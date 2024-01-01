About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
UH5E Series

Specs

Support

Resource

UH5E Series

Share this content.

You can share the items you like with your friends

98UH5E-B

UH5E Series

(6)
Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    98"

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16 : 9

  • Native Resolution

    3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    500 cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,300:1

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178 × 178

  • Response Time

    8ms (G to G)

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    Haze 1%

  • Life Time (Typ.)

    50,000 Hrs

  • Operation Hours

    24 Hrs

  • Orientation

    Landscape & Portrait

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    HDMI (3), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB 2.0 (2) *

  • Output

    DP, Audio (Off/Fixed/Variable), Externel Speaker

  • External Control

    RS232C In/out, RJ45 In, IR In

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Colour

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    14.9 mm (Even)

  • Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

    2,191.8 x 1,246.8 x 69.4 mm

  • Weight (Head)

    88 kg

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    2,342 x 1,386 x 402 mm

  • Packed Weight

    123 kg

  • Handle

    No

  • VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

    800 x 400 mm

KEY FEATURE

  • Key Feature

    Internal Memory 8GB (System 4GB + Available 3.6GB), Built-in Wi-Fi, Temperature Sensor, Auto Brightness Sensor, Current Sensor, webOS 4.0, Embedded CMS (USB Auto Playback, Local Contents Scheduling, Group Manager), Image Customis ation, Content Sync (RS232C, Local Network), Screen Share, Play via URL, OSD Rotation, Content Rotation, PIP/ PBP(4), Tile Mode Setting (Max 15x15), Setting Data Cloning, Firmware Update by Network, SNMP 1.4, ISM Mode, Crestron ConnectedⓇ2), Cisco Compatibility 3), Beacon, HDMI-CEC4), SI Server Setting, webRTC

ENVIRONMENTAL CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0°C to 40°C

  • Operation Humidity

    10% to 80%

POWER

  • Power Type

    100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Supply

    Built-In Power

  • Power Consumption-Typ. / Max.

    TBD / TBD

  • Power Consumption - Smart Energy Saving

    TBD

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    AS/NZS CISPR32,RCM(Class A)

  • ErP / Energy Star

    Yes(EU Only) / No

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Type Compatible

    Yes

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY5)

  • Content Management Software

    SuperSign CMS

  • Control and Monitoring Software

    SuperSign Control/Control+

ACCESSORIES

  • Basic

    Remote Controller (2ea Batteries Included), Power Cord, QSG, IR/Light Sensor Receiver, DP Cable (1.8M), Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, EYE-BOLT

  • Optional

    Speaker (SP-2200)

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.