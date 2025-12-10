About Cookies on This Site

LG xboom Buds Plus by will.i.am - Audífonos Bluetooth | xboom Signature Sound con driver de grafeno | BUDSPLUS BLANCOS

BUDSPLUS NEGROS
cradle side view with earbuds apart
cradle front view with earbuds inside
earbuds from each diagonal angle
earbuds front and rear view
cradle front view
opened empty cradle top view
front view with earbuds apart
USP card: LG xboom Buds, reinspired by will.i.am
USP card: Pristine sound from graphene
USP card: Outstanding noise cancellation
USP card: Tailored sound for your ear
USP card: Sanitize your buds while charging
USP card: Connect to a world of entertainment
Características principales

  • Graphene unit
  • ANC
  • Adaptive equalizer
  • Nano UV
  • Wireless and connected
  • Wireless charging
Más
will.i.am en un atuendo blanco y lentes de sol, mirando a la derecha y señalando al audífono en su oreja con su dedo índice izquierdo.

xboom Buds Lite, renovados por will.i.am

Presentamos los nuevos xboom Buds Plus, creados en colaboración con will.i.am. Experimenta sonido de primer nivel, con un estilo único.

El estuche de xboom buds lite está abierta con dos buds flotando encima.

El estuche de xboom buds lite está abierta con dos buds flotando encima.

Buds para ti

Encuentra tus Buds perfectos

Table Caption
Featuresxboom Buds Plusxboom Budsxboom Buds Lite
xboom Buds Plus image
xboom Buds Plus
xboom Buds image
xboom Buds
xboom Buds Lite image
xboom Buds Lite
Descripción de productoAudífonos avanzados con sonido superior y uso fácil.Audífonos standard adecuados para actividades diariasAudífonos esenciales con batería de larga duración, ideal para espacios interiores
Más adecuado paraRecomendado para usuarios activos que viajan frecuentemente o disfrutan ejercitarse.Recomendado para usuarios con rutinas diarias activas, como estudiantes y trabajadores de oficina.Recomendado para usuarios en espacios interiores como cafés o bibliotecas
Controlador de grafenoOOO
Ecualizador adaptativoO-
Cancelación activa de ruidoCancelación activa de ruido , Optimización de cancelación activa de ruido , Reducción de ruido del vientoCancelación activa de ruido , Optimización de cancelación activa de ruido , Reducción de ruido de vientoCancelación activa de ruido moderada
Llamadas claras6 micrófonos con formación de haces y algoritmo AI para reducción de ruido6 micrófonos con formación de haces y algoritmo AI para reducción de ruido2 micrófonos con reducción de ruido , algoritmo AI
AuracastOO
Conexión e inalámbricoO
Carga inalámbricaONein
Higiénico (UV nano)O
Duración de bateríahasta 30 hrshasta 30 hrshasta 35 hrs
Conoce más

will.i.am como arquitecto experimental de LG para los xboom Buds Lite

LG ha elegido a will.i.am para redefinir xboom como una marca que eleva la experiencia auditiva con un sonido y un estilo completamente nuevos. Will.i.am, nueve veces ganador del Grammy, es sin duda un verdadero icono de la cultura pop. También es un pionero en inteligencia artificial, con experiencia como director de Innovación Creativa en Intel y fundador de la plataforma de radio impulsada por inteligencia artificial RAiDiO.FYI. Todos los "xboom by will.i.am" son perfeccionados profesionalmente por will.i.am para ofrecer un sonido más equilibrado con un tono más cálido. Con experiencia en música y tecnología, will.i.am ha perfeccionado los xboom Buds para ofrecer un sonido con calidad inigualable..

En la imagen superior will.i.am está trabajando en un estudio de grabación usando un chaleco rojo y mirando pantallas frente a él. En la imagen inferior will.i.am estpa igualmente trabajando en un estudio mirando a la pantalla con ventanas verdes.

Nuevos xboom Buds Plus, con un nuevo estilo

En la imagen superior izquierda se ve la cara de will.i.am de lado, mirando hacia su izquierda, usando lentes de sol y señalando el audífono en su oreja con su dedo índice. En la imagen superior derecha hay dos audífonos blancos. En la imagen media izquierda está el retrato de will.i.am mirando hacia enfrente, usando un audífono, gorra y lentes de sol. En la imagen media derecha, otro retrato de will.i.am usando igualmente un audífono, gorra y lentes de sol. La imagen inferior muestra el estuche de xboom Buds lite con audífonos sobre la mano de will.i.am

Sonido más rico y claro logrado por su revolucionario material

Tan fino como el papel, pero tan resistente como el acero. Una unidad de sonido fabricado con el material de grafeno más avanzado ofrece un sonido impecable comparable al de las bocinas de alta gama.

*El controlador cubierto de grafeno usa un diafragma cubierto de grafeno.

El corazón del sonido supremo

Descubre la Unidad de Sonido de Grafeno, el material de sonido más novedoso.

Encendiendo Buds, el resto del ruido se desvanece.

