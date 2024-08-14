Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Monitor IPS 31.5" UHD 4K Ergo con USB Tipo-C™

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Dónde comprar

Soporte

Monitor IPS 31.5" UHD 4K Ergo con USB Tipo-C™

32UN880K-B

Monitor IPS 31.5" UHD 4K Ergo con USB Tipo-C™

()
Front View Monitor Arm On The Right
Front View Monitor Arm On The Center
Perspective View
Side View Close Up
Side View
Side View Monitor Tilted Downward
Side View Monitor Tilted Upward
Perspective View 2
Rear Perspective View 1
Rear Perspective View 2
Rear Side View Monitor Arm On The Center
Rear Side View Close Up Monitor Arm On The Center
Rear Side View Monitor Arm Stretched On The Center
Rear Side View Monitor Arm On The Right

Características principales

  • Pantalla IPS UHD 4K de 31.5" (3840x2160)
  • DCI-P3 95% (Típico) con HDR10
  • Soporte ergonómico con abrazadera en C
  • Extensión, retracción, giro, pivote, ajuste de altura, inclinación
  • AMD FreeSync™
  • USB Tipo-C™ (Entrega de energía de 60W)
Más
LG UltraFine™ Display Ergo

Diseñado para ti

Aumenta tu productividad con nuevas innovaciones en ergonomía y espacio de trabajo.

Calidad de imagen excepcional

 

3840 x 2160 UHD 4K IPS

DCI-P3 95% (Típico) & HDR10

Ergonomía

 

Soporte ergonómico con abrazadera en C

Movimiento completo de la pantalla

Comodidad para el usuario

 

USB Tipo-C™

Instalación fácil

Pantalla UHD 4K IPS

Pantalla clara y grande para comodidad visual

Con DCI-P3 y HDR10, el LG UltraFine™ Ergo ofrece una calidad de imagen excepcional. La pantalla IPS 4K de 31.5 pulgadas proporciona una experiencia visual cómoda al reducir el cambio de color desde diferentes ángulos de visión.

Pantalla UHD 4K IPS: Pantalla clara y grande para comodidad visual, pantalla IPS de 31.5 pulgadas, DCI-P3 95% (Típico), HDR

Soporte Ergo, Movimiento Completo de la Pantalla, Sigue Perfectamente Tu Nivel Visual

Movimiento completo de la pantalla

Sigue perfectamente tu nivel visual

La mayor flexibilidad del soporte Ergo ofrece un ajuste ergonómico ampliado que permite extender, retraer, girar, pivotar, ajustar la altura e inclinar la pantalla, además de proporcionar la posición perfecta para una experiencia de usuario más cómoda y sostenible.

Extensión / Retracción 0~180 mm

Giro ± 280˚

Altura 0~130 mm

Pivote 90˚

Inclinación ± 25˚

*Las cifras anteriores corresponden al rango disponible de las características.

Compatible con cualquier postura

El soporte Ergo es una innovación bienvenida para aquellos que pasan una cantidad significativa de tiempo frente al escritorio. El soporte avanzado tecnológicamente y ergonómicamente de LG ayuda a promover una buena postura gracias a su alto grado de ajuste, permitiendo a cada usuario crear un espacio de trabajo perfectamente personalizado.

Crea un espacio de trabajo perfectamente personalizado, por ejemplo: fotógrafo, creador de contenido, trabajador de oficina

Configuración de escritorio sin desorden

Aprovecha al máximo tu escritorio

El diseño compacto del Ergo ocupa muy poco espacio en el escritorio y también facilita la instalación. Ayudando a los usuarios a lograr un entorno libre de desorden, la solución de un solo cable USB-C de Ergo proporciona cómodamente una rápida transferencia de datos y carga para portátiles a través de un solo cable.

Uso de una conexión estable y potente

USB Tipo-C™

Conexión estable y potente

Soporta pantalla, datos y entrega de energía (hasta 60W).

Uso de la gestión de cables fácil

Gestión de cables fácil

Uso de la abrazadera en C y el pasacables (grommet)

Abrazadera en C y pasacables

Uso del montaje con un solo clic

Montaje con un solo clic

*Para instrucciones detalladas de instalación, consulta el manual del producto en la página de soporte de LG.com.

LG Switch app

Switch swiftly

LG Switch app helps to optimize the monitor to your work and life. You can readily divide the whole display up to 6, change the theme design, or even launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*To download the latest LG Switch app, search for 32UN880K in the LG.com Support Menu.

Imprimir

Tecla especial

  • Tamaño [pulgadas]

    31.5

  • Resolución

    3840x2160

  • Tipo de panel

    IPS

  • Relación de aspecto

    16:09

  • Brillo (Típ.) [cd/m²]

    280 cd/m²

  • Frecuencia de actualización (máx.) [Hz]

    60

  • Tiempo de respuesta

    5 ms (GtG en Faster)

Todas las especificaciones

INFORMACIÓN

  • Nombre del producto

    Y24

  • Año

PANTALLA

  • Tamaño [pulgadas]

    31.5

  • Relación de aspecto

    16:09

  • Tipo de panel

    IPS

  • Tiempo de respuesta

    5 ms (GtG en Faster)

  • Resolución

    3840x2160

  • Paso de píxeles [mm]

    0,18159 x 0,18159 mm

  • Ángulo de visión (CR≥10)

    178º (derecha/izquierda), 178º (superior/profundidad)

  • Brillo (Típ.) [cd/m²]

    280 cd/m²

  • Relación de contraste (típ.)

    1000:01:00

  • Frecuencia de actualización (máx.) [Hz]

    60

  • Brillo (Mín.) [cd/m²]

    DCI-P3 90 % (CIE1976)

  • Tamaño [cm]

    80 centímetros

CONECTIVIDAD

  • HDMI

    Si (2ea)

  • Versión DP

    1.4

  • USB-C

    Sí (1ea)

  • Salida de auriculares

    3 polos (sólo sonido)

  • Puerto USB ascendente

    SI(1ea)

  • USB-C (Transmisión de datos)

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • Debilidad del color

  • Ahorro de energía inteligente

  • Color calibrado en fábrica

  • Sincronización de acción dinámica

  • Estabilizador negro

  • Super Resolución+

  • Compatible con DICOM

  • Efecto HDR

MECÁNICO

  • Montaje en pared [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONES/PESOS

  • Dimensiones con soporte (An x Al x P) [mm]

    714,3 x 641,1 x 406,8 mm

  • Dimensiones sin soporte (An x Al x P) [mm]

    714,3 x 420,1 x 45,7 mm

  • Peso en el envío [kg]

    14,6 kg

  • Peso con soporte [kg]

    10,3 kilos

  • Peso sin soporte [kg]

    6,5 kilos

ALIMENTACIÓN

  • Tipo

    Alimentación externa (adaptador)

ACCESORIO

  • Adaptador

  • Informe de calibración (papel)

  • HDMI

  • HDMI (color/longitud)

    Negro / 1,8 mw / Soporte

  • Otros (Accesorios)

    Cable de extensión de CC de 1,2 m, color negro, con soporte, ojal y cubierta LG

  • Cable de alimentación

  • USB-C

APLICACIÓN SW

  • Controlador Dual

  • Estudio de calibración LG (True Color Pro)

