55" LG QNED AI QNED73 4K Smart TV

55" LG QNED AI QNED73 4K Smart TV

55QNED73ASA
Características principales

  • Increíble paleta de colores del nuevo Dynamic QNED Color
  • Calidad 4K, sonido envolvente e imagen mejorada con el procesador Alpha 7 AI Gen8
  • Nuevo botón AI, controles de voz, funciones de arrastrar y soltar con el control AI Magic Remote
  • Disfruta de la resolución, el brillo y la claridad mejorados con el Super Escalador 4K
  • Alta resolución en una enorme pantalla de Ultra Grande
Más

Las imágenes utilizadas en la descripción general del producto a continuación son solo representativas. Consulte la galería de imágenes en la parte superior de la página para obtener una representación precisa.

Insignia de los premios CES Innovation Awards con mención de Homenajeado 2025.

Premios a la Innovación CES - Galardonado en 2025 (webOS Re:New Program)

Cybersecurity

Logotipo de elección del editor de AVForums para LG webOS 24 como mejor sistema de TV inteligente 2024/2025.

Elección del editor de AVForums: Mejor sistema de Smart TV 2024/25

“webOS 24 sigue ofreciendo una experiencia inteligente, elegante, rápida y fácil de usar que, además, es fresca y ordenada”.

*Los Premios a la Innovación CES se basan en materiales descriptivos presentados a los jueces. CTA no verificó la veracidad de los materiales presentados ni de las afirmaciones realizadas, ni realizó pruebas al producto premiado.

Televisor LG QNED sobre un fondo oscuro y colorido. En la pantalla, una obra de arte brillante y colorida muestra la tecnología de color de QNED y su capacidad para mostrar una amplia gama de tonos con gran contraste. Se ve el logotipo de LG QNED AI. El título dice: "Cada color redefinido con el color dinámico de QNED".

Televisor LG QNED sobre un fondo oscuro y colorido. En la pantalla, una obra de arte brillante y colorida muestra la tecnología de color de QNED y su capacidad para mostrar una amplia gama de tonos con gran contraste. Se ve el logotipo de LG QNED AI. El título dice: "Cada color redefinido con el color dinámico de QNED".

Cada color redefinido con Dynamic QNED Color

*QNED y QNED evo están equipados con diferentes soluciones de color que utilizan la última y exclusiva tecnología de amplia gama de colores de LG, que incluye el reemplazo de quantum dots.

Calidad de imagenwebOS para AITelevisor Ultra GrandeCalidad de sonidoEntretenimiento

Nuevo Dynamic QNED Color

La última y exclusiva tecnología de amplia gama de colores de LG, que reemplaza a Quantum Dot, proporciona una tasa de reproducción de color mejorada.

Salpicaduras de pintura brotan del suelo en diversos colores.

Certificación Intertrek para volumen de color del 100% según DCI-P3.

Certificación Intertrek para volumen de color del 100% según DCI-P3.

100% Volumen de Color certificado con LG QNED

*El volumen de la gama de colores de la pantalla (CGV) es equivalente o supera el CGV del espacio de color DCI-P3, según lo verificado de forma independiente por Intertek.

Conozca el potente e inteligente procesador Alpha 7 AI Gen8

Con mejoras significativas en el rendimiento, el procesamiento más rápido del Procesador Alpha 7 AI Gen8 ahora ofrece una calidad de imagen 4K con mucha mejor nitidez y profundidad que antes.

El Procesador alpha 7 AI Gen8 se ilumina en amarillo y de él salen rayos de luz de colores.

*En comparación con el Smart TV del mismo año con Procesador alpha 5 AI Gen6 según comparación de especificaciones internas.

El Super Escalador 4K da vida a cada fotograma

El potente procesador de LG optimiza la resolución a su calidad original. Disfruta de la resolución, el brillo y la claridad mejorados con Super Escalador 4K.

Comparación antes y después de cómo Super Escalador 4K mejora la calidad de imagen. Dos paneles que muestran la misma imagen de un pájaro colorido posado en una rama en un bosque; el panel de la derecha está difuminado.

La Nueva Generación de LG AI TV

Más Información

AI Magic Remote completa la experiencia AI

Controla tu TV fácilmente con el AI magic remote, ¡sin necesidad de dispositivos adicionales! Con sensor de movimiento y rueda de desplazamiento, apúntalo y haz clic para usarlo como un cursor o simplemente di los comandos de voz.

