UH5E Series

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
49"
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16 : 9
-
Native Resolution
3,840 x 2,160 (UHD, RGB)
-
Brightness (Typ.)
500cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio
1,100:1
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 x 178
-
Response Time
8ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
Haze 28%
-
Life Time (Typ.)
50,000Hrs
-
Operation Hours
24Hrs
-
Orientation
Landscape & Portrait
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI (3), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB 2.0 (2)
-
Output
DP, Audio (Off/Fixed/Variable), External Speaker
-
External Control
RS232C In/out, RJ45 (LAN) In, IR In
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Colour
Black
-
Bezel Width
11.9 mm (T), 12.4 mm (R/L), 15.5 mm (B)
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
1,103.2 x 648 x 38.6 mm
-
Weight (Head)
13.3kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1,197 x 760 x 166 mm
-
Packed Weight
17.7kg
-
Handle
No
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
300 x 300 mm
KEY FEATURE
-
Key Feature
Internal Memory 8GB (System 4GB + Available 3.6GB), Built-in Wi-Fi, Temperature Sensor, Auto Brightness Sensor, Current Sensor, Embedded CMS (USB Auto Playback, Local Contents Scheduling, Group Manager), Image Customisation, Failover, Content Sync (RS232C, Local Network), Screen Share, OSD Rotation, Content Rotation, PIP/PBP (4), Tile Mode Setting (Max 15 x 15), Setting Data Cloning, Firmware Update by Network, SNMP 1.4, ISM Mode, Crestron ConnectedⓇ1), Control Manager, DPM, Smart Energy Saving, Wake on LAN, Beacon, HDMI-CEC2), SI Server Setting, Detachable Logo
ENVIRONMENTAL CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
10% to 80%
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
-
Power Consumption - Typ./Max.
105W/150W
-
Power Consumption - Smart Energy Saving
60W
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
AS/NZS CISPR32,RCM(Class A)
-
ErP / Energy Star
Yes(EU Only) / No
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Type Compatible
Yes
-
External Media Player Attachable
Yes
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Content Management Software
SuperSign CMS
-
Control and Monitoring Software
SuperSign Control/Control+
ACCESSORIES
-
Basic
Remote Controller, Power Cord, QSG, HDMI Cable, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender
-
Optional
Speaker (SP-5200), Stand (ST-201T), Wall Bracket (LSW350B), VESA Adapter (AM-B330S), OPS Kit (KT-OPSF)
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Feedback
Give us your feedback by completing our web survey
-
Locate repair center
Find repair service center conveniently online.