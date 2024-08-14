Pantalla de Señalización Digital Estándar UHD, alto HAZE, 24/7, WebOS.

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
98UH5J-H

Vista frontal con imagen de relleno

Nueva señalización estándar UHD de alta visibilidad

Una pantalla que muestra el contenido de la reunión está instalada en la pared de la sala de reuniones.

* Todas las imágenes en esta página web son solo para fines ilustrativos.

Brillo de pantalla apropiado

Con un brillo recomendado de 500 cd/m² para pantallas en interiores, la serie UH5J-H ofrece contenido claramente y atrae la atención del público, lo que la hace la pantalla más idónea para el marketing en salas de reuniones, aeropuertos, venta minoristas, centros comerciales, etc.

UH5J-H tiene un brillo de 500 nits, por lo que es claramente visible, incluso bajo una luz intensa.

* Las imágenes reales disponibles pueden diferir de las imágenes de ejemplo que se muestran.

   

Alto rendimiento con webOS

La plataforma webOS de LG mejora la conveniencia del usuario con una GUI (interfaz gráfica de usuario) intuitiva y herramientas de desarrollo de aplicaciones simples.

Se pueden realizar varias tareas al mismo tiempo con la GUI intuitiva.

Revestimiento de protección

En distintos lugares, la serie UH5J-H no puede evitar la exposición a entornos que contengan polvo, humedad, etc., lo que puede obstaculizar el rendimiento con el tiempo. El revestimiento de protección en el tablero de alimentación reduce los riesgos, protegiendo la serie UH5J-H de la sal, el polvo, el polvo de hierro, la humedad, etc.

El UH5J-H tiene revestimiento de conformación en la placa de alimentación para proteger la pared de video incluso en un ambiente salado o húmedo.

* Las imágenes reales (pantalla de señalización) disponibles pueden diferir de las imágenes de ejemplo que se muestran.

Gestión de contenido móvil

Con la aplicación Promota*, puedes crear un perfil de tienda y obtener recomendaciones de plantillas. Los usuarios pueden personalizar las plantillas según sea necesario y crear y gestionar el contenido con facilidad en las PC, pero también en los dispositivos móviles.

En una tienda de ropa, un usuario usa la aplicación para producir contenido promocional para mostrar en el UH5J-H instalado en la pared de la tienda.

* LG Promota se puede descargar desde App Store y Google Play store. (No disponible para la región de Europa/CEI)
* En Corea, el nombre no es Promota, sino Mustard.

UH5J-H tiene certificación IP5x, por lo que está protegido contra el polvo y tiene menos riesgo de degradación del rendimiento.

Diseño con certificación IP5x

La certificación a prueba de polvo IP5x garantiza que el producto esté protegido contra el polvo, lo que elimina el riesgo de degradación del rendimiento.

The AV control system helps users control the UH5J-H.

Compatible con el sistema de control AV

La serie UH5J-H está certificada por Crestron Connected® para una alta compatibilidad con los controles profesionales de AV con el fin de conseguir una integración perfecta y un control automatizado*, lo que aumenta la eficiencia de la gestión empresarial.

* Control basado en la red
Todas las especificaciones

