Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
UFN 6.3 cu.ft. | Convection System | Easy Clean™ | Wifi | ThinQ®

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Dónde comprar

Soporte

UFN 6.3 cu.ft. | Convection System | Easy Clean™ | Wifi | ThinQ®

UFN 6.3 cu.ft. | Convection System | Easy Clean™ | Wifi | ThinQ®

LREL6321S
  • LREL6321S
  • LG UFN 6.3 cu.ft. | Convection System | Easy Clean™ | Wifi | ThinQ<sup>®</sup>, LREL6321S
  • LG UFN 6.3 cu.ft. | Convection System | Easy Clean™ | Wifi | ThinQ<sup>®</sup>, LREL6321S
  • LG UFN 6.3 cu.ft. | Convection System | Easy Clean™ | Wifi | ThinQ<sup>®</sup>, LREL6321S
  • LG UFN 6.3 cu.ft. | Convection System | Easy Clean™ | Wifi | ThinQ<sup>®</sup>, LREL6321S
  • LG UFN 6.3 cu.ft. | Convection System | Easy Clean™ | Wifi | ThinQ<sup>®</sup>, LREL6321S
  • LG UFN 6.3 cu.ft. | Convection System | Easy Clean™ | Wifi | ThinQ<sup>®</sup>, LREL6321S
  • LG UFN 6.3 cu.ft. | Convection System | Easy Clean™ | Wifi | ThinQ<sup>®</sup>, LREL6321S
  • LG UFN 6.3 cu.ft. | Convection System | Easy Clean™ | Wifi | ThinQ<sup>®</sup>, LREL6321S
  • LG UFN 6.3 cu.ft. | Convection System | Easy Clean™ | Wifi | ThinQ<sup>®</sup>, LREL6321S
  • LG UFN 6.3 cu.ft. | Convection System | Easy Clean™ | Wifi | ThinQ<sup>®</sup>, LREL6321S
LREL6321S
LG UFN 6.3 cu.ft. | Convection System | Easy Clean™ | Wifi | ThinQ<sup>®</sup>, LREL6321S
LG UFN 6.3 cu.ft. | Convection System | Easy Clean™ | Wifi | ThinQ<sup>®</sup>, LREL6321S
LG UFN 6.3 cu.ft. | Convection System | Easy Clean™ | Wifi | ThinQ<sup>®</sup>, LREL6321S
LG UFN 6.3 cu.ft. | Convection System | Easy Clean™ | Wifi | ThinQ<sup>®</sup>, LREL6321S
LG UFN 6.3 cu.ft. | Convection System | Easy Clean™ | Wifi | ThinQ<sup>®</sup>, LREL6321S
LG UFN 6.3 cu.ft. | Convection System | Easy Clean™ | Wifi | ThinQ<sup>®</sup>, LREL6321S
LG UFN 6.3 cu.ft. | Convection System | Easy Clean™ | Wifi | ThinQ<sup>®</sup>, LREL6321S
LG UFN 6.3 cu.ft. | Convection System | Easy Clean™ | Wifi | ThinQ<sup>®</sup>, LREL6321S
LG UFN 6.3 cu.ft. | Convection System | Easy Clean™ | Wifi | ThinQ<sup>®</sup>, LREL6321S
LG UFN 6.3 cu.ft. | Convection System | Easy Clean™ | Wifi | ThinQ<sup>®</sup>, LREL6321S

Características principales

  • 6.3 pies cúbicos Gran Capacidad
  • EasyClean™ - Limpieza fácil
  • Dos elementos duales de 9"
  • Tecnología ThinQ® con Atención al Cliente Proactiva
Más
Ahorra Tiempo y Simplifica tu Día a Día

Ahorra Tiempo y Simplifica tu Día a Día

La aplicación ThinQ® controla la cocina a distancia y el servicio de atención al cliente proactivo envía consejos y alertas útiles.

