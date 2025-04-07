We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
EasyClean® Interior
¿Derrames? ¿Salpicaduras? No te preocupes. El interior EasyClean® de LG resiste manchas y acumulación, por lo que limpiar tu microondas no tiene que ser una tarea complicada. Simplemente límpialo con un paño húmedo, sin necesidad de productos químicos ni fregar, ¡sin problema alguno!