*El diseño, la disponibilidad y las funciones del AI Magic Remote pueden variar según la región y el idioma, incluso para el mismo modelo.

*Algunas funciones pueden requerir conexión a internet.

*El Reconocimiento de Voz AI solo está disponible en países que admiten PLN en su idioma nativo.

Una familia de cuatro personas se reúne alrededor de un televisor LG con AI. Un círculo rodea a la persona que sostiene el control remoto y muestra su nombre. Esto muestra cómo Reconocimiento de Voz AI reconoce la firma de voz de cada usuario. La interfaz webOS muestra cómo AI cambia automáticamente de cuenta y recomienda contenido personalizado.

Reconocimiento de Voz AI

Reconocimiento de Voz AI de LG reconoce la firma de voz única de cada usuario y ofrece recomendaciones personalizadas en el momento en que habla.

*Según la región y la conectividad de red, es posible que se muestre contenido reducido o limitado.

*La compatibilidad con Reconocimiento de Voz AI puede variar según la región y el país, y está disponible en televisores OLED, QNED, NanoCell y UHD lanzados a partir de 2024.

*Solo funciona con aplicaciones compatibles con la cuenta Reconocimiento de Voz.

Primer plano de la pantalla de un televisor LG QNED que muestra cómo funciona la Búsqueda AI. Se abre una pequeña ventana de chat que muestra cómo el usuario preguntó qué juegos deportivos estaban disponibles. La Búsqueda AI respondió mediante el chat y mostrando miniaturas del contenido disponible. También aparece un mensaje para preguntar a Microsoft Copilot.

Primer plano de la pantalla de un televisor LG QNED que muestra cómo funciona la Búsqueda AI. Se abre una pequeña ventana de chat que muestra cómo el usuario preguntó qué juegos deportivos estaban disponibles. La Búsqueda AI respondió mediante el chat y mostrando miniaturas del contenido disponible. También aparece un mensaje para preguntar a Microsoft Copilot.

Búsqueda AI

Pregúntale lo que quieras a tu televisor. La AI integrada reconoce tu voz y te ofrece recomendaciones personalizadas rápidamente. También puedes obtener resultados y soluciones adicionales con Microsoft Copilot.

*La Búsqueda AI está disponible en televisores OLED, QNED, NanoCell y UHD lanzados a partir de 2024.

*EE. UU. y Corea utilizan el modelo LLM.

*Requiere conexión a internet.

Se reproduce contenido de ciencia ficción en la pantalla de un televisor LG QNED. En la pantalla se muestra la interfaz del chatbot AI. El usuario envió un mensaje al chatbot indicando que la pantalla estaba demasiado oscura. El chatbot ofreció soluciones a la solicitud. La escena también está dividida en dos: un lado más oscuro y el otro más brillante, mostrando cómo el chatbot AI resolvió el problema automáticamente.

Se reproduce contenido de ciencia ficción en la pantalla de un televisor LG QNED. En la pantalla se muestra la interfaz del chatbot AI. El usuario envió un mensaje al chatbot indicando que la pantalla estaba demasiado oscura. El chatbot ofreció soluciones a la solicitud. La escena también está dividida en dos: un lado más oscuro y el otro más brillante, mostrando cómo el chatbot AI resolvió el problema automáticamente.

Chatbot AI

Interactúa con el Chatbot AI a través de tu Control Remoto Mágico AI y resuelve todas tus dudas, desde la configuración hasta la resolución de problemas. La AI puede comprender la intención del usuario y brindará soluciones inmediatas.

*Se requiere conexión a internet.

*El chatbot AI está disponible en países que admiten PLN en su idioma nativo.

*Es posible conectar el chatbot AI al servicio de atención al cliente.

LG AI Magic Remote frente a la pantalla de un televisor LG. En la pantalla se muestra un saludo personalizado de la AI de LG con palabras clave personalizadas basadas en el historial de búsqueda y visualización del usuario. Junto al control remoto, un ícono y una etiqueta indican que se puede acceder fácilmente a la función Concierge AI con una pulsación corta del botón AI.