Ahorra Tiempo y Simplifica tu Día a Día MIRA LA PELÍCULA COMPLETA CON DESCRIPCIONES DE AUDIO/MIRA LA PELÍCULA COMPLETA
Mantén tu Horno Como Nuevo

Mantén tu Horno Como Nuevo

Deja tu horno impecable en tan sólo 10 minutos con la función de limpieza de horno más rápida del mercado*

**Entre las principales marcas de electrodomésticos líderes para el hogar, según se encuestó en marzo de 2020. Las acumulaciones excesivas pueden requerir un esfuerzo manual adicional o el uso de la función de autolimpieza completa.

Espacio hasta para el pavo más grande (y sus guarniciones)

Espacio hasta para el pavo más grande (y sus guarniciones)

Cocina para uno o para muchos con la cocina de mayor tamaño de su clase gracias a su capacidad de 6.3 pies cúbicos.*

*Basado en la encuesta interna de LG (octubre de 2018) para los hornos individuales tradicionales autolimpiables a gas y eléctricos de 6.3, los hornos dobles a gas de 6.9 y los hornos dobles eléctricos de 7.3.

Opciones convenientes de utensilios de cocina

Opciones convenientes de utensilios de cocina

Un elemento versátil se adapta a utensilios de cocina de diferentes tamaños para mayor comodidad.

06-Cooking-Partners-D

Los Socios de Smart Cooking añaden la &quot;app&quot; en &quot;apetito&quot;3

Los Socios de Smart Cooking añaden la "app" en "apetito"

Inspírate y amplía tu menú con las aplicaciones asociadas que pueden enviar los tiempos y las temperaturas de cocción a la cocina.*
Los Socios de Smart Cooking añaden la "app" en "apetito" MIRA LA PELÍCULA COMPLETA CON DESCRIPCIONES DE AUDIO/MIRA LA PELÍCULA COMPLETA

*Las fechas de lanzamiento de los modelos para la aplicación pueden variar.

Mira Qué se Está Cocinando

Mira Qué se Está Cocinando

Gracias a su ventana de gran tamaño, podrás comprobar el progreso de la comida, sin importar en qué lugar del horno se encuentre.

FAQ

P.

¿Qué es la función InstaView en las estufas LG?         

Q.

La función InstaView permite ver el interior del horno sin abrir la puerta. Golpeando dos veces en el panel de vidrio, se vuelve transparente, facilitando la supervisión de la cocción

P.

¿Cómo limpiar una estufa LG de manera efectiva?         

Q.

Consulta el Manual del Propietario para obtener instrucciones específicas sobre la limpieza. Puedes encontrarlo en línea o en el sitio de soporte de LG

P.

¿Cuál es la diferencia entre estufas eléctricas y a gas?         

Q.

Las estufas eléctricas funcionan con electricidad y son más fáciles de limpiar, mientras que las estufas a gas utilizan gas natural o propano y ofrecen un control de temperatura más preciso.

P.

 ¿Qué es el sistema de enfriamiento automático en las estufas LG?         

Q.

Cuando la estufa se calienta, un ventilador de enfriamiento disipa el calor hacia el exterior para mantener un rendimiento óptimo

P.

¿Qué precauciones de seguridad debo seguir al usar la estufa?         

Q.

No la instales cerca de productos que generen calor.
Deja espacio entre la estufa y las paredes.
Conecta el enchufe a una toma de corriente con conexión a tierra

P.

¿Cómo puedo obtener más información sobre las estufas LG?         

Q.

Visita el sitio web oficial de LG o consulta con un distribuidor autorizado para obtener detalles sobre características, garantía y opciones disponibles

Resumen

Imprimir
CAPACIDAD
6,3 Pies Cúbicos
DIMENSIONES
762 mm x 1181 mm
TECNOLOGÍA PRINCIPAL
Freidora de Aire, EasyClean
BENEFICIO ADICIONAL
ThinQ™

Todas las especificaciones

RESUMEN

  • Serie

    LG

  • Tipo de combustible

    Eléctrico

  • Tipo de cocina

    Independiente

  • Color

    Acero Inoxidable

  • Tipo de placa de cocción

    Radiante, Vidrio de cerámica

  • Número de hornallas de la placa de cocción

    5

  • Tipo de horno

    Horno único

  • Sistemas de cocción del horno

    Tradicional

  • Capacidad del horno (ft³)

    6.3

  • Tipo de limpieza del horno

    EasyClean™ - Limpieza fácil

  • Tipo de cajón

    Almacenamiento

  • Tamaño en ancho (pulg.)

