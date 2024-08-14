Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Secadora Eléctrica Carga Frontal 20kg Smart Diagnosis, Color Blanco

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Soporte

Secadora Eléctrica Carga Frontal 20kg Smart Diagnosis, Color Blanco

DF20WV2EW

Secadora Eléctrica Carga Frontal 20kg Smart Diagnosis, Color Blanco

(0)
DF20WV2EW
Hazlo todo en menos tiempo
Gran Capacidad

Hazlo todo en menos tiempo

Gran Capacidad para secar más prendas en menos tiempo.

Excelente desempeño de secado
Sistema Sensor Dry, sensor de secado

Excelente desempeño de secado

El sistema Sensor Dry mide el nivel de humedad durante el ciclo y optimiza automáticamente el tiempo de secado.¡Asegúrese de que el secado de su ropa esté completamente hecho!
Mantenga su Secadora Siempre Funcionando
Flow Sense™

Mantenga su Secadora Siempre Funcionando

Detecta y genera alertas de cualquier bloqueo en los conductos que pudieran reducir el flujo de salida de la secadora. Mantener un sistema de escape limpio ayuda a mejorar la eficiencia del secado, a reducir tiempo de secado largo y minimizar las llamadas a algún centro de servicio.

*Las imágenes son para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir de los productos reales.

Doble Cuidado

Doble Cuidado

Descubra los combos de lavadora y secadora LG, un set de lavado en poco espacio con diseño ideal para su hogar.

Doble Cuidado

Doble Cuidado

Descubra los combos de lavadora y secadora LG, un set de lavado en poco espacio con diseño ideal para su hogar.

Doble Cuidado

Doble Cuidado

Descubra los combos de lavadora y secadora LG, un set de lavado en poco espacio con diseño ideal para su hogar.

Cuidado delicado

Compatible con TWINWash™ mini

Cuidado delicado

Algunas prendas no pueden esperar. La mini lavadora es un accesorio independiente que se ajusta debajo de la secadora principal para lavar prendas delicadas o cargas pequeñas. *No incluye la mini lavadora. La disponibilidad depende de cada retial.

Más Opciones, Mayor Cuidado

Más Opciones, Mayor Cuidado

¡Elija la mejor opción que se adapte a su estilo de vida!

Descarga de Ciclos

Descarga de Ciclos le permite a los usuarios descargar nuevos programas de secado, como ropa de gimnasio, cobija y prevención de arrugas.

Smart Diagnosis

La tecnología Smart Diagnosis ayuda a diagnosticar rápidamente cualquier problema menor del equipo antes de que se convierta en un problema mayor, evitando costos e inconvenientes visitas al centro de servicio.

Smart Diagnosis™

La tecnología Smart Diagnosis™ ayuda a diagnosticar rápidamente cualquier problema menor del equipo antes de que se convierta en un problema mayor, evitando costos e inconvenientes visitas al centro de servicio.

MX_WM_2018_Brnad_History_Desktopwebview_V2

*Las características mostradas son relevantes para el portafolio global de productos y algunas pueden no ser relevantes para la región.

FAQ

P.

¿Cómo elegir el mejor electrodoméstico para tu hogar?​

R.

A la hora de seleccionar un electrodoméstico para tu hogar, es importante considerar las necesidades específicas de tu estilo de vida. En LG, ofrecemos una amplia gama de electrodomésticos innovadores y de alta calidad. Puedes explorar las opciones que se ajusten a tus preferencias y requerimientos, aprovechando las características avanzadas que LG incorpora en sus productos.

P.

¿Cuáles son los electrodomésticos más eficientes energéticamente?

R.

Nos destacamos por fabricar electrodomésticos con un enfoque especial en la eficiencia energética. Busca aquellos productos de LG que cuenten con certificaciones de ahorro energético, estas garantizan un menor consumo de energía. En LG nos esforzamos por integrar tecnologías avanzadas en nuestros electrodomésticos, proporcionando un rendimiento óptimo al tiempo que contribuye a la conservación de energía y ahorro en costos.

P.

¿Cómo elegir el mejor electrodoméstico para tu hogar?​

R.

En caso de enfrentar problemas con un electrodoméstico LG, es recomendable consultar el manual del usuario proporcionado con el producto. Para reparaciones más complejas, te aconsejamos ponerte en contacto con el servicio técnico autorizado de LG para garantizar una solución adecuada.

P.

¿Cuáles son las tendencias actuales en diseño de electrodomésticos?

R.

LG sigue de cerca las tendencias actuales en diseño de electrodomésticos, ofreciendo productos con líneas modernas, tecnología integrada y estilos contemporáneos. La marca se esfuerza por proporcionar electrodomésticos que no solo cumplan con altos estándares de rendimiento, sino que también complementen y realcen la estética de cualquier espacio.

P.

¿Qué medidas de seguridad debo tener en cuenta al utilizar electrodomésticos?

R.

Al utilizar electrodomésticos LG, es esencial seguir las pautas de seguridad proporcionadas en los manuales del usuario. Asegúrate de que los electrodomésticos estén conectados correctamente, evita el uso de cables dañados y sigue las recomendaciones específicas para cada producto. LG está comprometido con la seguridad de sus usuarios, pero en caso de cualquier problema, se recomienda contactar con el servicio de atención al cliente de LG para obtener asistencia inmediata.

Resumen

Imprimir

DIMENSIONES

Tecla especial

  • Color de cuerpo

    Blanco

  • Capacidad máxima de secado (kg)

    20

  • Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

    686 x 990 x 765

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

Todas las especificaciones

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

  • Color de cuerpo

    Blanco

  • Tipo de puerta

    Puerta de Cristal

CAPACIDAD

  • Capacidad máxima de secado (kg)

    20

CONTROL Y PANTALLA

  • Tipo de pantalla

    LED

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • Tipo

    Eléctrica

  • Indicador de atascamiento de conducto FlowSense

  • Sensor Dry

  • Vapor

    NO

  • Patas niveladoras

  • SteamFresh

    No

  • TurboSteam

    No

PROGRAMAS

  • Secado rápido

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

  • Diagnóstico inteligente

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

DIMENSIONES Y PESOS

  • Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

    686 x 990 x 765

  • Peso (kg)

    55.6

Qué opina la gente

Paga con BAC (Tilopay)
Cómpralo en cuotas sin intereses
Cómo comprar en cuotas con Tasa 0%
  • Paso 1
    Agrega tus productos al carrito de compra en LG.com/cac_en y luego selecciona Pago con Tilopay.
  • Paso 2
    Ingresa los datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC en el check out de compra.
  • Paso 3
    Selecciona la opción de Cuotas ( 6, o 12 meses sin intereses).
¿Qué debes saber?

Pagando a través de Tilopay puedes pagar tus compras hasta en 12 meses sin intereses a precio de contado.

Al momento de pagar debes seleccionar opción de pago “Tilopay” para luego completar con la información solicitada.

Selecciona la opción de meses sin intereses que quieras (6 o 12 meses sin intereses). Contamos con tecnología robusta para proteger los datos de todos nuestros clientes. Ingresa lo datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC Mastercard y VISA al pagar y listo. Mejoramos tu experiencia de compra para que comprar online sea más simple, rápido y cómodo.

 