Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Microondas 1.8p³  Inteligente Over-the-Range con ThinQ® SmoothTouch™ EasyClean®

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Soporte

Microondas 1.8p³  Inteligente Over-the-Range con ThinQ® SmoothTouch™ EasyClean®

Microondas 1.8p³  Inteligente Over-the-Range con ThinQ® SmoothTouch™ EasyClean®

MVEM1825D
  • Front view
  • side view
  • side view
  • door open view
  • door open view
  • bottom view
  • receptive view
Front view
side view
side view
door open view
door open view
bottom view
receptive view

Características principales

  • Capacidad de 1,8 pies cúbicos
  • Cocción con sensor
  • Preajustes de cocción automática
  • Sincronización con estufa LG
  • Tecnología ThinQ™
Más
Elevated, Classic Design

Diseño Clásico y Elevado

Eleve su cocina con este elegante microondas de sobremesa que ofrece estilo y practicidad. La ventana WideView™ proporciona un punto de vista moderno, y los controles de vidrio SmoothTouch™ intuitivos completan el diseño al tiempo que brindan un funcionamiento sin esfuerzo, con solo un toque del dedo.

Cook Smart with Sensor Technology

Cocine de manera Inteligente con Tecnología de Sensores

Ya no tendrá que preguntarse "¿Ya está listo?". La tecnología de detección de humedad determina cuándo la comida está cocida y apaga automáticamente el microondas para evitar que su comida se cocine de más o de menos.

3 Auto Cook Settings

3 Configuraciones de Cocción Automática 

Haga que su comida sea deliciosa y fácil de preparar seleccionando una de las 3 configuraciones de Cocción Automática. Elija entre Descongelar Automáticamente, Ablandar y Derretir.

Manténgase sincronizado 

Conecte su microondas y estufa LG compatibles con Wi-Fi a través de la aplicación ThinQ® para disfrutar de la comodidad del emparejamiento automático. La ventilación y la luz de su microondas se encenderán y apagarán automáticamente cuando se encienda o apague la estufa, para que no tenga que mover un dedo mientras cocina.

*El diseño del modelo puede variar. El modelo MVEL2125F se muestra en el video.

Interior EasyClean®

 

¿Derrames? ¿Salpicaduras? No se preocupe. El interior EasyClean® de LG resiste manchas y acumulación, por lo que limpiar su microondas no tiene que ser una tarea ardua. Simplemente límpielo con un paño húmedo: sin productos químicos, sin restregar, sin problemas.

 

*La acumulación pesada puede requerir un esfuerzo manual adicional.

 

Mantenimiento fácil con acabado PrintProof™

 

El acabado PrintProof™ de LG, resistente a huellas dactilares y manchas, se limpia fácilmente con un paño suave y seco, para una cocina distintiva que maneja la vida real con estilo.

Control conveniente con ThinQ®

 

Con la aplicación ThinQ®, puede disfrutar de la supervisión remota, sincronizar automáticamente los ventiladores de ventilación y las luces de su microondas con su estufa LG habilitada para Wi-Fi, ajustar configuraciones y establecer temporizadores.



*Algunas funciones del microondas funcionarán con Alexa y Google Assistant próximamente.

FAQ

Q.

¿Cómo puedo limpiar el interior del microondas?

A.

Para limpiar el microondas, desconecta el enchufe, limpia el interior con un paño húmedo y vuelve a intentar calentarlo. Si tienes problemas con la calefacción o el suministro de energía, llama al servicio técnico de LG para una inspección

Q.

¿Qué es la función InstaView en los microondas LG?

A.

La función InstaView permite ver el interior del microondas sin abrir la puerta. Al golpear dos veces en el panel de vidrio, se vuelve transparente, facilitando la supervisión de la cocción

Q.

¿Cómo ajustar la potencia y el tiempo de cocción en un microondas LG?

A.

Consulta el manual del propietario para obtener instrucciones específicas según tu modelo. En general, puedes ajustar la potencia y el tiempo utilizando los controles en el panel frontal.

Q.

¿Qué precauciones de seguridad debo seguir al usar el microondas?

A.

No coloques objetos metálicos en el microondas.
No utilices recipientes sellados herméticamente.
Mantén el microondas limpio y libre de residuos para evitar problemas de funcionamiento.

Q.

¿Cuál es la capacidad promedio de los microondas LG?

A.

Las capacidades varían según el modelo, pero en general, los microondas LG ofrecen capacidades de entre 0.7 a 2.2 pies cúbicos.

Q.

Cómo descongelar alimentos en el microondas?

A.

Utiliza la función de descongelamiento según las instrucciones del manual. Asegúrate de girar o voltear los alimentos durante el proceso para un descongelamiento uniforme.

Q.

¿Qué es la tecnología Smart Inverter en los microondas LG?

A.

La tecnología Smart Inverter ajusta automáticamente la potencia de cocción para lograr resultados precisos y uniformes.

Q.

¿Puedo calentar líquidos en el microondas?

A.

Sí, pero ten cuidado al calentar líquidos como sopas o bebidas para evitar derrames o salpicaduras.

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

Qué opina la gente

Especial para ti

Paga con BAC (Tilopay)
Cómpralo en cuotas sin intereses
Cómo comprar en cuotas con Tasa 0%
  • Paso 1
    Agrega tus productos al carrito de compra en LG.com/cac_en y luego selecciona Pago con Tilopay.
  • Paso 2
    Ingresa los datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC en el check out de compra.
  • Paso 3
    Selecciona la opción de Cuotas ( 6, o 12 meses sin intereses).
¿Qué debes saber?

Pagando a través de Tilopay puedes pagar tus compras hasta en 12 meses sin intereses a precio de contado.

Al momento de pagar debes seleccionar opción de pago “Tilopay” para luego completar con la información solicitada.

Selecciona la opción de meses sin intereses que quieras (6 o 12 meses sin intereses). Contamos con tecnología robusta para proteger los datos de todos nuestros clientes. Ingresa lo datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC Mastercard y VISA al pagar y listo. Mejoramos tu experiencia de compra para que comprar online sea más simple, rápido y cómodo.

 