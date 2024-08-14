Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
  • Front view with all lighting on.
  • Right side forward with all lighting on. It shows XBOOM logo.
  • Left side forward with all lighting on.It shows XBOOM logo.
  • Right side view of the product. It shows XBOOM logo.
  • Left side view of the product. It shows XBOOM logo.
  • The speaker is lying on the floor. All lightings on.
  • Right side view of the product. It shows XBOOM logo.
  • Back view of the speaker.
  • LG XBOOM XL5T bocina bluetooth con sonido de fiesta de 200 W, XL5T
  • LG XBOOM XL5T bocina bluetooth con sonido de fiesta de 200 W, XL5T
  • Back view of the speaker.
  • Close up of speaker top. It shows buttons and LG logo.
  • Close up of back view. It shows control panel.
  • Close up of a bottom, showing speaker stand mount.
Características principales

  • Salida de 200 W y woofer de 6.5" pulgadas: Llena el lugar con su gran sonido
  • Iluminación de Anillo multicolor y Doble Iluminación Estroboscópica
  • IPX4 - Resistente a salpicaduras
  • 12 horas de duración de la batería - Disfruta de la música sin pausas
Más

El LG xboom XL5T está ubicado en el escenario con una iluminación en gradiente rojo-naranja encendida. Detrás del escenario, la gente disfruta de la música.


¡Se Armó la Fiesta!

Lleva la fiesta a otro nivel con LG XBOOM XL5T.

Potente Sonido que llena y ambienta cualquier lugar.

LG xboom XL5T se encuentra en un espacio infinito. En la pared se muestran gráficos de sonido cuadrados. En el centro del altavoz se agranda un woofer gigante de 6,5 pulgadas para enfatizar su sonido de 200 W. Las ondas sonoras salen del woofer.

Un woofer gigante

Con potentes graves

Lleva tu fiesta al siguiente nivel y siente los graves profundos con LG XBOOM XL5T.

Tiene un woofer gigante de 6.5 pulgadas para producir graves más potentes para el lugar.

Dynamic Bass Optimizer

Siente ese bajo incluso a bajo volumen

Escuche el bajo retumbante en cualquier momento. 

Dynamic Bass Optimizer te permite disfrutar de un sonido equilibrado sin distorsión de los bajos.

*El sonido puede variar según la fuente de sonido.

Tweeters tipo Domo de 2.5 pulgadas

Sonido nítido y claro

Ya sea en el interior o en el exterior, escucha las notas de alta frecuencia con claridad. Tiene dos tweeters tipo Domo de 2.5 pulgadas, que ofrecen un mejor sonido.

*Imagen simulada con fines ilustrativos.

Vista frontal del altavoz. Hay una línea que indica cada parte de la iluminación. En la parte superior e inferior, iluminación estroboscópica doble. En el medio, se enciende una iluminación de anillo multicolor con degradado rosa y cian.

XBOOM Party Lightings

Haz que tu fiesta sea épica

LG XBOOM Party Lighting ilumina tu fiesta. Puedes crear un espectáculo de luces con una doble llamativa luz estroboscópica.

El texto se coloca en el área de color negro y se muestra el pictograma de los movimientos del anillo de iluminación multicolor: en el sentido de las agujas del reloj, en el sentido contrario a las agujas del reloj, semicírculo superior e inferior, semicírculo izquierdo y derecho y efecto de flash. El altavoz está colocado en un ángulo de 45 grados hacia la izquierda y hay un área de color violeta degradado debajo para fines de diseño. El woofer de 6.5 pulgadas es exagerado para resaltar sus diversos colores.

Iluminación de Anillo Multicolor 

Sube la fiesta con la Iluminación
de Anillo Multicolor

LG XBOOM XL5T presenta un espectáculo de luces impulsado por el ritmo: iluminación

de anillo multicolor. La luz baila junto con tu música aportando energía y dinamismo a la fiesta.

*Las imágenes pueden diferir del producto real.

Personaliza la iluminación de tu fiesta

Usa My Pick en la aplicación XBOOM para personalizar la iluminación de tu fiesta. También puede elegir una animación o escribir un mensaje para que la multitud aumente la diversión.

Captura de pantalla de la aplicación XBOOM. Puedes personalizar la iluminación a través de la aplicación.

De arriba a abajo: Hay algunas personas bailando alrededor del altavoz. En el parque, un grupo de personas disfruta de la música con el altavoz. La última imagen muestra el primer plano de la parte superior del producto.

*Todas las imágenes que se muestran son solo para fines ilustrativos. El producto real puede variar debido a mejoras del producto.

Una mujer está cantando.

Entrada a Micrófono y guitarra

Crea tu Propio Concierto

Con LG XBOOM XL5T, puedes convertir tu evento en una fiesta karaoke. Conecta tu micrófono y canta con todo tu corazón. También puede conectar una guitarra y realizar tu propio concierto acústico.

Hay gente disfrutando de un concierto acústico con LG xboom XL5T. Debajo de la imagen, hay una guitarra.

Karaoke Star

Canta alto y claro

Ajusta el volumen de la música y del micrófono por separado, reduce las voces de las pistas de audio con la cancelación de voz y adapta la música a tu voz con el Key Changer y todo listo para cantar.

Hay gente disfrutando del karaoke en la sala de estar.

*Micrófono no incluido.

*El sonido vocal es el volumen del micrófono para tu propia voz.

Llévalo a todas partes,
Disfruta en cualquier momento

Lleva LG XBOOM XL5T a donde quieras para compartir tu música. Está diseñado para seguir el ritmo en exteriores, por lo que te acompaña a todas partes sin preocupaciones.

Llévalo Contigo

LG XBOOM XL5T tiene un asa que facilita su transporte. Es una construcción robusta con asas ergonómicas para un fácil traslado.

Resistente al agua IPX4

LG XBOOM XL5T cumple con la clasificación de resistencia al agua IPX4; puede soportar salpicaduras de agua.

*Clasificación IPX4 probada en agua dulce. La bocina no debe sumergirse en agua. Utilícelo con precaución cerca de cuerpos de agua, como piscinas o el océano.

Hasta 20 horas de batería

LG XBOOM XL5T tiene el poder de hacer que tu fiesta continúe. Disfruta tu fiesta sin tener que parar y cargar.

*La duración de la batería de 20 horas se basa en el uso del volumen al 50 % y sin iluminación. La duración de la batería varía según el uso, la configuración y las condiciones ambientales.

Todas las especificaciones

Qué opina la gente

Paga con BAC (Tilopay)
Cómpralo en cuotas sin intereses
Cómo comprar en cuotas con Tasa 0%
  • Paso 1
    Agrega tus productos al carrito de compra en LG.com/cac_en y luego selecciona Pago con Tilopay.
  • Paso 2
    Ingresa los datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC en el check out de compra.
  • Paso 3
    Selecciona la opción de Cuotas ( 6, o 12 meses sin intereses).
¿Qué debes saber?

Pagando a través de Tilopay puedes pagar tus compras hasta en 12 meses sin intereses a precio de contado.

Al momento de pagar debes seleccionar opción de pago “Tilopay” para luego completar con la información solicitada.

Selecciona la opción de meses sin intereses que quieras (6 o 12 meses sin intereses). Contamos con tecnología robusta para proteger los datos de todos nuestros clientes. Ingresa lo datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC Mastercard y VISA al pagar y listo. Mejoramos tu experiencia de compra para que comprar online sea más simple, rápido y cómodo.

 