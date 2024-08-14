Tablero digital interactivo

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Interactividad verdadera para unir a las personas

Cuando la mujer lo marca en la pizarra digital, también se muestra en las pantallas de los dispositivos electrónicos de los niños (al mismo tiempo).

AUTÉNTICA EXPERIENCIA TÁCTIL Y DE ESCRITURA

Función multitáctil y de escritura

La serie TR3BF/G puede utilizar hasta 20 puntos multitáctiles en forma simultánea. Esta función ofrece una experiencia semejante a la de escribir en una pizarra y hace que la colaboración sea mucho más sencilla.

Tres niños están dibujando en la serie TR3BF/G al mismo tiempo.

FÁCIL DE CONECTAR Y COMPARTIR

Actualización de ScreenShare Pro

Con la nueva versión actualizada de ScreenShare Pro, la cual permite mostrar un máximo de seis pantallas compartidas o un archivo en una pantalla en tiempo real, se ha mejorado su uso al permitir a los usuarios compartir la imagen de Chromecast a través de la misma red y sin la necesidad de recurrir a una aplicación.

 

Aprobó la CTS de Google, el paquete de pruebas de compatibilidad y LG es la única empresa que brinda una pantalla interactiva certificada por la CTS de Google.

FÁCIL DE CONECTAR Y COMPARTIR

 

Air Class

Air Class permite la conexión de hasta 30 estudiantes y ofrece reuniones interactivas para todos los dispositivos móviles en la misma red, lo que brinda una variedad de herramientas como votar, responder y compartir textos de un proyecto.

 

EXPERIENCIA AMIGABLE PARA EL USUARIO

 

DPM(Gestión de alimentación de pantalla)

Al activar la función DPM, la pantalla se puede configurar para que esté encendida sólo cuando haya una señal de entrada, lo que permite una administración más eficiente de la energía.

 

EXPERIENCIA AMIGABLE PARA EL USUARIO

Actualización de notas

En el modo de herramienta de anotación, las funciones "Deshacer" y "Rehacer" le proporcionan una mejor experiencia al usuario. (La herramienta de anotación se puede utilizar en cualquier fuente.)

EXPERIENCIA AMIGABLE PARA EL USUARIO

Navegador Web

La serie TR3BF/G es compatible con el navegador web del sistema operativo Android, por lo que puedes buscar en la web de forma fácil y rápida, sin necesidad de conectarte a un escritorio externo.

EXPERIENCIA AMIGABLE PARA EL USUARIO

 

Todo en uno

La serie TR3BF/G integra tanto el sistema operativo Android como las aplicaciones gratuitas en un SoC de alto rendimiento, sin una PC.

 

SEGURIDAD Y COMPATIBILIDAD

 

Ranura OPS integrada

La serie TR3BF/G es compatible con las ranuras OPS, lo que te permite montar fácil y cómodamente el escritorio OPS en la parte posterior de la placa digital, sin la molestia de conectarte a un escritorio externo y ofreciéndote más funciones ampliadas.

 

SEGURIDAD Y COMPATIBILIDAD

CTS* de Google aprobado

La pantalla interactiva de LG recibió la aprobación de la Suite de Pruebas de Compatibilidad (CTS) de Google, que es la API de Android y la Prueba de Compatibilidad de Aplicaciones, en el mes de agosto de 2019. Esta aprobación de la CTS asegura que la pantalla interactiva de LG soporta el trabajo estable en el sistema operativo Android.

* La aprobación de la CTS es válida para 65, 75 y 86".

SEGURIDAD Y COMPATIBILIDAD

Bloqueo USB

El Modo de Bloqueo de USB, que ayuda a asegurar y evitar que los datos se copien en dispositivos no autorizados con antelación, es esencial en los entornos donde la seguridad es una cuestión crítica.

SEGURIDAD Y COMPATIBILIDAD

Modo Seguro

El Modo Seguro bloquea los contenidos no autorizados para que se muestren a través de la función de pantalla compartida en varios dispositivos. Las aplicaciones precargadas, relacionadas con las pantallas compartidas, se ocultarán en el menú. El Modo Seguro desactiva las opciones de duplicación de pantalla para SSP (Screen Share Pro). Ayuda a prevenir el acceso no autorizado a tu IDB.

