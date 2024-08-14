Tablero digital interactivo

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
FÁCIL DE CONECTAR Y COMPARTIR
Actualización de ScreenShare Pro
Con la nueva versión actualizada de ScreenShare Pro, la cual permite mostrar un máximo de seis pantallas compartidas o un archivo en una pantalla en tiempo real, se ha mejorado su uso al permitir a los usuarios compartir la imagen de Chromecast a través de la misma red y sin la necesidad de recurrir a una aplicación.