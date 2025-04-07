Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Destacados ¿Qué es webOS? Pantalla de inicio y aplicaciones Juegos y Estilo de vida Promoción

El logotipo de LG Smart TV AI y el de Apple TV+ aparecen uno junto al otro. En la LG TV, se muestran miniaturas de cuatro programas de televisión debajo del logotipo de Apple TV+ (Severance, The Studio, The Gorge y Your Friends and Neighbors).

Obtén Apple TV+
por $1.99/mes por
3 meses, después
$6.99/mes.

Canjea antes del 07/07/25. Solo tienes que abrir la aplicación Apple TV en

tu LG TV para hacer el canje.

Fáciles de canjear

Solo tienes que abrir la aplicación Apple TV en tu LG TV para hacer el canje.

La pantalla de inicio de LG webOS muestra un recuadro negro con el logotipo de Apple TV

Disfruta mucho contenido original de Apple y nuevos estrenos cada semana

En la LG TV, se muestran miniaturas de cuatro programas de televisión debajo del logotipo de Apple TV+ (Severance, The Studio, The Gorge y Your Friends and Neighbors).

Vive Apple TV+ con la tecnología Dolby

Disfruta del contenido original de Apple con el poder de Dolby Vision y Dolby Atmos.

Miniatura del programa de televisión Severance con el logotipo de Dolby Vision a la izquierda y Dolby Atmos a la derecha.

*La oferta finaliza el 07/07/2025. Oferta disponible en los modelos 2018 a 2025 4K, 8K Smart TV, StanbyME, StanbyME Go, StanbyME 2 de LG en la aplicación Apple TV. Válido únicamente para suscriptores nuevos y aquellos antiguos que califiquen de Apple TV+ en tu región. El plan se renueva automáticamente al precio mensual de tu región hasta que se cancele. Se aplican los términos.

Se coloca imagen de LG TV con relleno OLED

Descubre un mundo de contenido en tu LG TV

Descubre un mundo de contenido en tu LG TV Más información
Paga con BAC (Tilopay)
Cómpralo en cuotas sin intereses
Cómo comprar en cuotas con Tasa 0%
  • Paso 1
    Agrega tus productos al carrito de compra en LG.com/cac_en y luego selecciona Pago con Tilopay.
  • Paso 2
    Ingresa los datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC en el check out de compra.
  • Paso 3
    Selecciona la opción de Cuotas ( 6, o 12 meses sin intereses).
¿Qué debes saber?

Pagando a través de Tilopay puedes pagar tus compras hasta en 12 meses sin intereses a precio de contado.

Al momento de pagar debes seleccionar opción de pago “Tilopay” para luego completar con la información solicitada.

Selecciona la opción de meses sin intereses que quieras (6 o 12 meses sin intereses). Contamos con tecnología robusta para proteger los datos de todos nuestros clientes. Ingresa lo datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC Mastercard y VISA al pagar y listo. Mejoramos tu experiencia de compra para que comprar online sea más simple, rápido y cómodo.

 