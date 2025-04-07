Refrigeradora French Door 24.5p³ (Net) / 31p³ (Gross) InstaView DoorCooling™, Platinum Silver

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Más Capacidad y Espacio en Repisa
Elsistema MultiAir Flow™ fue diseñado para mantenerniveles de temperatura ideales para ayudar a mantener sus alimentos frescos por más tiempo. Los sensores digitales monitorean constantemente las condiciones dentro del refrigerador, y las rejillas de ventilación están ubicadas estratégicamente para rodear los alimentos con aire fresco para mantenerlos frescos en todo momento.