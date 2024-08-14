Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Monitor curvo UltraWide™ WQHD HDR 10 de 34" y 100 Hz con AMD FreeSync™

Características principales

  • Pantalla curva WQHD de 34" (3440 x 1440)
  • Expresión de gama de colores sRGB de hasta el 99 %, relación de contraste de 3000:1, HDR 10
  • Frecuencia de actualización de 100 Hz
  • PBP, cambio automático de entrada, controlador dual, control en pantalla
  • AMD FreeSync™, estabilizador de negros, sincronización de acción dinámica
  • Diseño prácticamente sin bordes en 3 lados
Más
Imágenes que resaltan

Imágenes que resaltan

Sumérgete en un mundo de colores brillantes con HDR10 que ayuda a mejorar la calidad de la imagen y la expresión de la gama de colores sRGB de hasta el 99 % para que los juegos resalten.

La multitarea evolucionó

La multitarea evolucionó

OnScreen Control¹ es compatible con la función Picture-by-Picture (PbP), lo que le permite configurar su monitor para mostrar contenido de dos fuentes de entrada independientes. Reproduzca, mire, transmita o trabaje desde varias fuentes de entrada al mismo tiempo, en una pantalla.

Interfaz de usuario más sencilla

Interfaz de usuario más sencilla

Puede personalizar el espacio de trabajo dividiendo la pantalla o ajustando las opciones básicas del monitor con solo unos pocos clics del mouse.

Fácil visualización, lectura cómoda

Mire el monitor durante períodos más prolongados. El modo de lectura ofrece condiciones óptimas para la lectura al reducir la luz azul.

Fácil visualización, lectura cómoda

ADM FreeSyncTM

Los jugadores pueden experimentar un movimiento fluido y sin interrupciones en juegos de alta resolución y ritmo rápido.

ADM FreeSyncTM

Acción tal como sucede

Obtén una experiencia de nivel profesional con lo más parecido a un juego en tiempo real. Dynamic Action Sync eleva tu nivel de juego para que puedas responder en cada momento de la acción con un consumo de entrada reducido y un rendimiento increíble.

Acción tal como sucede

Nunca en la oscuridad

Ilumina tu juego con una visión mejorada. El estabilizador de negros ilumina las escenas oscuras para darte una ventaja sobre la competencia, incluso cuando se esconden en las sombras.

Nunca en la oscuridad

Juego más fuido y sin interrupciones

Con una frecuencia de actualización de 100 Hz y un tiempo de respuesta de 5 ms (GTG), los objetos se reproducen con claridad para una reproducción de video más fluida y una fluidez visual casi surrealista. Puede obtener la calidad suficiente para trabajar y la ventaja competitiva para jugar.

Juego más fuido y sin interrupciones

Más espacio para realizar múltiples tareas

 

El monitor UltraWide™ WQHD (3440 x 1440) de 21:9 es ideal para trabajar. La pantalla panorámica le permite ver todo en lo que está trabajando, con varias ventanas abiertas, todo en una sola pantalla.

Fácil y cómodo

El soporte ergonómico permite ajustar de forma fácil y flexible la inclinación de la pantalla a la posición óptima para usted.

Fácil y cómodo

Este monitor ofrece 3 caras prácticamente sin bordes.

3 caras prácticamente sin bordes

Este monitor ofrece un soporte One Click.

Soporte One Click

Este monitor ofrece ajuste de inclinación de -5 a 15°.

Inclinación (-5~15°)

Tecla especial

  • Resolución

    3440 x 1440

  • Relación de aspecto

    21:9

  • Gama de colores (típ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Brillo (Típ.) [cd/m²]

    300 cd/m² (Typ.), 240 cd/m² (Min.)

  • Frecuencia de actualización (máx.) [Hz]

    100Hz

  • Tiempo de respuesta

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

Todas las especificaciones

PANTALLA

  • Relación de aspecto

    21:9

  • Brillo (Típ.) [cd/m²]

    300 cd/m² (Typ.), 240 cd/m² (Min.)

  • Relación de contraste (típ.)

    (Typ.) 3000:1 (Min.) 1500:1

  • Tiempo de respuesta

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolución

    3440 x 1440

  • Paso de píxeles [mm]

    0.23175 x 0.23175 mm

  • Profundidad de color (número de colores)

    16.7

  • Ángulo de visión (CR≥10)

    178˚(R/L), 178˚(U/D)

  • Gama de colores (típ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Frecuencia de actualización (máx.) [Hz]

    100Hz

CONECTIVIDAD

  • HDMI

  • DisplayPort

    VA

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • AMD FreeSync

    AMD FreeSync™

  • Color calibrado en fábrica

  • PBP

  • A prueba de parpadeos

  • Sincronización de acción dinámica

  • Estabilizador negro

  • Super Resolución+

  • Auto Input Switch

DIMENSIONES/PESOS

  • Dimensiones en el envío (An x Al x P) [mm]

    38.8" x 20.6" x 8.3"

  • Dimensiones con soporte (An x Al x P) [mm]

    31.9" x 19.0" x 8.8"

  • Dimensiones sin soporte (An x Al x P) [mm]

    31.9" x 14.1" x 3.6"

  • Peso en el envío [kg]

    18.5 lbs

  • Peso con soporte [kg]

    13 lbs

  • Peso sin soporte [kg]

    10.8 lbs

ALIMENTACIÓN

  • Consumo (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

APLICACIÓN SW

  • Controlador Dual

Encuentra una tienda cercana

Disfruta este producto cerca de ti.

Especial para ti

Paga con BAC (Tilopay)
Cómpralo en cuotas sin intereses
Cómo comprar en cuotas con Tasa 0%
  • Paso 1
    Agrega tus productos al carrito de compra en LG.com/cac_en y luego selecciona Pago con Tilopay.
  • Paso 2
    Ingresa los datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC en el check out de compra.
  • Paso 3
    Selecciona la opción de Cuotas ( 6, o 12 meses sin intereses).
¿Qué debes saber?

Pagando a través de Tilopay puedes pagar tus compras hasta en 12 meses sin intereses a precio de contado.

Al momento de pagar debes seleccionar opción de pago “Tilopay” para luego completar con la información solicitada.

Selecciona la opción de meses sin intereses que quieras (6 o 12 meses sin intereses). Contamos con tecnología robusta para proteger los datos de todos nuestros clientes. Ingresa lo datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC Mastercard y VISA al pagar y listo. Mejoramos tu experiencia de compra para que comprar online sea más simple, rápido y cómodo.

 