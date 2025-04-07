Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Refrigeradora French Door 24.5p³ (Net) / 31p³ (Gross) InstaView DoorCooling™, Platinum Silver

Refrigeradora French Door 24.5p³ (Net) / 31p³ (Gross) InstaView DoorCooling™, Platinum Silver

Refrigeradora French Door 24.5p³ (Net) / 31p³ (Gross) InstaView DoorCooling™, Platinum Silver

VF29BVP
Características principales

  • LINEARCooling™
  • DoorCooling+™
  • Pure N Fresh
  • 2 Crispers de Humedad
  • Sistema Slim SpacePlus® de Hielo
  • Acabado PrintProof™
Más
Imagen demostrativa del amplio espacio perfecto para alimentos y platillos de gran tamaño.
Máxima Frescura ahora en Mayor Capacidad

Más Capacidad y Espacio en Repisa

Elsistema MultiAir Flow™ fue diseñado para mantenerniveles de temperatura ideales para ayudar a mantener sus alimentos frescos por más tiempo. Los sensores digitales monitorean constantemente las condiciones dentro del refrigerador, y las rejillas de ventilación están ubicadas estratégicamente para rodear los alimentos con aire fresco para mantenerlos frescos en todo momento.

DoorCooling⁺™

Enfriamiento Rápido y Constante en Cada Espacio

Las bebidas están más frías y losalimentos se mantienen más frescos con el rendimiento uniforme y más rápido deDoorCooling™

Enfriamiento Rápido y Constante en Cada Espacio

*Las imágenes del producto son solo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.
*Basado en la prueba interna que compara el tiempo de enfriamiento de la canasta de la puerta de 24 ℃ a 6 ℃ entre el modelo LGE Non-DoorCooling⁺ (LFXS24623S) y el modelo DoorCooling⁺ (LRFXS2503S).
*El resultado puede variar en el uso real.
*Las imágenes del producto son solo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.
*Se supone que DoorCooling⁺ deja de funcionar cuando se abre la puerta.

Tecnología Multi Air Flow, permite que el aire circule frío en cada esquina del refrigerador y enfríe los alimentos.

Multi Air Flow™

Temperaturas óptimas en todas partes

Elsistema MultiAir Flow™ fue diseñado para mantenerniveles de temperatura ideales para ayudar a mantener sus alimentos frescos por más tiempo. Los sensores digitales monitorean constantemente las condiciones dentro del refrigerador, y las rejillas de ventilación están ubicadas estratégicamente para rodear los alimentos con aire fresco para mantenerlos frescos en todo momento.

Tecnología Smart Diagnosis, diagnostica cualquier problema del dispositivo desde el teléfono.
Smart Diagnosis™

Mantente un Paso Adelante

Smart Diagnosis™ de LG es una manerafácil de solucionar tus problemas. Solo llama al Servicio al Cliente de LG,coloca tu teléfono en la Refrigeradora y Servicio al Cliente podrá emitir undiagnóstico rápido para darte una solución

 

Garantía de 10 años Inverter Linear, conserva la frescura, enfría rápido y ahorra más..

Eficiencia energética y durabilidad

LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ lleva laeficiencia energética al siguiente nivel para ayudarte a ahorrar más y tener 10años de tranquilidad.

*Garantía de 10 años para el Compresor Smart Inverter (solo pieza).

DIMENSIONES

VF29BVP

Tecla especial

  • Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

    908 x 1772 x 921

  • Comsuno de energía (kWh/año)

    656

  • Tipo de Compresor

    Compresor Smart Inverter (BLDC)

  • InstaView

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Acabado (puerta)

    P/S3

Todas las especificaciones

ESPECIFICACIONES BÁSICAS

  • Tipo de producto

    French Door (3Door)

  • Estándar/Profundidad de la encimera

    Profundidad estándar

CAPACIDAD

  • Total Volumen Neto(L) (Aplicado únicamente para Ecuador)

    696

  • Total Volumen Bruto(L) (Aplicado únicamente para Ecuador)

    875

CONTROL Y PANTALLA

  • Alarma de puerta

  • Pantalla LED interna

    Sí, (Pantalla Interior Superior)

  • Congelado Exprés

DIMENSIONES Y PESO

  • Peso de paquete (kg)

    133.5

  • Peso del producto (kg)

    125

  • Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

    908 x 1772 x 921

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • Door Cooling+

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • InstaView

SISTEMA DE AGUA Y HIELO

  • Máquina Manual de Hacer hielo

    1 palanca 1 bandeja

  • Dispensador solo de agua

    No

  • Dispensador de hielo y agua

    No

  • Máquina de hielo automática

    Sí (en el gabinete, instalado en fábrica)

  • Producción diaria de hielo (lb.)

    No Disponible

  • Luz del dispensador

    No

  • Máquina de hielo doble

    No

  • Capacidad de almacenaje (lb.)

    10.0

  • Nombre de modelo de filtrar agua

    LT1000PC

  • Sistema de filtrar agua

    Interno/compacto (Gen3)

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

  • Material de puerta

    PET

  • Acabado (puerta)

    P/S3

  • Conducto metálico plano (Metal Fresh)

    No

  • Tipo de manija

    Manija Vista

  • Contour puerta

RENDIMIENTO

  • Tipo de Compresor

    Compresor Smart Inverter (BLDC)

  • Comsuno de energía (kWh/año)

    656

COMPARTIMENTOS DEL REFRIGERADOR

  • Cesta de Puerta_Transparente

    6

  • Luz del refrigerador

    LED superior

  • Bandeja de Cristal_templado

    4 Divisiones

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    No

  • Caja de las verduras

    Sí (2)

  • Bandeja_Cantilevered

    No

  • Wide Pantry

  • Bandeja Plegable

    No

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

  • Smart Diagnosis

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

UPC CODE

  • UPC Code

    8806091860668

COMPARTIMIENTOS DEL CONGELADOR

  • Cajón_de_congelador

    2 no transparentes

  • Tipo de puerta

    Pull Drawer

  • Divisor de cajón

COMPARTIMIENTOS DE MÚLTIPLES ESPACIOS

  • Cajón convertible

    No

  • Cajón Full-Convert

    No

Especial para ti

Paga con BAC (Tilopay)
Cómpralo en cuotas sin intereses
Cómo comprar en cuotas con Tasa 0%
  • Paso 1
    Agrega tus productos al carrito de compra en LG.com/cac_en y luego selecciona Pago con Tilopay.
  • Paso 2
    Ingresa los datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC en el check out de compra.
  • Paso 3
    Selecciona la opción de Cuotas ( 6, o 12 meses sin intereses).
¿Qué debes saber?

Pagando a través de Tilopay puedes pagar tus compras hasta en 12 meses sin intereses a precio de contado.

Al momento de pagar debes seleccionar opción de pago “Tilopay” para luego completar con la información solicitada.

Selecciona la opción de meses sin intereses que quieras (6 o 12 meses sin intereses). Contamos con tecnología robusta para proteger los datos de todos nuestros clientes. Ingresa lo datos de tu tarjeta de crédito BAC Mastercard y VISA al pagar y listo. Mejoramos tu experiencia de compra para que comprar online sea más simple, rápido y cómodo.

 