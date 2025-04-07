Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
6.3 pies cúbicos InstaView™ con WiFi inteligente habilitado para convección real con alcance eléctrico y freidora de aire

6.3 pies cúbicos InstaView™ con WiFi inteligente habilitado para convección real con alcance eléctrico y freidora de aire

6.3 pies cúbicos InstaView™ con WiFi inteligente habilitado para convección real con alcance eléctrico y freidora de aire

LREL6325F
Características principales

  • 6.3 pies cúbicos Gran Capacidad
  • Ventana InstaView™
  • Freidora de aire incorporada con verdadera convección
  • EasyClean® + Autolimpieza
  • Elemento 3 en 1
  • Tecnología ThinQ® con Atención al Cliente Proactiva
Toca Dos Veces Para Ver Qué se Está Cocinando

Ve el interior de la ventanilla InstaView® sin tener que abrir la puerta o alcanzar la placa de cocción para buscar un interruptor.

La freidora de aire integrada ofrece un sabor crujiente para alimentar a una multitud

La freidora de aire integrada ofrece un sabor crujiente para alimentar a una multitud

Prepara patatas fritas, alitas picantes y mucho más sin necesidad de precalentar ni de otro aparato que ocupe espacio en la cocina.*

*La bandeja de la freidora de aire se vende por separado.

Mantén tu Horno Como Nuevo

Mantén tu Horno Como Nuevo

Deja tu horno impecable en tan sólo 10 minutos con la función de limpieza de horno más rápida del mercado.*

**Entre las principales marcas de electrodomésticos líderes para el hogar, según se encuestó en marzo de 2020. Las acumulaciones excesivas pueden requerir un esfuerzo manual adicional o el uso de la función de autolimpieza completa.

Espacio hasta para el pavo más grande (y sus guarniciones)

Espacio hasta para el pavo más grande (y sus guarniciones)

Cocina para uno o para muchos con la cocina de mayor tamaño de su clase gracias a su capacidad de 6.3 pies cúbicos.*

*Basado en la encuesta interna de LG (octubre de 2018) para los hornos individuales tradicionales autolimpiables a gas y eléctricos de 6.3, los hornos dobles a gas de 6.9 y los hornos dobles eléctricos de 7.3.

Diseño 3 en 1, Flexibilidad Ilimitada

Diseño 3 en 1, Flexibilidad Ilimitada

El elemento 3 en 1 va de 12" a 9" con un giro, para el tamaño adecuado cuando lo necesitas.

Los socios de Smart Cooking añaden la app en apetito

Inspírate y amplía tu menú con las aplicaciones asociadas que pueden enviar los tiempos y las temperaturas de cocción a la cocina.*

*Las fechas de lanzamiento de los modelos para la aplicación pueden variar.

La Cocina que se Adapta a tu Estilo de Vida

La Cocina que se Adapta a tu Estilo de Vida

P.

¿Qué es la función InstaView en las estufas LG?

R.

La función InstaView permite ver el interior del horno sin abrir la puerta. Golpeando dos veces en el panel de vidrio, se vuelve transparente, facilitando la supervisión de la cocción

P.

¿Cómo limpiar una estufa LG de manera efectiva?

R.

Consulta el Manual del Propietario para obtener instrucciones específicas sobre la limpieza. Puedes encontrarlo en línea o en el sitio de soporte de LG

 

P.

¿Cuál es la diferencia entre estufas eléctricas y a gas?

R.

Las estufas eléctricas funcionan con electricidad y son más fáciles de limpiar, mientras que las estufas a gas utilizan gas natural o propano y ofrecen un control de temperatura más preciso.

P.

¿Qué es el sistema de enfriamiento automático en las estufas LG?

R.

Cuando la estufa se calienta, un ventilador de enfriamiento disipa el calor hacia el exterior para mantener un rendimiento óptimo

P.

¿Qué precauciones de seguridad debo seguir al usar la estufa?