Los xboom Buds Plus cuentan con una avanzada función de cancelación de ruido, especialmente eficaz contra el ruido de los coches y la fricción de los neumáticos con la carretera. Disfruta de un sonido nítido que se impone al ruido estático.

Una unidad de audífonos color blanco colocado en el centro y una onda de sonido atraviesa el earbud de izquierda a derecha, mostrando el ruido ambiental en comparación a la cancelación activa de ruido

*La imagen mostrada es para fines ilustrativos solamente.

Rendimiento ANC superior de los xboom Buds Plus para ruidos de baja frecuencia

Comparación del rendimiento de cancelación de ruido de baja frecuencia entre xboom Buds Plus y otras marcas.

Gráfico que muestra la disminución del ruido de baja frecuencia en tres marcas diferentes: LG xboom Buds, Marca A y Marca B.

*La gráfica se basa en el resultado de pruebas internas de LG

*Para garantizar que las mediciones reflejen fielmente el rendimiento real percibido por el usuario, LG realizó pruebas colocando un micrófono en miniatura dentro del oído humano.

*La atenuación media de la ANC oscila entre 100 Hz y 900 Hz.

3 micrófonos para llamadas nítidas

Los micrófonos filtran el sonido de fondo cuando estás hablando por teléfono. Dos micrófonos con formación de haces detectan y se centran en tu voz para garantizar que se escuche con total claridad.

Un par de xboom Buds Plus que muestran los 3 micrófonos que tiene.

Ecualizador adaptativo

Sonido personalizado para tus oídos

El algoritmo de ecualizador adaptativo proporciona una experiencia auditiva optimizada al analizar el ajuste de losaudifónos. Tanto si se ajustan perfectamente como si quedan más holgados, el sonido se adapta automáticamente a la forma y el ajuste únicos de tus oídos. 

Un chico usando xboom Buds Plus en su oído, moviéndosze con sus brazos como si estuviera bailando. El espectro que se observa indica que la función de ecualizador adaptativo funciona mientras el usuario se mueve.

*La imagen mostrada es para fines ilustrativos solamente.

*Los efectos del ecualizador adaptativo puede variar dependiendo del usuario o el ajuste.

*Para sonido óptimo, se recomienda realizar la prueba de ajuste en la aplicación LG ThinQ. (solo es necesario una vez durante la configuración inicial)

App xboom Buds

Optimizado a tu medida

Ajusta la configuración de tus audífonos en la aplicación exclusiva diseñada para xboom Buds Plus. Optimizada para adaptarse a tus necesidades con diversas funciones, como ajustes de ecualizador. La aplicación es compatible con iOS y Android.

En un teléfono celular se muestra la pantalla principal de la app xboom Buds. A la izquierda se encuentra la imagen de la interfaz de usuario de la función de ajuste de efectos de sonido de la misma aplicación y, a la derecha, las imágenes de la interfaz de usuario de las funciones táctil y multipunto y multipareo.

Auracast

Los Buds con tecnología Auracast son pioneros en la experiencia de audio público.

Experimenta la nueva generación de la tecnología Bluetooth, Auracast, a través de xboom Buds. Sintoniza el audio que prefieras entre innumerables transmisiones. Únete a tu guía para realizar una visita guiada en un museo o elige tu transmisión de audio preferida en espacios concurridos como los aeropuertos.

En la imagen superior un guía está dando un tour a 3 personas y todas están usando xboom Buds Plus en sus oídos. En la imagen inferior en el aeropuerro hay una pantalla con información de vuelos y un chivo está escuchando la información usando xboom Buds Plus.

*La imagen mostrada es para fines ilustrativos solamente.

Asistente Auracast

Auracast para una experiencia auditiva mejorada.

xboom Buds Plus proporcionan asistente Auracast. A través de la App exclusiva para Buds, puedes disfrutar de Auracast aún en dispositivos que no lo admiten de forma nativa. Funciona en teléfonos móviles de todas las marcas.

Al centro está un celular mostrando varios menus de la app xboom Buds, junto al celular hay dibujos de una tablet, una laptop y otros dispositivos.

Diseño con Sistema de Sujeción Tipo Gancho

Un gancho para mantenerse en forma

Nuestro nuevo Diseño con Sistema de Sujeción Tipo Gancho para la oreja brinda un ajuste seguro y cómodo. Disfruta de tu caminata o paseo con tus audífonos colocados en su lugar.

La oreja izquierda de una persona con una unidad de xboom Buds Lite puesta. Sobre el audífono, hay una flecha bidireccional

*La imagen mostrada es para fines ilustrativos solamente 

Duración de la batería

Hasta 30 hrs de juego

La batería de larga duración de los xboom Buds Plus te sorprenderá. Disfruta de hasta 10 horas de escucha continua y 30 horas con recargas intermedias en el estuche.

El rendimiento real puede variar dependiendo de la configuración y el entorno de uso.

Carga inalámbrica

Carga sin cables y sin esfuerzo

Mantén la batería completamente cargada sin cables ni complicaciones. Solo tienes que colocar el estuche de carga en la base de carga inalámbrica o en tu smartphone** para recargar la batería en cualquier momento y lugar.