LG AI Magic Remote frente a la pantalla de un televisor LG. En la pantalla se muestra un saludo personalizado de la AI de LG con palabras clave personalizadas basadas en el historial de búsqueda y visualización del usuario. Junto al control remoto, un ícono y una etiqueta indican que se puede acceder fácilmente a la función Concierge AI con una pulsación corta del botón AI.

Concierge AI

Al presionar brevemente el botón AI en su control remoto se abre Concierge AI, que ofrece palabras clave y recomendaciones personalizadas basadas en su historial de búsqueda y visualización.

*Los menús y las aplicaciones compatibles pueden variar según el país.

*Los menús mostrados pueden ser diferentes al momento del lanzamiento.

*Las recomendaciones de palabras clave varían según la aplicación y la hora del día.

Pantalla de un usuario que utiliza el Asistente de Imagen AI para personalizar. Se muestran una serie de imágenes con las selecciones del usuario resaltadas. Aparece un icono de carga y se muestra una imagen horizontal que se mejora de izquierda a derecha.

Asistente de Imagen AI

Algoritmos avanzados aprenden tus preferencias explorando 1.600 millones de posibilidades de imágenes. Con base en tus selecciones, tu televisor crea una imagen personalizada a tu medida.

Pantalla de un usuario que realiza el proceso de personalización del Asistente de Sonido AI. Se seleccionan una serie de iconos de clips de sonido. Se muestran un cantante de jazz y un saxofonista, con ondas sonoras que representan el sonido personalizado animadas en la imagen.

Asistente de Sonido AI

Elige el audio que te guste entre una selección de clips de sonido. Con 40 millones de parámetros, la AI crea un perfil de sonido personalizado, adaptado a tus preferencias.

Logotipo y nombre del programa webOS Re:New con la insignia de homenajeado de los CES Innovation Awards 2025 cerca.

Logotipo y nombre del programa webOS Re:New con la insignia de homenajeado de los CES Innovation Awards 2025 cerca.

Nuevas actualizaciones durante 5 años con el galardonado programa webOS Re:New

Obtén actualizaciones completas y disfruta de las ventajas de las últimas funciones y software. Galardonado con el Premio a la Innovación CES en la categoría de ciberseguridad, siéntete seguro sabiendo que webOS protege tu privacidad y tus datos.

*webOS Re:New Program aplica a televisores OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD de 2025.

*webOS Re:New Program admite un total de cuatro actualizaciones a lo largo de cinco años. El límite es la versión preinstalada de webOS y el calendario de actualizaciones varía de fin de mes a principios de año.

*Las actualizaciones y el calendario de algunas funciones, aplicaciones y servicios pueden variar según el modelo y la región.

*Actualizaciones disponibles para televisores OLED de 2022 y modelos UHD de 2023 y superiores.

¡Experimente lo que LG AI TV puede hacer por tí!

Identificación de voz AI

Búsqueda AI

AI Chatbot & Asistente de Imagen & Sonido AI

Concierge AI

Control remoto de TV frente a la pantalla de un televisor LG con Home Hub. Se muestran todas las funciones y controles de otros dispositivos inteligentes.

Home Hub, la plataforma todo en uno para tu hogar inteligente

Gestiona fácilmente varios electrodomésticos LG, junto con tus dispositivos Google Home y más. Disfruta de la máxima comodidad al controlar toda tu casa desde un único panel intuitivo.

*LG es compatible con dispositivos Wi-Fi Matter. Los servicios y funciones compatibles con Matter pueden variar según los dispositivos conectados. La conexión inicial con ThinQ y Matter debe realizarse mediante la aplicación móvil ThinQ.

*El uso de la función de voz manos libres sin control remoto solo es posible con los procesadores alpha 9 AI y alpha 11 AI. Puede variar según el producto y la región.

Televisor Ultra Grande

Disfruta de tus películas, deportes y juegos favoritos en el LG Televisor Ultra Grande. Sumérgete en la alta resolución en una pantalla gigante.

Una familia se sienta en un sofá frente a un televisor LG QNED montado en una pared con una niña señalando una pantalla que muestra dos delfines.

*QNED73 viene en un máximo de 86 pulgadas y las pulgadas pueden variar según la región.

AI Sound Pro afina el sonido para lograr una experiencia con más impacto

*Sonido nítido AI debe activarse a través del menú Modo de sonido.

*El sonido puede variar según el entorno de escucha.

