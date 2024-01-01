About Cookies on This Site

UH5F-H Series

Specs

Support

Resource

UH5F-H Series

86UH5F-H

UH5F-H Series

(7)
All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    86"

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Native Resolution

    3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    500 nit

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,100:1

  • Dynamic CR1)

    4,000,000 : 1

  • Colour Gamut

    NTSC 72%

  • Viewing Angle (H ×V)

    178 ×178

  • Colour Depth

    1.07 Billion Colors (10 bit)

  • Response Time

    8ms (G to G)

  • Surface Treatment

    Haze 28%

  • Operation Hours (Hours / Day)

    24 / 7

  • Portrait / Landscape

    Yes / Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    HDMI (2, HDCP2.2/1.4), HDMI (1, HDCP 1.4), DP (1, HDCP 2.2/1.3), DVI-D (HDCP 1.4), Audio, USB 2.0 Type A (2)

  • Output

    DP,Audio

  • External Control

    RS232C (4 Pin Phone Jack) In / Out, RJ45(LAN) In, IR In

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Colour

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    14.3 mm (Even Bezel)

  • Weight (Head)

    49.0 kg

  • Monitor Dimensions (W ×H ×D)

    1,926.2 ×1,097.2 ×60.6 mm
    (Without Handle and LG Logo)

  • Handle

    Yes

  • VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

    600 x 400 mm

KEY FEATURES

  • KEY FEATURES

    Internal Memory 8 GB, Built-in Wi-Fi, Temperature Sensor, Auto Brightness Sensor, Local Key Operation, webOS 4.0, Embedded CMS (Local Contents Scheduling, Group Manager), USB Plug & Play, Fail Over, Background Image (Booting Logo Image, NoSignal Image), Sync Mode (RS-232C Sync, Local Network Sync), Multi-screen (PIP, PBP (4)), Screen Share, Video Tag (4), Play via URL, Rotation (Screen Rotation, External Input Rotation), Gapless Playback, Tile Mode Setting (Max. 15 ×15), Setting Data Cloning, SNMP, ISM Method, Auto Set ID, Status Mailing, Control Manager, Crestron Connected®2), Smart Energy Saving, PM Mode, Wake on LAN, Beacon, HDMI-CEC3), SI Server Setting, webRTC, Pro:Idiom

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0°C to 40°C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100–240 V ~, 50/60 Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-in Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ. / Max.

    215 W/ 280 W

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    733.69 BTU/Hr(Typ.),
    955.5 BTU/Hr(Max)

SOUND

  • Speaker

    Yes

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    AS/NZS 60950,CB Scheme

  • EMC

    AS/NZS CISPR32,RCM(Class A)

  • ErP / Energy Star

    Yes / No

OPS COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS type Compatible

    Yes

  • OPS Power Built-in

    Yes

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • Software Compatibility

    SuperSign CMS, SuperSign Control / Control+, SuperSign WB, SuperSign Media Editor, Signage365Care4)

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller, Power Cord, QSG, DP Cable (1.8 M), Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender

  • Optional

    OPS Kit (KT-OPSF), LSW640A/B (Wall Mount)

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Overlay Touch Compatibility

    Yes

DISCLAIMERS

  • Disclaimers

    1)The luminosity ratio of Full Black / Full White colour on video input condition.
    2) Network based control
    3) Compatibility may differ by equipment.
    4) The availability can differ by region.
    5) In conditions within 30ºC temperature, 50% humidity.
    * Specifications are subject to change without notice, so please contact LG sales team to verify before ordering

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.