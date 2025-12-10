About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Refrigeradora InstaViewᵀᴹ 31p³ + Top Freezer 7p³

Refrigeradora InstaViewᵀᴹ 31p³ + Top Freezer 7p³

VF31GU21WPP
Bundle image
front view
front view
detailed view
front view
front view
front view
Bundle image
front view
front view
detailed view
front view
front view
front view

Características principales

  • InstaViewᵀᴹ
  • Door-in-Door™
  • DoorCooling™
  • Control de Humedad
  • Sistema Antibacterial Biosheld
  • Amplio cajón de vegetales
Más
Productos en este Combo: 2
Vista Frontal LG Refrigeradora French-Door 31pᶟ, VF31XKNH

VF31XKNH

Refrigeradora French Door 31p³ InstaViewᵀᴹ

GU21WPP

7 pᶟ |Top Freezer |Moist Balance Crisper™ |Smart Inverter |Acero Brillante

¿Qué es lo que más gusta de los frigoríficos LG?

Una persona toca dos veces la puerta del frigorífico para ver el interior sin abrirla con la tecnología "InstaView".

InstaView™

Toca dos veces para ver el interior

Primer plano de la función "DoorCooling+" que enfría de manera uniforme el interior del frigorífico LG.

DoorCooling+™

Enfriamiento fresco y uniforme

Vaciando bebidas sobre hielo esférico producido por el frigorífico multi-puerta LG, gracias a la función CraftIce™.

CraftIce™

El frigorífico con cuatro tipos de hielo

mostrando su interior espacioso para guardar toda tu compra.

Gran capacidad

Mucho espacio para los comestibles

InstaView™

Toca dos veces para ver el interior

Tocar dos veces en la puerta rediseñada de InstaView™ te permite ver el interior sin abrirla.

mostrando su interior espacioso para guardar toda tu compra.

Maximiza tu frescura

El primer frigorífico con cuatro tipos de hielo*. Dos fabricadores de hielo adicionales producen hielo en cubos pequeños y CraftIce™. CraftIce™ ayuda a que todo tipo de bebidas mantengan su mejor sabor por más tiempo. El hielo en cubos pequeños es la respuesta ideal para un enfriamiento rápido.

 

*Basado en una encuesta de mercado de enero de 2023.

Sistema de Hielo Slim Spaceplus™

 

Diseño compacto integrado en la puerta

Hielo y agua directamente desde la puerta, dejando más espacio en el interior.

Ganador del Premio J.D Power

Ganador del Premio J.D Power

"Los mejores en Satisfacción de Consumidor con Refrigeradoras French Door."

Capacidad Amplia

Capacidad Amplia

Gracias a la tecnología de aislamiento, LG cuenta con más espacio disponible para utilizar, con el mismo tamaño exterior. Ahora podrás almacenar más alimentos y disfrutarlos con tu refrigeradora LG.
Semi Auto Defrost

Semi Auto Defrost

Solo tienes que presionar un botón y ¡el descongelamiento empezará! Después de 2 horas, encontrarás tu refrigeradora limpia. Es muy fácil eliminar el hielo desde el interior.
Amplio cajón de vegetales

Amplio cajón de vegetales

El extendido cajón de vegetales proporciona aproximadamente 15.9Lt. de almacenamiento. Gracias a su amplio tamaño, te podrá ahorrar viajes al supermercado.
Imprimir

Tecla especial

DIMENSIONES Y PESO - Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

908 x 1785 x 874

RENDIMIENTO - Comsuno de energía (kWh/año)

630

RENDIMIENTO - Tipo de Compresor

Compresor Smart Inverter (BLDC)

CARACTERÍSTICAS - InstaView

CARACTERÍSTICAS - Door-in-Door

InstaView Door-in-Door(Vidrio en espejo)

TECNOLOGÍA SMART - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

MATERIAL Y ACABADO - Acabado (puerta)

Negro STS

Todas las especificaciones

ESPECIFICACIONES BÁSICAS

Tipo de producto

French Door (3Door)

Estándar/Profundidad de la encimera

Profundidad estándar

CAPACIDAD

Total Volumen Neto(L) (Aplicado únicamente para Ecuador)

869

Total Volumen Bruto(L) (Aplicado únicamente para Ecuador)

920

CONTROL Y PANTALLA

Alarma de puerta

Pantalla LED interna

Sí (LED Display)

Congelado Exprés

DIMENSIONES Y PESO

Peso de paquete (kg)

172

Peso del producto (kg)

162

Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

908 x 1785 x 874

CARACTERÍSTICAS

Door Cooling+

Door-in-Door

InstaView Door-in-Door(Vidrio en espejo)

InstaView

SISTEMA DE AGUA Y HIELO

Máquina Manual de Hacer hielo

No

Dispensador solo de agua

No

Dispensador de hielo y agua

Hielo en cubos y picado

Máquina de hielo automática

Sí (en el gabinete, instalado en fábrica)

Producción diaria de hielo (lb.)