Mejora tu sonido con LG TV y LG Soundbar 

*La barra de sonido se puede comprar por separado.

*El control de modo de la barra de sonido puede variar según el modelo.

*Ten en cuenta que el servicio podría no estar disponible al momento de la compra. Se requiere una conexión de red para las actualizaciones.

*Los modelos de barra de sonido compatibles con el televisor pueden variar según la región y el país.

*El uso del control remoto del televisor LG está limitado a ciertas funciones.

Una persona en su sala de estar sostiene su teléfono. En el teléfono, un icono de transmisión indica que la pantalla se está reflejando en el televisor. En el televisor, a un lado, se ve un partido de baloncesto y la pantalla reflejada muestra las estadísticas de los jugadores.

Maximiza la diversión, usa múltiples pantallas con Multi View

Aprovecha al máximo tu TV con Multi View. Duplica la pantalla de tus dispositivos a través de Google Cast y AirPlay. Divide tu pantalla en dos vistas independientes para disfrutar de entretenimiento multipantalla sin interrupciones.

*La configuración de imagen y sonido en ambas pantallas es la misma.

*Apple, el logotipo de Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay y HomeKit son marcas comerciales de Apple Inc., registradas en EE. UU. y otros países.

*La compatibilidad con AirPlay 2, HomeKit y Google Cast puede variar según la región y el idioma.

Pantalla de inicio de Canales LG que muestra la variedad de contenido disponible en un televisor LG.

Transmite una variedad de contenidos. Gratis

El servicio de transmisión exclusivo de LG, LG Channels, pone a tu alcance una amplia selección de canales en vivo y a pedido de forma gratuita.

*El contenido y las aplicaciones disponibles pueden variar según el país, el producto y la región.

Tres iconos diferentes que muestran cómo se pueden usar los canales LG sin necesidad de suscribirse, pagar o configurar ningún periférico superior.

Sin costo. Sin contrato. Sin cable

Solo necesitas sintonizar y empezar a ver sin preocuparte por costos ocultos ni por instalar un decodificador.

Gaming Portal convierte tu televisor en el centro de juegos definitivo

¡Juega miles de juegos directamente en tu televisor LG con acceso a GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, Blacknut y la app Boosteroid! Disfruta de una amplia variedad de juegos, desde títulos AAA con mando hasta juegos casuales con tu control remoto.

Pantalla de inicio del Portal de Juegos. El cursor se mueve y hace clic para mostrar muchos juegos populares, y además permite seleccionar juegos según el tipo de control, ya sea un gamepad o un control remoto.

*La compatibilidad con el Portal de Juegos puede variar según el país.

*La compatibilidad con los servicios de juegos en la nube y los juegos dentro del Portal de Juegos puede variar según el país.

*Algunos servicios de juegos pueden requerir una suscripción y un mando.

Juega a otro nivel

Disfruta de un juego excepcional con VRR. Juega sin lag que afecte tu rendimiento.

Manos sosteniendo un mando de juego frente a una pantalla que muestra un videojuego de carreras. El logotipo de VRR se encuentra en la esquina superior izquierda y se ven otras certificaciones relevantes.

*Solo funciona con juegos o entradas de PC que admitan 60 Hz.

Modo Ambient FILMMAKER

Experimente el cine tal como lo concibió el director con el MODO CINEMATOGRÁFICO con compensación de luz ambiental que se adapta al entorno y mantiene las imágenes lo más cerca posible de su forma original.

Un director frente a un panel de control editando la película "Killers of the Flower Moon" en un televisor LG QNED. En la parte inferior izquierda de la imagen se muestra el logotipo de FILMMAKER MODE™.

*Modo Ambient FILMMAKER es una marca registrada de UHD Alliance, Inc.

*Modo Ambient FILMMAKER se inicia automáticamente en Apple TV+ y la app de Amazon Prime Video.

*Las imágenes de arriba en esta página de detalles del producto son solo para fines ilustrativos. Consulte las imágenes de la galería para una representación más precisa.

*Todas las imágenes de arriba son simuladas.

*La disponibilidad del servicio varía según la región y el país.

*Los servicios personalizados pueden variar según las políticas de la aplicación de terceros.

*El Control Remoto Mágico AI puede requerir una compra por separado según el tamaño, el modelo y la región de su televisor.