R.

No la instales cerca de productos que generen calor.
Deja espacio entre la estufa y las paredes.
Conecta el enchufe a una toma de corriente con conexión a tierra

P.

¿Cómo puedo obtener más información sobre las estufas LG?

R.

Visita el sitio web oficial de LG o consulta con un distribuidor autorizado para obtener detalles sobre características, garantía y opciones disponibles

DIMENSIONES

LREL6325F

Todas las especificaciones

ESPECIFICACIONES BÁSICAS

  • Tipo de combustible

    Eléctrico

  • Color Exterior

    Acero inoxidable PrintProof™

  • Capacidad del horno (L)

    6.3 cubic feet
    (unit not in L)

  • Sistemas de cocción del horno

    Convección verdadera

  • Tipo de horno

    Horno único

CARACTERÍSTICAS DE CONVENIENCIA

  • Bloqueo de control

  • Temporizador de cocina

  • Tipo de limpieza del horno

    EasyClean™ - Limpieza fácil

  • Modo Sabbat

  • Bloqueo de la puerta del horno autolimpiante

    Automático

CARACTERÍSTICAS DE LA ENCIMERA

  • Quemador de gas - Medio centro (LNG/LPG) (vatios)

    Único 7", Zona de calentamiento de 100W

  • Quemador de gas - Frontal izquierdo (LNG/LPG) (vatios)

    Dual 9"/6", UltraHeat™ de 3200W

  • Quemador de gas - Trasero izquierdo (LNG/LPG) (vatios)

    Único 6", 1200W

  • Quemador de gas - Frontal derecho (LNG/LPG) (vatios)

    Triple 12"/9"/6", 3000 W

  • Quemador de gas - Trasero derecho (LNG/LPG) (vatios)

    Único 6", 1200W

  • Indicador LED de superficie caliente

CARACTERÍSTICAS DEL HORNO

  • Conversión de convección

  • Número de rejillas del horno

    3

  • Número de posiciones de rejilla

    7

  • Capacidad del horno (L)

    6.3 cubic feet
    (unit not in L)

  • Tipo de luz del horno

    Halógeno

CARACTERÍSTICAS DE CONTROL

  • Tipo de control

    Vidrio SmoothTouch™

DISEÑO/ACABADO

  • Material de la perilla

    Apariencia de acero inoxidable, Ponderado

  • Función de la puerta del horno

    Ventana InstaView & WideView™

DIMENSIONES/PESO

  • Profundidad total (incluida la manija) (mm)

    28 7/8"
    (unit not in mm)

  • Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof.) (mm)

    29 7/8"x46 1/2"x28 7/8"
    (unit not in mm)

  • Peso del producto (kg)

    168 lbs
    (unit not in Kg)

CARACTERÍSTICAS DEL CAJÓN

  • Tipo de cajón

    Almacenamiento

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

  • SmartDiagnosis

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Qué opina la gente

Paga con BAC (Tilopay)
Cómpralo en cuotas sin intereses
Cómo comprar en cuotas con Tasa 0%
  • Paso 1
    Agrega tus productos al carrito de compra en LG.com/cac_en y luego selecciona Pago con Tilopay.
  • Paso 2
    Ingresa los datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC en el check out de compra.
  • Paso 3
    Selecciona la opción de Cuotas ( 6, o 12 meses sin intereses).
¿Qué debes saber?

Pagando a través de Tilopay puedes pagar tus compras hasta en 12 meses sin intereses a precio de contado.

Al momento de pagar debes seleccionar opción de pago “Tilopay” para luego completar con la información solicitada.

Selecciona la opción de meses sin intereses que quieras (6 o 12 meses sin intereses). Contamos con tecnología robusta para proteger los datos de todos nuestros clientes. Ingresa lo datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC Mastercard y VISA al pagar y listo. Mejoramos tu experiencia de compra para que comprar online sea más simple, rápido y cómodo.

 