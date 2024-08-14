Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
GS51BPP

Total No Frost1

Total No Frost

El sistema de enfriamiento sin escarcha de LG evita la acumulación de escarcha, ahorrándote la molestia de descongelar manualmente.


Este es un video ilustrativo del funcionamiento de la tecnología No Frost, las imágenes no son las reales del producto.
Flujo de aire múltiple2

Flujo de aire múltiple

El aire fluye en todas las direcciones
para mantener la comida fresca, sin
importar dónde la coloques.
Imagen de la vista superior de la puerta del frigorífico abierta

Pantalla LED táctil

La pantalla LED añade un toque de clase a su refrigerador, a la vez que proporciona una forma cómoda de modificar los ajustes.
Una luz blanca brilla dentro del refrigerador.

Iluminación
suave del
panel LED

La iluminación LED es más brillante y
más agradable para los ojos.
Una imagen que muestra todo el interior del refrigerador.

Estantes de vidrio templado

Los vidrios templados son lo suficientemente fuertes como para sostener sus objetos pesados.

DIMENSIONES

GS51BPP_Specs_D
Comsuno de energía (kWh/año)
465
Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)
910 x 643 x 1786
TECNOLOGÍA PRINCIPAL
Pantalla LED Externa
BENEFICIO ADICIONAL
Express Freezer

Todas las especificaciones

FAQ

P.

¿Cómo reducir la pérdida de aire frío en el interior del refrigerador?

R.

Puedes seguir esta guía de instalación en video proporcionada por LG Centroamérica y Caribe. Aprenderás los pasos necesarios para configurar tu nueva refrigeradora y asegurarte de un funcionamiento óptimo.

P.

¿Qué es el InstaView Door-in-Door?

R.

El InstaView Door-in-Door es una característica innovadora de las refrigeradoras LG. Al golpear dos veces en el panel de vidrio, se vuelve transparente, permitiéndote ver el contenido dentro sin abrir la puerta.

P.

¿Cómo reducir la pérdida de aire frío en el interior del refrigerador?

R.

El LG InstaView Door-in-Door también contribuye a reducir la pérdida de aire frío. Proporciona un espacio práctico para almacenar artículos de uso frecuente, lo que disminuye la pérdida de aire frío hasta un 41%

P.

¿Cómo instalar una refrigeradora LG Side-by-Side?

R.

La instalación de una refrigeradora LG Side-by-Side es sencilla. Asegúrate de seguir las instrucciones proporcionadas en el manual del propietario. También puedes encontrar guías en línea para una instalación paso a paso.

P.

¿Cómo puedo mantener mi refrigeradora en óptimas condiciones?

R.

Limpia regularmente las superficies, verifica las juntas de las puertas y sigue las recomendaciones de mantenimiento en el manual del propietario.

P.

¿Cómo funciona el sistema de filtración de agua en las refrigeradoras LG Side-by-Side?

R.

Las refrigeradoras LG Side-by-Side cuentan con un sistema de filtración de agua que elimina impurezas y mejora el sabor del agua. Puedes encontrar detalles sobre cómo cambiar el filtro y mantener la calidad del agua en el manual del propietario.

P.

¿Qué es el Smart Diagnosis?

R.

El Smart Diagnosis es una función que permite a la refrigeradora comunicarse con el servicio de atención al cliente de LG en caso de problemas. Simplemente descarga la aplicación LG SmartThinQ en tu teléfono y sigue las instrucciones para diagnosticar posibles fallas.

P.

¿Cómo ajustar la temperatura del refrigerador y el congelador?

R.

"En la mayoría de los modelos, puedes ajustar la temperatura utilizando los controles digitales en el panel frontal. Consulta el manual del propietario para obtener instrucciones específicas según tu modelo. "

P.

¿Cuánto espacio de almacenamiento ofrecen las refrigeradoras Side-by-Side?

R.

Las capacidades de almacenamiento varían según el modelo, pero en general, las refrigeradoras Side-by-Side ofrecen amplio espacio para alimentos frescos y congelados. Verifica las especificaciones del modelo que te interesa.

P.

¿Cómo mantener organizado el interior de la refrigeradora?

R.

Utiliza los compartimentos y estantes de manera eficiente. Separa los alimentos por categoría (frutas, verduras, lácteos, etc.). Además, aprovecha las características como el Door-in-Door y el InstaView para acceder rápidamente a los artículos más utilizados.

