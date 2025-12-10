About Cookies on This Site

Cooktop Eléctrica LG 36" Controles SmoothTouch™ con UltraHeat™

Cooktop Eléctrica LG 36" Controles SmoothTouch™ con UltraHeat™

CBEW3613BE
Vista frontal de Cooktop Eléctrica 36" LG Studio Controles SmoothTouch™, LCE3610SB
Vista frontal de Cooktop Eléctrica 36" LG Studio Controles SmoothTouch™, LCE3610SB
Características principales

  • Diseño elegante
  • Controles SmoothTouch

Haz que tu cocina sea cómoda y profesional con LG

LG ofrece electrodomésticos integrados de primera calidad con un diseño elegante y versátil y controles sencillos. Al crearlo, nos guiamos por los más altos requisitos de ergonomía y equipamiento de una cocina moderna. Los electrodomésticos integrados de LG se integran perfectamente en una variedad de interiores.

LCE3010SBE_HCED3015S-Cooktop-Lifestyle

Temporizador del quemador

Temporizador del quemador

Configure el temporizador del quemador y olvídese de vigilar cada quemador, simplemente configure el temporizador del quemador y él hará el resto.

La imágen de un sartén encima de la estufa eléctrica.

Estilo y diseño

Las placas de cocción premium de 30" y 36" de LG ofrecen la armonía perfecta entre estilo y comodidad

*Mostrado el Cooktop de la Serie Studio LG LSCE365ST.

Imágen de una encimera eléctrica siendo calentada.

Intuitivo

Fácil de usar con solo un toque. Con una mirada rápida a los controles electrónicos centralizados los usuarios pueden ver qué elemento para calentar están activados, y la superficie lisa se limpia fácilmente

*Controles de la encimera LG LCE3681ST mostrados

El video de la encimera eléctrica siendo calentada para que coincida con el tamaño del sartén.

Más opciones de utensilios de cocina

LG le ofrece elementos versátiles que se adaptan a utensilios de cocina de diferentes tamaños para su comodidad, incluso a su sartén más grande.
La imágen de la estufa eléctrica.

ADA - Estufa eléctrica compatible*

Para que se considere que cumple con la ADA, una superficie de estufa eléctrica debe tener un alcance máximo hacia delante de los controles y de los mecanismos operativos de 48", el alcance máximo hacia abajo es 15"

FAQ

P.

¿Qué es la función InstaView en las estufas LG?         

Q.

La función InstaView permite ver el interior del horno sin abrir la puerta. Golpeando dos veces en el panel de vidrio, se vuelve transparente, facilitando la supervisión de la cocción

P.

¿Cómo limpiar una estufa LG de manera efectiva?         

Q.

Consulta el Manual del Propietario para obtener instrucciones específicas sobre la limpieza. Puedes encontrarlo en línea o en el sitio de soporte de LG

P.

¿Cuál es la diferencia entre estufas eléctricas y a gas?         

Q.

Las estufas eléctricas funcionan con electricidad y son más fáciles de limpiar, mientras que las estufas a gas utilizan gas natural o propano y ofrecen un control de temperatura más preciso.

P.

 ¿Qué es el sistema de enfriamiento automático en las estufas LG?         

Q.

Cuando la estufa se calienta, un ventilador de enfriamiento disipa el calor hacia el exterior para mantener un rendimiento óptimo

P.

¿Qué precauciones de seguridad debo seguir al usar la estufa?         

Q.

No la instales cerca de productos que generen calor.
Deja espacio entre la estufa y las paredes.
Conecta el enchufe a una toma de corriente con conexión a tierra

P.

¿Cómo puedo obtener más información sobre las estufas LG?         

Q.

Visita el sitio web oficial de LG o consulta con un distribuidor autorizado para obtener detalles sobre características, garantía y opciones disponibles