*La imagen mostrada es para fines ilustrativos solamente.

**Requiere un smartphone con capacidad de carga inalámbrica.

Higiéne Uvnano

Geles auriculares limpios para un ajuste higiénico.

Puedes sanitizar tus audífonos inalámbricos con el estuche de carga. Está fabricado con luces UV y ha ampliado el área de LED UV para reducir hasta un 99.9 % las bacterias de la superficie exterior de los geles auriculares que entran en contacto con la piel.

Un estuche de xboom Buds Plus color negro abierto con un earbud dentro y otro afuera.

*UVnano es una combinación de LED UV y nanómetros.

*Pruebas independientes han demostrado que la base de carga UVnano reduce en un 99.9 % la presencia de Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus y Klebsiella pneumoniae en la superficie exterior de los geles auriculares que entran en contacto con la piel del oído interno del usuario en diez minutos mientras se carga. La función LED UV solo funciona durante la carga. Los resultados pueden variar en función del entorno de uso real.

*La luz LED UV es invisible y solo se activa cuando la base de carga está cerrada con los auriculares en su interior. La luz azul ambiental tiene fines estéticos y se enciende cuando se abre la tapa de la base de carga.

*Este producto utiliza tecnología UV con longitudes de onda entre 265 y 285 nanómetros.

*Las imágenes son simulaciones para facilitar la comprensión de las características. 

Resistente al agua

La humedad no será un obstáculo.

Disfruta de sonido sin interrupciones durante tus entrenamientos o días húmedos. xboom Buds Plus se mantienen protegidos del sudor y la humedad con una clasificación de resistencia al agua IPX4.

*La imagen mostrada es para fines ilustrativos solamente.

*La clasificación IPX4 significa que un producto puede soportar lluvia ligera, sudor y salpicaduras, pero no es apto para sumergirlo en agua ni exponerlo a chorros de agua a alta presión.

*La clasificación IPX4 se aplica solo a los auriculares, no al estuche de carga.

Conexión e inalámbrico

Enchúfalo y conéctate a un mundo de entretenimiento.

Conecta la base xboom Buds Plus incluso en dispositivos que no sean Bluetooth. Ya sea en un avión o en el gimnasio, una simple conexión te permite disfrutar de todo tu contenido favorito en cualquier momento.

En el lado izquierdo de la imagen dividida, una mujer está sentada en el asiento de la cabina de un avión usando xboom Buds Plus en sus oídos. En la bandeja hay un estuche de los xboom Buds Plus del mismo color, con un cable conectado. En la parte derecha, una mujer está corriendo en una caminadora con los xboom Buds Plus puestos. En el panel de control de la caminadora hay un estuche para los xboom Buds Plus del mismo color con un cable conectado.

*La imagen mostrada es para fines ilustrativos solamente 

xboom-buds-plus-2025-feature

xboom-buds-plus-2025-feature

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

ACCESORIO

  • AUX (3.5Φ) to USB-C Cable

  • Enganche para la oreja

  • Geles de silicona normales

  • QSG(Quick Setup Guide)

  • Safety Information & Warranty Card

  • USB-C Charging & Data Cable

CÓDEC DE AUDIO

  • AAC

  • SBC

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

  • Código de barras

    8806096582282

DURACIÓN DE LA BATERÍA (HRS)

  • Earbuds (ANC off & Adaptive EQ off)

    up to 10

  • Earbuds (ANC on)

    up to 7.5 (Adaptive EQ off)

  • Total (auriculares+estuche de carga)

    up to 30

TIEMPO DE CARGA (HORAS)

  • Auriculares

    1

  • Estuche de carga

    2.5

CONECTIVIDAD

  • Auracast

  • BLE

  • Versión Bluetooth

    5.4

  • Servicio de emparejamiento rápido de Google

  • Microsoft Swift Pair

CONVENIENTE

  • Companion App

    AOS, iOS, WindowsOS(LG gram)

  • Carga rápida

  • Multi-Paring

  • Multi-Point

  • Plug&Wireless (Enchufe y sin cables)

  • USB-C type Charging Port

  • UVnano

  • Comandos de voz (asistente de Google, Siri)

  • Resistente al agua y a salpicaduras

    IPX4

  • Carga inalámbrica

DIMENSIONES (ANXALXPR)

  • Estuche de carga

    63.0 x 32.8 x 31.2 mm

  • Auriculares

    25.3 x 20.8 x 23.9 mm

EQ

  • EQ personalizado

  • LG EQ

SOLUCIÓN DE SONIDO

  • ANC

  • Adaptive EQ

  • Modo Ambiente

  • # de Mic

    6

ALTAVOZ

  • Diaphragm

    Graphene-coated

  • Tamaño de la unidad (Φ)

    10Φ

  • Tipo de unidad

    Dinámico

PESO

  • Peso neto del estuche de carga

    39.4 g

  • Earbud Net Weight (1EA)

    5.3 g

Qué opina la gente

Especial para ti

