Diseño Clásico y Elevado
Eleve su cocina con este elegante microondas de sobremesa que ofrece estilo y practicidad. La ventana WideView™ proporciona un punto de vista moderno, y los controles de vidrio SmoothTouch™ intuitivos completan el diseño al tiempo que brindan un funcionamiento sin esfuerzo, con solo un toque del dedo.