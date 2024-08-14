Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LM75SGS

La fabrica de Hielos Slim

In-Door crea espacio

Las fabricas de hielo convencionales ocupan espacio valioso y
limitan la capacidad de almacenamiento. El eficiente diseño
de los compartimientos del Slim In-Door Icemaker resuelven
el problema de las fabricas de hielo voluminosas. Además,
dispensa hielo triturado y en cubo.

*Las imágenes de los productos son solo ilustrativas y pueden diferir del producto real.

Hygiene FRESH+TM

Elimina las bacterias y los malos olores. Un mecanismo fotocatalizador doble único y un LED UV se unen para desodorizar y eliminar las bacterias, al descomponer los malos olores y los gérmenes en un proceso de tres pasos. Además, los desodorizantes de carbón doble neutralizan los olores ácidos y alcalinos para verduras maduras o pescado.
Moist Balance Crisper™3

El Moist Balance Crisper ™ es una rejilla especial que garantiza la frescura de tus alimentos controlando la humedad de los compartimientos en el refrigerador.
Luce como te gusta sin el desorden1

Ahora, puedes tener todos los beneficios de lo inoxidable, sin tener que usar limpiadores especiales ni darle atención constante. El acabado resistente a las manchas y huellas PrintProof de LG se limpia fácilmente con un trapo suave y seco para una cocina impecable que afronta la vida real con estilo.

Ahorro de energía con Inverter Linear Compressor3

El compresor lineal Inverter de LG proporciona hasta un 32% de ahorro de energía, durabilidad y un control de temperatura óptimo para mantener los alimentos más frescos por más tiempo.

*Comparado con el refrigerador convencional de compresor alternativo LG. Basado en pruebas de VDE que comparan el consumo de energía entre el modelo GBB530NSCXE y GBB530NSQWB de LGE. La prueba de consumo de energía se basa en la norma ISO 15502.

¿Crees que te quedarás sin hielo? Piensa otra vez1

¿Necesitas hacer más hielo? ¿Dejaste la puerta del frigorífico abierta? Controle todas las funciones principales y reciba notificaciones importantes con la aplicación LG ThinQ®. Incluso funciona con Google Assistant y Amazon Alexa, por lo que también puede usar comandos de voz.
Smart Diagnosis™3

La tecnología Smart Diagnosis de LG, le permite solucionar cualquier problema en su refrigerador a través de un diagnóstico inteligente que por medio de un Smartphone detecta posibles fallas y le brinda una solución guiada por parte del centro de servicio, desde su hogar.
Luz LED interior

La iluminación LED es más eficiente en energía y dura más tiempo que las bombillas convencionales. Las luces montadas en la parte superior hacen que incluso los refrigeradores completamente cargados sean hasta 2.5 veces más brillantes que los refrigeradores convencionales.

Congelador en la parte Inferior

Ergonómicamente diseñado para guardar ordenadamente los alimentos congelados.

*El interior del producto puede varlar de acuerdo al modelo.

Amplio espacio

¡Nunca habías tenido tanto espacio para almacenamiento!. Con su espacio de 83.2 cm de ancho, este Refrigerador de LG ofrece el espacio perfecto para alimentos y platillos de gran tamaño.
MX_REF_2018_Brnad_History_Desktopwebview_V2

*Las características mostradas son relevantes para el portafolio global de productos y algunas pueden no ser relevantes para el mercado de Latam.

Resumen

DIMENSIONES

LM75SGS_NEW
CAPACIDAD
28 pᶟ
DIMENSIONES (AN X AL X PR)
908 x 1772 x 886 mm
TECNOLOGÍA PRINCIPAL
ThinQ™
COMPRESOR
Compresor linear inverter

Tecla especial

  • Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

    908x1772x886

  • Tipo de Compresor

    Linear

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

ESPECIFICACIONES BÁSICAS

  • Tipo de producto

    French Door

  • Estándar/Profundidad de la encimera

    Standard Depth

CONTROL Y PANTALLA

  • Congelado Exprés

DIMENSIONES Y PESO

  • Peso del producto (kg)

    132

  • Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

    908x1772x886

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • Door Cooling+

    Sí (Top)

  • LINEAR Cooling

SISTEMA DE AGUA Y HIELO

  • Dispensador de hielo y agua

  • Máquina de hielo automática

  • Sin toma de agua

    Plumbing

  • Sistema de filtrar agua

    LT1000P

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

  • Material de puerta

    Metal

  • Tipo de manija

    Bar

RENDIMIENTO

  • Tipo de Compresor

    Linear

COMPARTIMENTOS DEL REFRIGERADOR

  • Luz del refrigerador

    LED (Top)

  • Bandeja de Cristal_templado

    Sí (4)

  • Caja de las verduras

  • Cajón de los vegetales (Fresh Converter)

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

  • Smart Diagnosis

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

COMPARTIMIENTOS DEL CONGELADOR

  • Luz del Congelador

    LED (Top)

  • Cajón_de_congelador

    2 Layer

COMPARTIMIENTOS DE MÚLTIPLES ESPACIOS

  • Cajón convertible

    Glide N' Serve™ Drawer (Deli,Meat,Produce)(1,1,3℃)

Encuentra una tienda cercana

Disfruta este producto cerca de ti.
Paga con BAC (Tilopay)
Cómpralo en cuotas sin intereses
Cómo comprar en cuotas con Tasa 0%
  • Paso 1
    Agrega tus productos al carrito de compra en LG.com/cac_en y luego selecciona Pago con Tilopay.
  • Paso 2
    Ingresa los datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC en el check out de compra.
  • Paso 3
    Selecciona la opción de Cuotas ( 6, o 12 meses sin intereses).
¿Qué debes saber?

Pagando a través de Tilopay puedes pagar tus compras hasta en 12 meses sin intereses a precio de contado.

Al momento de pagar debes seleccionar opción de pago “Tilopay” para luego completar con la información solicitada.

Selecciona la opción de meses sin intereses que quieras (6 o 12 meses sin intereses). Contamos con tecnología robusta para proteger los datos de todos nuestros clientes. Ingresa lo datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC Mastercard y VISA al pagar y listo. Mejoramos tu experiencia de compra para que comprar online sea más simple, rápido y cómodo.

 