5.0 / 5.5 (IcePlus)

Luz del dispensador

Máquina de hielo doble

Sí (Craft Ice)

Capacidad de almacenaje (lb.)

3.0

Nombre de modelo de filtrar agua

LT1000P

Sistema de filtrar agua

Interno (1 paso)

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

Material de puerta

STS

Acabado (puerta)

Negro STS

Conducto metálico plano (Metal Fresh)

R Metal

Tipo de manija

Agarre (manija curva)

Contour puerta

Plana

RENDIMIENTO

Tipo de Compresor

Compresor Smart Inverter (BLDC)

Comsuno de energía (kWh/año)

630

COMPARTIMENTOS DEL REFRIGERADOR

Cesta de Puerta_Transparente

8

Luz del refrigerador

LED superior

Bandeja de Cristal_templado

4divididas (3 fijos +1retráctil)

Hygiene Fresh+

Caja de las verduras

Sí (2)

Bandeja_Cantilevered

Sí (híbrido)

Wide Pantry

Sí (controlable por temperatura)

Bandeja Plegable

una retráctil

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

Smart Diagnosis

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

UPC CODE

UPC Code

8806096061305

COMPARTIMIENTOS DEL CONGELADOR

Cajón_de_congelador

Organización en 3 niveles

Tipo de puerta

Pull Drawer

Divisor de cajón

COMPARTIMIENTOS DE MÚLTIPLES ESPACIOS

Cajón convertible

No

Cajón Full-Convert

No

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

DIMENSIONES Y PESO

Peso del producto (kg)

34

Peso con empaque (kg)

38

Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

555×1440×585

CARACTERÍSTICAS

Door Cooling+

-

Door-in-Door

-

InstaView

-

Caja por cantidad

-

Capacidad (mes/galones)

-

CBM bruto

-

N.º de pieza de repuesto

-

Zero Clearance

-

LINEAR Cooling

-

SISTEMA DE AGUA Y HIELO

Máquina de hielo automática

-

Sin toma de agua

-

Producción diaria de hielo (lb.)

-

Luz del dispensador

-

Máquina de hielo doble

-

Dispensador solo de agua

Dispensador de Hielo y Agua

-

Fábrica de hielo manual

-

Capacidad de almacenaje (lb.)

-

Sistema de filtración de agua

-

Nombre del modelo del filtro de agua

-

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

Código de barras

-

COMPARTIMENTOS DE MÚLTIPLES ESPACIOS

Cajón convertible

-

Cajón Full-Convert

-

COMPARTIMENTOS DEL REFRIGERADOR

Luz del refrigerador

LED (Back)

Extra espacio

-

Hygiene Fresh+

-

Repisa voladiza

-

Repisa Plegable

-

Repisa de Cristal_templado

Sí (3)

Puerta cesta_Transparente

-

Cesta de puerta_no transparente

-

Caja de las verduras

Cajón de los vegetales (convertidor fresco)

-

Amplia despensa

-

COMPARTIMIENTOS DEL CONGELADOR

Cesta de puerta_no transparente

-

Puerta cesta_Transparente

-

Cajón_de_congelador

-

Divisor de cajón

-

Luz del congelador

-

Repisa de Cristal_templado

-

CONTROL Y PANTALLA

Pantalla LED interna

-

Pantalla LED externa

-

Pantalla LCD externa

-

Express Freeze

-

ESPECIFICACIONES BÁSICAS

Tipo de producto

One Door

Estándar/Profundidad de alacena

-

Clase de eficiencia energética

-

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

Acabado (puerta)

-

Puerta (Material)

Metal

Tipo de manija

Pocket

Conducto metálico plano (Metal Fresh)

-

RENDIMIENTO

Tipo de compresor

Smart Inverter

Consumo de energía (kWh/año)

-

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

Smart Diagnosis

-

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

-

Qué opina la gente

Especial para ti

Encuentra una tienda cercana

Disfruta este producto cerca de ti.