショナルなAV操作と高い互換性によって、円滑な統合と自動制御**を実現し、ビジネス管理の効率性を高めます。

＊CrestronConnected®互換のためには、ディスプレイの初期設定が必要です。
＊ネットワークベースの制御となります。

イージーセットアップ

UL3Jシリーズは、各使用シーンに応じて最適なメニュー画面を提供します。

 

＊プリセット：企業向け、リテール向け、会議室向け、ガバメント

ワイヤレス アクセスポイント

UL3Jシリーズは仮想ルーターとして各種機器のアクセスポイントになります。
スピーカー内蔵

スピーカー内蔵

UL3Jシリーズには、スピーカーを内蔵しており、外部スピーカーが無くても音響効果の演出が可能です。
プリント

全てのスペック

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI In

あり（3 個）

Audio In

なし

Audio Out

あり

Daisy Chain

なし

DP In

なし

DP Out

なし

DVI-D In

なし

External Speaker Out

なし

HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

2.2/1.4

HDMI Out

なし

IR In

なし

IR Out

なし

RGB In

なし

RJ45(LAN) In

あり（1 個）

RJ45(LAN) Out

なし

RS232C In

あり

RS232C Out

あり

Touch USB

なし

USB In

USB2.0 Type A（2 個）

CERTIFICATION

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE

ePEAT(US only)

なし

ERP / Energy Star

YES(NewErP) / YES

Safety

CB / NRTL

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

内蔵電源

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Connected Care

あり

Mobile CMS

なし

Promota

あり（EU/CIS では利用不可）

SuperSign Cloud

なし

SuperSign CMS

あり

SuperSign Control+

あり

SuperSign WB

あり

SOUND

Speaker (Built-in)

あり（10W x 2）

SPECIAL FEATURE

Conformal Coating (Power Board)

あり

Direct Sunlight

該当なし

IP Rating

該当なし

Overlay Touch Compatibility

該当なし

Power Protection

該当なし

Smart Calibration

該当なし

Tilt (Face down)

該当なし

Tilt (Face up)

該当なし

POWER CONSUMPTION

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

444 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 638 BTU/Hr(Max.)

DPM

0.5W

Max.

187W

Power off

0.5W

Typ.

130W

Smart Energy Saving (70%)

91W

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, Regulation Book, Phone to D-Sub9 Gender, Cable Holder

Optional

なし

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

Operation Temperature

0 °C to 40 °C (Portrait Scene : 0 °C to 35 °C)

FEATURE - HARDWARE

Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

なし

Auto Brightness Sensor

あり

BLU Sensor

なし

Current Sensor

なし

FAN (Built-in)

なし

Humidity Sensor

なし

Internal Memory (eMMC)

8GB

Local Key Operation

あり

Pixel Sensor

なし

Power Indicator

なし

Proximity Sensor

なし

Temperature Sensor

あり

Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

あり

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

Auto Set ID

あり

Backlight Sync

なし

Beacon

あり

Booting Logo Image

あり

Brightness Compensation

なし

Cisco Certification

あり

Control Manager

あり

Crestron Connected

あり

External Input Rotation

あり

Fail over

あり

Gapless Playback

あり

Group Manager

あり

HDMI-CEC

あり

ISM Method

あり

Local Contents Scheduling

あり

Local Network Sync

あり

Network Ready

あり

No Signal Image

あり

OS Ver. (webOS)

webOS 6.0

PBP

なし

PIP

なし

Play via URL

あり

PM mode

あり

Pro:Idiom

あり

RS232C Sync

あり

Scan Inversion

なし

Screen Rotation

あり

Screen Share

あり

Setting Data Cloning

あり

SI Server Setting

あり

Smart Energy Saving

あり

SNMP

あり

Status Mailing

あり

Tile Mode Setting

あり

USB Plug & Play

あり

Video Tag

あり（ビデオタグ 4 個）

Wake on LAN

あり

webRTC

あり

W/B Setting by Grey scale

なし

LANGUAGE

OSD

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic, polski

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Ashed Blue

Bezel Width

Off : 6.8/6.8/6.8/18.4mmOn : 12.8/12.8/12.8/19.9mm

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

1600 x 970 x 172mm

Handle

なし

Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

1454 x 838 x 57.7mm

Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

該当なし

Packed Weight

27.5Kg

VESA Standard Mount Interface

300 x 300 mm

Weight (Head)

21.5Kg

Weight (Head+Stand)

該当なし

OPS COMPATIBILITY

OPS Power Built-in

なし

OPS Type compatible

なし

PANEL

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Transparency

該当なし

Contrast Ratio

1,200:1

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178º x 178º

Back Light Type

直下型

Brightness

400nit (Typ.)

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

10 億 7 千万色

Color Gamut

DCI 80%

Dynamic CR

1,000,000:1

Life time

30,000 時間（最小）

Native Resolution

3840 x 2160 (UHD)

Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

16/7

Panel Technology

IPS

Portait / Landscape

あり / あり

QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

該当なし

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Response Time

8ms (G to G)

Screen Size (Inch)

65

Surface Treatment (Haze)

Haze 1%