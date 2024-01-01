UH5E Series

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
75"
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16 : 9
-
Native Resolution
3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)
-
Brightness (Typ.)
500 cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio
1,200:1
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 × 178
-
Response Time
6ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
Haze 3%
-
Life Time (Typ.)
50,000 Hrs
-
Operation Hours
24 Hrs
-
Orientation
Landscape & Portrait
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI (3), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB 2.0 (2) *
-
Output
DP, Audio (Off/Fixed/Variable), Externel Speaker
-
External Control
RS232C In/out, RJ45 In, IR In
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Colour
Black
-
Bezel Width
14.9 mm (Even)
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
1,682.4 x 960.3 x 57.91) mm
-
Weight (Head)
41.5 kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1,816 x 1,123 x 228 mm
-
Packed Weight
49 kg
-
Handle
Yes
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
600 x 400 mm
KEY FEATURE
-
Key Feature
Internal Memory 8GB (System 4GB + Available 3.6GB), Built-in Wi-Fi, Temperature Sensor, Auto Brightness Sensor, Current Sensor, webOS 4.0, Embedded CMS (USB Auto Playback, Local Contents Scheduling, Group Manager), Image Customis ation, Content Sync (RS232C, Local Network), Screen Share, Play via URL, OSD Rotation, Content Rotation, PIP/ PBP(4), Tile Mode Setting (Max 15x15), Setting Data Cloning, Firmware Update by Network, SNMP 1.4, ISM Mode, Crestron ConnectedⓇ2), Cisco Compatibility 3), Beacon, HDMI-CEC4), SI Server Setting, webRTC
ENVIRONMENTAL CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
10% to 80%
POWER
-
Power Type
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Supply
Built-In Power
-
Power Consumption-Typ. / Max.
240 W / 270 W
-
Power Consumption - Smart Energy Saving
168 W
SOUND
-
Speaker
Built-in (10W×2)
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
AS/NZS CISPR32,RCM(Class A)
-
ErP / Energy Star
Yes(EU Only) / Yes(Energy Star 8.0)
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Type Compatible
Yes
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY5)
-
Content Management Software
SuperSign CMS
-
Control and Monitoring Software
SuperSign Control/Control+
ACCESSORIES
-
Basic
Remote Controller (2ea Batteries Included), Power Cord, QSG, DP Cable (1.8M), Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender
-
Optional
OPS Kit (KT-OPSF), Wall Mount (LSW640A/B)
