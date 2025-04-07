Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Refrigeradora French Door 25 p³ Compresor Smart Inverter, color Prime Silver

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Dónde comprar

Soporte

Refrigeradora French Door 25 p³ Compresor Smart Inverter, color Prime Silver

Refrigeradora French Door 25 p³ Compresor Smart Inverter, color Prime Silver

VF25BNNBB
  • Vista frontal de Refrigeradora French Door 25 p³ Compresor Smart Inverter, color Prime Silver, VF25BNNBB
  • front view with top open door with food
  • front view with top open door without food
  • bottom view
  • side view
  • side view
  • perspective side view
  • side view
  • light
  • filter
  • top view
  • air flow
  • open view
  • side view
  • rear view
Vista frontal de Refrigeradora French Door 25 p³ Compresor Smart Inverter, color Prime Silver, VF25BNNBB
front view with top open door with food
front view with top open door without food
bottom view
side view
side view
perspective side view
side view
light
filter
top view
air flow
open view
side view
rear view

Características principales

  • Tecnología ThinQ™
  • Compresor Smart Inverter™
  • Autodiagnóstico Smart Diagnosis™
LINEAR Cooling mantiene los alimentos más frescos.

LINEARCooling™

Mantén los alimentos frescos por más tiempo

El compresor lineal Inverter LG ayuda a mantener el aspecto y el sabor de los productos frescos durante más tiempo reduciendo las fluctuaciones de temperatura.

24 Horas de Enfriamiento Control Preciso de la Temperatura.

24 horas de enfriamiento uniforme

Control Preciso de la Temperatura.

*Basado en los resultados de las pruebas UL utilizando el método de pruebas internas de LG para medir la fluctuación media de temperatura de pico a pico en el compartimento de alimentos frescos entre los modelos LG Bottom Freezer GBB72NSDFN(±0. 5℃), French Door GF-L570PL(±0.5℃), Side by Side J811NS35(±0.5℃), Top Freezer B607S(±0.5℃) y Top Freezer B606S(±1.0℃).

Refrigerador French Door, ancho, estrecho para un reducido espacio, con mayor almacenamiento.
Mayor capacidad.

Almacena más

Almacena todo lo que necesites. Con una gran capacidad de 25 pies cúbicos, este refrigerador LG de puerta francesa te ofrece un amplio espacio para todos los alimentos favoritos de tu familia y los mantiene convenientemente organizados y al alcance de tu mano.

Compressor Linear Inverter tiene un punto de fricción comparado a un compresor convencional.

¿Por qué un compresor lineal Inverter?

El Compresor Lineal Inverter tiene menos puntos de fricción porque no tiene juntas, y arranca y para suavemente cuando el compresor funciona, por lo que el ruido es menor que el Compresor Inverter.

Multi Air Flow

 

Temperaturas óptimas en todas partes

El sistema Multi-Air Flow se ha diseñado para mantener los niveles de temperatura ideales y conservar los alimentos frescos durante más tiempo. Los sensores digitales controlan constantemente las condiciones en el interior del refrigerador, y las rejillas de ventilación están colocadas estratégicamente para rodear los alimentos con aire frío y mantenerlos frescos en todo momento.

Comodidad inteligente

Controla tu Refrigerador en Cualquier Lugar

Controla las funciones principales mediante el uso de la aplicación ThinQ™ en tu smartphone y recibe notificaciones importantes desde cualquier lugar. Incluso funciona con el Asistente de Google y Amazon Alexa, por lo que puedes operar funciones inteligentes con tu voz.

Expresa las funciones usadas en conjunto con Google

*Aplicación LG ThinQ® disponible en celulares Android o iOS compatibles. Se requiere conexión de datos de teléfono y Wi-Fi doméstico y registro del producto con LG ThinQ®. Visita lg.com/au/lg-thinq para conocer las funciones, la compatibilidad del sistema y la disponibilidad del servicio, que puede variar según el país y el modelo.

*Google y Google Home son marcas comerciales de Google LLC. No se incluye el dispositivo de altavoz inteligente con voz.

*Las imágenes del producto son solo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.

Resumen

Imprimir

DIMENSIONES

VF25BNNBB

Tecla especial

  • Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

    836 x 1776 x 849

  • Comsuno de energía (kWh/año)

    440

  • Tipo de Compresor

    Compresor Smart Inverter (BLDC)

  • InstaView

    No

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

  • Acabado (puerta)

    Prime Silver

Todas las especificaciones

ESPECIFICACIONES BÁSICAS

  • Tipo de producto

    French Door (3Door)

  • Estándar/Profundidad de la encimera

    Profundidad estándar

CAPACIDAD

  • Total Volumen Neto(L) (Aplicado únicamente para Ecuador)

    610

  • Total Volumen Bruto(L) (Aplicado únicamente para Ecuador)

    754

CONTROL Y PANTALLA

  • Alarma de puerta

  • Pantalla LED interna

    Sí (LED Display)

  • Congelado Exprés

  • Pantalla LED externa

    Pantalla Táctil

DIMENSIONES Y PESO

  • Peso de paquete (kg)

    112

  • Peso del producto (kg)

    105

  • Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

    836 x 1776 x 849

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • Door Cooling+

    No

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • InstaView

    No

SISTEMA DE AGUA Y HIELO

  • Máquina Manual de Hacer hielo

    No

  • Dispensador solo de agua

    No

  • Dispensador de hielo y agua

    Hielo en cubos y picado

  • Máquina de hielo automática

    Sí (en el gabinete, instalado en fábrica)

  • Producción diaria de hielo (lb.)

    2.5/3.0 (IcePlus)

  • Luz del dispensador

    No

  • Máquina de hielo doble

    No

  • Capacidad de almacenaje (lb.)

    3.3

  • Nombre de modelo de filtrar agua

    LT1000P

  • Sistema de filtrar agua

    Interno/compacto (Gen3)

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

  • Material de puerta

    PET

  • Acabado (puerta)

    Prime Silver

  • Conducto metálico plano (Metal Fresh)

    No

  • Tipo de manija

    Agarradero Bolsillo

  • Contour puerta

    Plana

RENDIMIENTO

  • Tipo de Compresor

    Compresor Smart Inverter (BLDC)

  • Comsuno de energía (kWh/año)

    440

COMPARTIMENTOS DEL REFRIGERADOR

  • Cesta de Puerta_Transparente

    6

  • Luz del refrigerador

    LED superior

  • Bandeja de Cristal_templado

    2 completos

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    No

  • Caja de las verduras

    Sí (2)

  • Bandeja_Cantilevered

    Sí (híbrido)

  • Wide Pantry

  • Bandeja Plegable

    No

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

  • Smart Diagnosis

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

UPC CODE

  • UPC Code

    8806096214961

COMPARTIMIENTOS DEL CONGELADOR

  • Cajón_de_congelador

    2 no transparentes

  • Tipo de puerta

    Pull Drawer

  • Divisor de cajón

    No

COMPARTIMIENTOS DE MÚLTIPLES ESPACIOS

  • Cajón convertible

    No

  • Cajón Full-Convert

    No

Qué opina la gente

Encuentra una tienda cercana

Disfruta este producto cerca de ti.

Especial para ti