UH5F-H Series

All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
75"
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Native Resolution
3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)
-
Brightness (Typ.)
500 nit
-
Contrast Ratio
1,100:1
-
Dynamic CR1)
4,000,000 : 1
-
Colour Gamut
NTSC 72%
-
Viewing Angle (H ×V)
178 ×178
-
Colour Depth
1.07 Billion Colors (10 bit)
-
Response Time
6 ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment
Haze 28%
-
Operation Hours (Hours / Day)
24 / 7
-
Portrait / Landscape
Yes / Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI (2, HDCP2.2/1.4), HDMI (1, HDCP 1.4), DP (1, HDCP 2.2/1.3), DVI-D (HDCP 1.4), Audio, USB 2.0 Type A (2)
-
Output
DP,Audio
-
External Control
RS232C (4 Pin Phone Jack) In / Out, RJ45(LAN) In, IR In
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Colour
Black
-
Bezel Width
14.9 mm (Even Bezel)
-
Weight (Head)
41.5 kg
-
Monitor Dimensions (W ×H ×D)
1,682.4 ×960.3 ×57.9 mm
(Without Handle and LG Logo)
-
Handle
Yes
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
600 x 400 mm
KEY FEATURES
-
KEY FEATURES
Internal Memory 8 GB, Built-in Wi-Fi, Temperature Sensor, Auto Brightness Sensor, Local Key Operation, webOS 4.0, Embedded CMS (Local Contents Scheduling, Group Manager), USB Plug & Play, Fail Over, Background Image (Booting Logo Image, NoSignal Image), Sync Mode (RS-232C Sync, Local Network Sync), Multi-screen (PIP, PBP (4)), Screen Share, Video Tag (4), Play via URL, Rotation (Screen Rotation, External Input Rotation), Gapless Playback, Tile Mode Setting (Max. 15 ×15), Setting Data Cloning, SNMP, ISM Method, Auto Set ID, Status Mailing, Control Manager, Crestron Connected®2), Smart Energy Saving, PM Mode, Wake on LAN, Beacon, HDMI-CEC3), SI Server Setting, webRTC, Pro:Idiom
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
AC 100–240 V ~, 50/60 Hz
-
Power Type
Built-in Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ. / Max.
180 W/ 260 W
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
614.25 BTU/Hr(Typ.),
887.25 BTU/Hr(Max)
SOUND
-
Speaker
Yes
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
AS/NZS 60950,CB Scheme
-
EMC
AS/NZS CISPR32,RCM(Class A)
-
ErP / Energy Star
Yes / Energy Star 8.0
OPS COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS type Compatible
Yes
-
OPS Power Built-in
Yes
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Software Compatibility
SuperSign CMS, SuperSign Control / Control+, SuperSign WB, SuperSign Media Editor, Signage365Care4)
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller, Power Cord, QSG, DP Cable (1.8 M), Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender
-
Optional
OPS Kit (KT-OPSF)LSW640A/B (Wall Mount), Touch overlay (KT-T75E)
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Overlay Touch Compatibility
Yes
DISCLAIMERS
-
Disclaimers
1)The luminosity ratio of Full Black / Full White colour on video input condition.
2) Network based control
3) Compatibility may differ by equipment.
4) The availability can differ by region.
5) In conditions within 30ºC temperature, 50% humidity.
* Specifications are subject to change without notice, so please contact LG sales team to verify before ordering
-
