UH5F-H Series

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
49"
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Native Resolution
3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)
-
Brightness (Typ.)
500 nit
-
Contrast Ratio
1,100:1
-
Dynamic CR
500,000 : 1
-
Colour Gamut
BT709 95%
-
Viewing Angle (H ×V)
178 ×178
-
Colour Depth
1.07 Billion Colors (10 bit)
-
Response Time
8ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment
Haze 28%
-
Operation Hours (Hours / Day)
24 / 7
-
Portrait / Landscape
Yes / Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI (2, HDCP 2.2/1.4), HDMI (1, HDCP 1.4), DP (1, HDCP 2.2/1.3), DVI-D (HDCP 1.4), Audio, USB 2.0 Type A
-
Output
DP,Audio
-
External Control
RS232C (4 Pin Phone Jack) In / Out, RJ45(LAN) In, IR In
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Colour
Black
-
Bezel Width
9.9 mm (T/R/L), 14.4 mm (B)
-
Weight (Head)
15.4 kg
-
Monitor Dimensions (W ×H ×D)
1,098.6 × 644.5 × 39.9 mm
-
Monitor Dimensions with Stand (W × H × D)
1,098.6 × 694.3 × 290.0 mm
-
Handle
No
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
300 x 300 mm
KEY FEATURES
-
KEY FEATURES
Internal Memory 8 GB, Built-in Wi-Fi, Temperature Sensor, Auto Brightness Sensor, Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor, Local Key Operation, webOS 4.1, Embedded CMS (Local Contents Scheduling, Group Manager), USB Plug & Play, Fail Over, Background Image (Booting Logo Image, No Signal Image), Sync Mode (RS232C Sync, Local Network Sync), Multi-screen (PIP, PBP (4)), Screen Share, Video Tag (4), Play via URL, Rotation (Screen Rotation, External Input Rotation), Tile Mode Setting (Max. 15 x 15), Setting Data Cloning, SNMP, ISM Method, Auto Set ID, Status Mailing, Control manager, Crestron Connected®2) , Smart Energy Saving, PM Mode, Wake on LAN, Beacon, HDMI-CEC3), SI Server Setting, webRTC, Pro:Idiom
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
AC 100–240 V ~, 50/60 Hz
-
Power Type
Built-in Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ. / Max.
95 W / 130 W
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
324 BTU/Hr (Typ.),
444 BTU/Hr (Max.)
SOUND
-
Speaker
Yes
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
AS/NZS 60950,CB Scheme
-
EMC
AS/NZS CISPR32,RCM(Class A)
-
ErP / Energy Star
Yes / Energy Star 8.0
OPS COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS type Compatible
Yes
-
OPS Power Built-in
No
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Software Compatibility
SuperSign CMS, SuperSign Control / Control+, SuperSign WB, SuperSign Media Editor, Signage365Care4)
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller, Power Cord, QSG, HDMI Cable, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender
-
Optional
Stand (ST-653T), Wall Bracket (65/55/49”: LSW350B, 43”: LSW240B), VESA Adapter (65/55/49”: AM-B330S, 43”: AM-B220S), OPS Kit (KT-OPSF)
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Tilt (Facedown)
Yes (Max. 30º)5)
-
IP Rating
IP5X
DISCLAIMERS
-
Disclaimers
1)The luminosity ratio of Full Black / Full White colour on video input condition.
2) Network based control
3) Compatibility may differ by equipment.
4) The availability can differ by region.
5) In conditions within 30ºC temperature, 50% humidity.
* Specifications are subject to change without notice, so please contact LG sales team to verify before ordering
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Feedback
Give us your feedback by completing our web survey
-
Locate repair center
Find repair service center conveniently online.