    30

APARIENCIA

  • Color

    Acero inoxidable

  • Tipo de control

    Panel táctil

  • Perillas

    Apariencia de acero inoxidable

  • Función de la puerta del horno

    Ventana WideView™

  • Acabado de la placa de cocción

    Vidrio de cerámica, esmalte de porcelana

PLACA DE COCCIÓN

  • Tipo

    Radiante

  • Cantidad de hornallas

    5

  • Elemento/Hornalla - Delantera izquierda

    Dual 9"/6", UltraHeat™ de 3200W

  • Elemento/Hornalla - Trasera izquierda

    Único 6", 1200W

  • Elemento/Hornalla - Delantera derecha

    Dual 9"/6", UltraHeat™ de 3200W

  • Elemento/Hornalla - Trasera derecha

    Único 6", 1200W

  • Elemento/Hornalla - Centro

    Único 7", Zona de calentamiento de 100W

  • Luz indicadora de superficie caliente

CARACTERÍSTICAS DEL HORNO

  • Tipo de horno

    Horno único

  • Sistemas de cocción del horno

    Tradicional

  • Tipo de limpieza del horno

    EasyClean™ - Limpieza fácil

  • Capacidad del horno (ft³)

    6.3

  • Energía del elemento de la bandeja

    4200W

  • Energía de elemento para hornear

    3400W

  • Elemento para hornear oculto

  • Número de posiciones de rejilla

    7

  • Número de rejillas del horno

    2

  • Tipo de rejilla del horno

    Estándar 2

  • Tipo de cajón

    Almacenamiento

  • Modos del horno

    Hornear, asar, limpiar fácilmente, calentar

  • Tipo de luz del horno

    Halógeno

CONTROL

  • Temporizador de Cocina

  • Cocción temporizada

  • Bloqueo de control del horno

  • Modo Sabbath certificado

FUNCIONES INTELIGENTES THINQ®

  • Conectividad WiFi

  • Tecnología ThinQ® con Atención al Cliente Proactiva

  • Smart Diagnosis™

  • Funciona con

    Asistente de Google y Amazon Alexa

  • Cuidado proactivo del cliente

POTENCIA/CALIFICACIONES

  • Índice de amperios a 208 V

    47.3

  • Índice de amperios a 240 V

    54.6

  • Índice de kW a 208 V

    9.8

  • Índice de kW a 240 V

    13.1

  • Suministro de energía requerido

    40

DIMENSIONES/ESPACIOS/PESO

  • Ancho del gabinete (pulg.)

    30

  • Profundidad total (in) - incluida la manija

    28 7/8"

  • Altura total (pulg.)

    46 1/2"

  • Ancho total (pulg.)

    29 7/8"

  • Peso del producto (lb)

    157

  • Peso de envío (lb)

    181

  • Dimensiones del envío (ancho x alto x profundo)

    32 1/2" x 51" x 30 1/2"

Qué opina la gente

Encuentra una tienda cercana

Disfruta este producto cerca de ti.

Especial para ti

Paga con BAC (Tilopay)
Cómpralo en cuotas sin intereses
Cómo comprar en cuotas con Tasa 0%
  • Paso 1
    Agrega tus productos al carrito de compra en LG.com/cac_en y luego selecciona Pago con Tilopay.
  • Paso 2
    Ingresa los datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC en el check out de compra.
  • Paso 3
    Selecciona la opción de Cuotas ( 6, o 12 meses sin intereses).
¿Qué debes saber?

Pagando a través de Tilopay puedes pagar tus compras hasta en 12 meses sin intereses a precio de contado.

Al momento de pagar debes seleccionar opción de pago “Tilopay” para luego completar con la información solicitada.

Selecciona la opción de meses sin intereses que quieras (6 o 12 meses sin intereses). Contamos con tecnología robusta para proteger los datos de todos nuestros clientes. Ingresa lo datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC Mastercard y VISA al pagar y listo. Mejoramos tu experiencia de compra para que comprar online sea más simple, rápido y cómodo.

 