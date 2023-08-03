About Cookies on This Site

TOP

LG SOLAR MAGAZINE

脱炭素で今後ますます注目が高まる太陽光発電。業界をリードするLGだからこそ
発信できる太陽光発電のトレンドやテクノロジー情報をお届けします

加速する中小企業による脱炭素社会への取り組み

脱炭素社会への取り組みは大企業だけでなく中小企業も取り組まなくてはいけない“国際的な課題”です。中小企業ではどのような方法で取り組めるのか、そして得られるメリットは？国が推奨するRE100やRE Action、J-クレジット制度についても分かりやすく解説します

記事を見る

太陽電池モジュール1枚の故障で大きな損害がでる理由

太陽光モジュールの保証は、出力保証と製品保証の2種類があります。しかしトラブルが起きても適用されないケースも多くあり、メーカー保証の内容を疑問視するユーザーもいます。長期にわたる屋外設置の太陽光モジュールだからこそ、保証内容は軽視できません。

記事を見る

導入コストと維持管理コストが不要な『PPAモデル』とは

｢自社で使う事業用の電源を太陽光発電でまかないたいが、莫大な初期投資や維持管理コストは正直きつい｣このように資金調達で導入を躊躇している企業様に、導入コストと維持管理コストが不要な『PPAモデル（第三者所有モデル）』が注目されています。

記事を見る