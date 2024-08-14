Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG XBOOM OK99M | 2000W | Karaoke Star | Pro DJ Wheel | Iluminación

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Soporte

LG XBOOM OK99M | 2000W | Karaoke Star | Pro DJ Wheel | Iluminación

OK99M

LG XBOOM OK99M | 2000W | Karaoke Star | Pro DJ Wheel | Iluminación

(0)
Basic Image

Vista frontal del LG XBOOM OK99M. Detrás del altavoz, los gráficos de sonido de neón surgen del horizonte.

Diviértete con 2000W

Anima tu fiesta con ritmos claros e impactantes. LG XBOOM OK99M está diseñado para animar a cualquier grupo sin importar el tamaño.

Primer plano del woofer del LG XBOOM OK99M. El woofer está exagerado con fines ilustrativos.

Siente el boom del bajo

El LG XBOOM OK99M emite unos graves atronadores y contundentes desde su potente woofer de 12 pulgadas para unos graves que puedes sentir y escuchar.

Ilumina tu fiesta

Resalte su fiesta con los woofers con iluminación multicolor. Cambian al ritmo y las tiras blancas Dual Sparkle con las luces de las esquinas azules y rojas añaden más diversión.

Una mano sostiene un teléfono inteligente y muestra la interfaz de la aplicación XBOOM.

Añade color a la iluminación de tu fiesta

Puede personalizar fácilmente varios modos de iluminación a través de la aplicación XBOOM.

El LG XBOOM OK99M está inclinado sobre un fondo negro para resaltar las ruedas.

Lleva el sonido dondequiera que estés

Inicie música en cualquier lugar con LG XBOOM OK99M. Agarre las manijas y haga rodar su sistema donde lo necesite.

Un Shillouet del DJ.

Toca al ritmo

Libera tus habilidades de DJ con las funciones de Pro DJ. Haz scratch con la rueda de selección, agrega varios efectos de sonido y haz loops con secciones con facilidad.

Primer plano de la cima. Dos gráficos de color azul neón envuelven ambas ruedas de selección. A continuación, se muestra el logotipo de LG y hay dos tiras brillantes.

Acelerador de fiestas

Dale sabor a tu fiesta

Acumule energía a través del Party Accelerator. Desliza el acelerador hacia adelante para escuchar el sonido crecer hasta alcanzar su punto máximo con graves retumbantes con una luz de club.

Entrada USB

Reproduce y mezcla tu música

Reproduzca y mezcle toneladas de música desde una entrada USB dual. Al compartir con DJ, puedes reproducir fácilmente toda tu biblioteca de música y enviar pistas mezcladas a tu teléfono.

Máquina de discos múltiple

Crea una lista de reproducción con tus amigos

Puede conectar hasta tres dispositivos a sus altavoces a través de Bluetooth. Crea una lista de reproducción sobre la marcha y contrólala sin interrupciones.

Hay un teléfono inteligente en un LG XBOOM OK99M con otros dos teléfonos inteligentes flotando a su alrededor. Se muestra un logotipo de Bluetooth en entre teléfonos inteligentes.

Al lado de la piscina, la gente disfruta de la función de karaoke con el LG XBOOM OK99M.

Estrella del karaoke

Se una Estrella del Pop

Canta tu canción favorita. Con solo presionar un botón, las voces se suprimen de cualquier pista y fuente. Puedes cambiar el tono de la canción para que se adapte mejor a tu voz.

*Micrófono no incluido.

Añade más diversión a la melodía

Toma el control de tu voz con 18 efectos vocales diferentes incluso cuando cantas, haciendo que cada fiesta sea más divertida.

Un hombre canta con todo su corazón. A su lado, se muestran seis íconos para ilustrar seis formas diferentes de sintonizar la Voz.

TV Sound Sync

Sumérgete en el entretenimiento

Disfrute de sus programas de televisión, deportes o películas favoritos con un sonido potente. No se necesitan cables para conectar los parlantes a su televisor LG y ajustar fácilmente el volumen con el control remoto del televisor.

El LG XBOOM OK99M se coloca en el salón. En el centro, un televisor LG está colgado en la pared y muestra una escena de película.

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

CONECTIVIDAD

  • Entrada Aux (3.5Φ)

    SI

  • USB

  • Óptico

    SI

GENERAL

  • Número de Canales

    2ch

  • Potencia de salida

    2000W

CONVENIENTE

  • Aplicación Bluetooth (Android/iOS)

    SI

ACCESORIO

  • Tarjeta de garantía

    1 año

Qué opina la gente

Paga con BAC (Tilopay)
Cómpralo en cuotas sin intereses
Cómo comprar en cuotas con Tasa 0%
  • Paso 1
    Agrega tus productos al carrito de compra en LG.com/cac_en y luego selecciona Pago con Tilopay.
  • Paso 2
    Ingresa los datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC en el check out de compra.
  • Paso 3
    Selecciona la opción de Cuotas ( 6, o 12 meses sin intereses).
¿Qué debes saber?

Pagando a través de Tilopay puedes pagar tus compras hasta en 12 meses sin intereses a precio de contado.

Al momento de pagar debes seleccionar opción de pago “Tilopay” para luego completar con la información solicitada.

Selecciona la opción de meses sin intereses que quieras (6 o 12 meses sin intereses). Contamos con tecnología robusta para proteger los datos de todos nuestros clientes. Ingresa lo datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC Mastercard y VISA al pagar y listo. Mejoramos tu experiencia de compra para que comprar online sea más simple, rápido y cómodo.

 