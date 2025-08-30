Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
Refrigeradora Top Freezer 9.3pᶟ - Compresor Smart Inverter

Refrigeradora Top Freezer 9.3pᶟ - Compresor Smart Inverter

Refrigeradora Top Freezer 9.3pᶟ - Compresor Smart Inverter

VT29BPY
Vista frontal Nevera Congelador Superior LG VT26BPY
Vista frontal refrigerador abierto Nevera Congelador Superior LG VT26BPY
Vista frontal congelador abierto Nevera Congelador Superior LG VT26BPY
Fridge duct view of 217L Top Freezer Refrigerator Essence Matte Black with LinearCooling and Deodorizer.
Handle view of 217L Top Freezer Refrigerator Essence Matte Black with LinearCooling and Deodorizer.
Left side view of 217L Top Freezer Refrigerator Essence Matte Black with LinearCooling and Deodorizer.
Right side view of 217L Top Freezer Refrigerator Essence Matte Black with LinearCooling and Deodorizer.
Side view of 217L Top Freezer Refrigerator Essence Matte Black with LinearCooling and Deodorizer.
Back view of 217L Top Freezer Refrigerator Essence Matte Black with LinearCooling and Deodorizer.
Características principales

  • LinearCooling™: Reduce las fluctuaciones de temperatura
  • Multi Air Flow: Alimentos frescos por más tiempo
  • Bandeja de Vidrio Templado: Resistente y fácil de limpiar
  • Filtro de carbono: Reduce los olores con doble sistema de filtrado
  • Diseño plano
  • Compressor Smart Inverter: Eficiencia energética
Más

Beneficios de este producto

  • LinearCooling™: Minimiza variaciones de temperatura.
  • Smart Inverter Compressor: Mayor eficiencia energética.
  • Multi Air Flow: Conserva la frescura por más tiempo.
  • Filtro de carbono: Disminuye olores con doble filtrado.

Descubre más sobre este producto

Descubre la frescura que transforma tu hogar con la nevera LG, que mantiene tus alimentos y bebidas siempre frescos gracias a la tecnología LinearCooling, la cual reduce las fluctuaciones de temperatura para conservar la frescura del campo al hogar hasta por 7 días más. Su innovadora tecnología de circulación Multi Air Flow distribuye aire frío en cada rincón del refrigerador, mientras el filtro de carbono neutraliza los olores no deseados, manteniendo un ambiente limpio y fresco en su interior. Además, su diseño elegante se adapta perfectamente a tu cocina, realzando el espacio y el estilo. Ahorra energía y disfruta de hasta 10 años de tranquilidad con su Smart Inverter Compressor. Haz que cada día sea más fresco y especial, ¡compra ahora!

Nevera esta en cocina moderna, demostrando su diseno.

Nevera esta en cocina moderna, demostrando su diseno.

frutas y verduras como lechugas, tomates y arándanos se conservan frescas en el refrigerador LG.

frutas y verduras como lechuga, tomates y arándanos están recién conservadas en el producto.

LinearCooling™

Frescura del Huerto por más Tiempo

LinearCooling™ reduce las fluctuaciones de temperatura, conservando el sabor fresco * hasta por 7 días 1).

Multi Air Flow

Temperaturas óptimas en todas partes

El sistema Multi-Air Flow fue diseñado para mantener niveles de temperatura ideales para ayudar a mantener sus alimentos frescos por más tiempo. Los sensores digitales monitorean constantemente las condiciones dentro del refrigerador, y las rejillas de ventilación están ubicadas estratégicamente para rodear los alimentos con aire fresco para mantenerlos frescos en todo momento.

Bandeja de vidrio templado

Resistente para soportar utensilios pesados, fácil de limpiar, sin manchas ni olores persistentes.

*Las imágenes y vídeos del producto son solo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real. 

 

1)LinearCooling™

-Basado en los resultados de la prueba TÜV utilizando el método de prueba interno de LG que mide el tiempo que se tarda en alcanzar la tasa de reducción de peso del 5% de pak choi en el estante del compartimento de alimentos frescos del modelo LGE LinearCooling™. 

-El resultado puede variar en el uso real. 

-Sólo los modelos que aplica.

Energéticamente eficiente y duradero

Energéticamente eficiente y duradero

El compresor LG Smart Inverter™ lleva la eficiencia energética al siguiente nivel, ayudándote a ahorrar más mientras disfrutas de 10 años de tranquilidad y rendimiento confiable en tu hogar.

Resumen

Imprimir

DIMENSIONES

VT29BPY

Tecla especial

  • Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

    555 x 1680 x 637

  • Comsuno de energía (kWh/año)

    335

  • Clasificación Energética

    A

  • Tipo de Compresor

    Compresor Smart Inverter (BLDC)

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Acabado (puerta)

    Prime Silver

Todas las especificaciones

ESPECIFICACIONES BÁSICAS

  • Tipo de producto

    Congelador Superior

  • Clasificación Energética

    A

CAPACIDAD

  • Total Volumen Neto(L) (Aplicado únicamente para Ecuador)

    264

  • Total Volumen Bruto(L) (Aplicado únicamente para Ecuador)

    287

CONTROL Y PANTALLA

  • Alarma de puerta

    No

  • Congelado Exprés

DIMENSIONES Y PESO

  • Peso de paquete (kg)

    53

  • Peso del producto (kg)

    48

  • Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

    555 x 1680 x 637

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • Door Cooling+

    No

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • Cleaning Time

    No

SISTEMA DE AGUA Y HIELO

  • Máquina Manual de Hacer hielo

    Bandeja de hielo normal

  • Dispensador solo de agua

    No

  • Máquina de hielo automática

    No

  • Producción diaria de hielo (lb.)

    No Disponible

  • Capacidad de almacenaje (lb.)

    N/A

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

  • Material de puerta

    PCM

  • Acabado (puerta)

    Prime Silver

  • Tipo de manija

    Bolsillo horizontal

  • Contour puerta

    Plana

RENDIMIENTO

  • Tipo de Compresor

    Compresor Smart Inverter (BLDC)

  • Comsuno de energía (kWh/año)

    335

COMPARTIMENTOS DEL REFRIGERADOR

  • Cesta de Puerta_Transparente

    2 Extra Grandes + 1 Grande

  • Luz del refrigerador

    LED superior

  • Bandeja de Cristal_templado

    2

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    No

  • Caja de las verduras

    Sí (1)

  • Hygiene Fresh

    No

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

  • Smart Diagnosis

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

UPC CODE

  • UPC Code

    8806096547526

COMPARTIMIENTOS DEL CONGELADOR

  • Cesta de Puerta_Transparente

    2

  • Bandeja de Cristal_templado

    1

  • Tipo de puerta

    Movimiento lateral

