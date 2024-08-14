Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Monitor de diagnóstico LG de 3MP

21HQ513D-S

21HQ513D-S

Monitor de diagnóstico LG de 3MP

(0)
front view

Diagnóstico con Óptima calidad de imagen

Calidad de imagen precisa
IPS 3MP de 21.3”

Calidad de imagen precisa

La pantalla IPS de 3MP y 21,3 pulgadas con brillo de 1000 nits (típ.) facilita el
diagnóstico preciso de las imágenes médicas de la TC y la Angiografía, ya que le permite
a los médicos distinguir incluso los pequeños detalles con facilidad.

Imágenes confiables para el diagnóstico

Imágenes estables en escala de grises1
Norma DICOM Parte 14

Imágenes estables en escala de grises

El estándar Gamma DICOM Part 14 permite un diagnóstico preciso y se ajusta a los niveles de la escala de grises de las imágenes médicas recibidas de los diferentes tipos de aparatos de captura de imágenes. Adicional 18-bit LUT tiene mejorados y precisos niveles de grises en la imagen, facilitando la transicion entre los valores LUT.
Estabilización de brillo automática
Sensor de luminosidad automática

Estabilización de brillo automática

Un sensor de luminosidad mide la estabilidad del brillo de la luz de fondo del monitor y compensa automáticamente las fluctuaciones en el brillo causadas por el desgaste, lo cual permite mostrar imágenes estables de forma consistente durante el tiempo de uso.

Trabajo productivo y eficiente

Productividad mejorada
Calibración remota y automática

Productividad mejorada

La calibración remota y automática integrada ayuda a aumentar la productividad y la eficiencia. Convierte las imágenes médicas a imágenes más apropiadas de manera automática para elaborar un diagnóstico exacto.
Diseño ergonómico1
Pivote

Diseño ergonómico

El soporte ergonómico con ajuste de pivote le permite al usuario crear un espacio de trabajo para elaborar diagnósticos sin contenidos molestos en pantalla gracias a su cubierta inferior entre los dos monitores.
Todas las especificaciones

PANTALLA

  • Tamaño [pulgadas]

    21.3

  • Relación de aspecto

    `3:4

  • Tratamiento de superficies

    Anti-Glare

  • Tiempo de respuesta

    5ms (GtG em mais rápido)

  • Resolución

    1536 x 2048

  • Paso de píxeles [mm]

    0.2115 x 0.2115

  • Ángulo de visión (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brillo (Típ.) [cd/m²]

    1100

  • Relación de contraste (típ.)

    1800:1

  • Gama de colores (típ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Color Bit

    10bit

CONECTIVIDAD

  • 12G-SDI

    NÃO

  • 3G-SDI

    NÃO

  • D-Sub

    D-Sub

  • DVI-D

    SIM(1ea)

  • Componente (Resolución)

    NÃO

  • Compuesto (Resolución)

    NÃO

  • HDMI

    NÃO

  • Cadena

    SÍ(3MP/60Hz)

  • DisplayPort

    SÍ(Entrada 2ea / Salida 1ea)

  • Thunderbolt

    NÃO

  • Salida de auriculares

    NÃO

  • RS-232

    NÃO

  • S-Video

    NÃO

  • Puerto USB descendente

    SIM (2ea/ver3.0)

  • Puerto USB ascendente

    SIM (2ea/ver3.0)

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • HDR 10

    NÃO

  • Sensor automático de luminancia

    SIM

  • Ahorro de energía inteligente

    SIM

  • PIP

    NÃO

  • PBP

    NÃO

  • A prueba de parpadeos

    SIM

  • Calibración HW

    SIM

  • Estabilizador negro

    SIM

  • Iluminación

    SIM

  • Modo Lector

    SIM

  • Super Resolución+

    SIM

  • Tecla de acceso directo

    SÍ(6teclas)

  • Sensor de presencia

    SIM

  • Sensor frontal

    SIM

  • Temperatura de color

    6500K/7500K/9300K/Manual(5000K~10000K)

  • Rotación y modo espejo

    NÃO

  • Conmutador de entrada de conmutación por error

    NÃO

  • Vista de enfoque

    SIM

  • Modo caja de luz

    SIM

  • Estabilización del brillo

    SIM

  • Modo Patología

    SIM

  • Compatible con DICOM

    SIM

  • Efecto HDR

    NÃO

MECÁNICO

  • Ajustes de posición de la pantalla

    Inclinación/Altura/Pivotante

  • Diseño sin bordes

    Normal

  • Montaje en pared [mm]

    100 x 100

  • Soporte OneClick

    SIM

  • Interruptor de encendido mecánico

    SIM

DIMENSIONES/PESOS

  • Peso en el envío [kg]

    10.5

  • Peso con soporte [kg]

    7

  • Peso sin soporte [kg]

    5

ALIMENTACIÓN

  • Consumo de energía (máx.)

    120W

  • Consumo (DC Off)

    Menos de 0,3W

  • Entrada CA

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Tipo

    Alimentação externa (adaptador)

ACCESORIO

  • Adaptador

    SIM

  • Informe de calibración (papel)

    SIM

  • Puerto de pantalla

    SIM

  • DVI-D (color/longitud)

    SIM

  • D-Sub

    NÃO

  • HDMI (color/longitud)

    NÃO

  • Cable de alimentación

    SIM

  • Cable ascendente USB3.0

    SIM

APLICACIÓN SW

  • Controlador Dual

    SIM

  • Estudio de calibración LG (True Color Pro)

    NÃO

  • Qubyx

    SIM

ESTÁNDAR

  • UL (cUL)

    SIM

  • CE

    SIM

  • RoHS

    SIM

  • IP(Frontal/Excepto frontal)

    NÃO

  • A prueba de vandalismo

    NÃO

  • KGMP

    SIM

  • KC (para Rep. de Corea)

    NÃO

  • IEC (IEC 60601-1 / IEC 60601-1-2)

    SIM

  • ES (EN 60601-1 / EN 60601-1-2)

    SIM

  • IEC (IEC 60950-1 / IEC 55032, 55024)

    SIM

  • ES (EN 60950-1 / EN 55032, 55024)

    SIM

  • FDA

    Clase II

  • ISO13485

    SIM

  • GMP

    SIM

  • WEEE

    SIM

  • MFDS

    SIM

  • REACH

    SIM

