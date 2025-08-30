Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
65 Pulgadas LG UHD|4K Smart TV| 65UT7300 |Como NUEVO hasta por 5 años

65 Pulgadas LG UHD|4K Smart TV| 65UT7300 |Como NUEVO hasta por 5 años

65 Pulgadas LG UHD|4K Smart TV| 65UT7300 |Como NUEVO hasta por 5 años

65UT7300PSA
alt="Front view of LG UHD TV, UT73"
alt="Slightly-angled left-facing side view of LG UHD TV, UT73"
alt="Side view of LG UHD TV, UT73"
Rear view of LG UHD TV, UT73
Close-up of the top edge of LG UHD TV, UT73
alt="Front view of LG UHD TV, UT73"
alt="Slightly-angled left-facing side view of LG UHD TV, UT73"
alt="Side view of LG UHD TV, UT73"
Rear view of LG UHD TV, UT73
Close-up of the top edge of LG UHD TV, UT73

Características principales

  • 65 Pulgadas LG UHD|4K Smart TV| 65UT7300 |Como NUEVO hasta por 5 años
  • Calidad de imagen y sonido mejorado gracias al Procesador de Inteligencia artificial 4K Alpha 5 Gen 7
  • Tu TV como NUEVO gracias a las actualizaciones de webOS
  • Notificaciones deportivas en vivo con alerta deportes
  • Notificaciones deportivas en vivo con alerta deportes
Más
En el LG UHD TV se muestran muchos globos con diferentes colores.

En el LG UHD TV se muestran muchos globos con diferentes colores.

Mayor nivel de detalle

LG TV UHD proyecta colores más vivos, e imágenes más nitidas y realistas en 4K real 

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

HDR10 Pro

Con LG UHD resalta cada detalle

Descubre un mundo donde se resalta cada color, y el brillo se ajuste a la luz del espacio logrando imágenes brillantes  gracias a HD10 Pro

Se muestra una imagen en primer plano en pantalla dividida del rostro de un hombre en una habitación oscura y teñida de púrpura. A la izquierda se muestra "SDR" y la imagen está borrosa. A la derecha, se muestra "HDR10 Pro" y la imagen es clara y nítida.

*HDR10 Pro es una tecnología desarrollada por LG Electronics basada en la calidad de imagen estandarizada del estándar 'HDR10'.

Procesador de Inteligencia artificial 4K Alpha 5 Gen 7

Experimenta un entretenimiento excelente gracias al procesador de Inteligencia artificial 4K Alpha 5 Gen 7

El procesador de Inteligencia Artificial 4K Alpha 5 Gen 7de LG con luz amarilla que emana debajo y coloridas líneas de placa de circuito que se ramifican desde el procesador AI.

El procesador de Inteligencia artificial 4K Alpha 5 Gen 7 optimiza automáticamente el audio y el brillo para tener una experiencia inmersiva

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Personalización AI

Se adapta a tu forma de mirar

Televisor LG montado en la pared de una sala de estar con un guitarrista mostrado en la pantalla. Gráficos de círculos concéntricos que representan ondas sonoras

Ajuste acústico de IA

El audio óptimo se adapta a tu espacio

El sistema de sonido detecta cómo está distribuida tu habitación y dónde estás sentado para crear un sonido envolvente a tu alrededor, adaptado perfectamente a la acústica única de tu espacio. Por ejemplo, si estás viendo una película desde el sofá, el sistema ajustará el sonido para que te sientas inmerso en la acción, sin importar dónde estés sentado.

AI Sound Pro

Escucha cada detalle del sonido. Con esta función, podrás captar cada nota de una canción o cada sonido ambiental en una película, disfrutando así de una experiencia auditiva completa y envolvente.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**Debe activarse a través del menú del modo de sonido.

***El sonido puede variar según el entorno de escucha.

El logotipo de webOS Re:New Program aparece sobre un fondo negro con una esfera circular amarilla y naranja y morada en la parte inferior.

El logotipo de webOS Re:New Program aparece sobre un fondo negro con una esfera circular amarilla y naranja y morada en la parte inferior.

Siempre como nuevo gracias a WebOS 

Cada año tu TV LG UHD como nueva por 5 años

Mantente al tanto de las últimas características y tecnologías con 4 actualizaciones programadas de webOS en un periodo de 5 años

*El programa webOS Re:New admite un total de 4 actualizaciones de webOS durante cinco años.

**El umbral de actualización de cinco años para el programa webOS Re:New es el lanzamiento global de un nuevo producto.

***La primera actualización a webOS se realizará dos años después del momento de la compra.

****Los clientes reciben 5 versiones de webOS, incluida la versión actual, en el momento de la compra.

Hay actualizaciones disponibles para los modelos de lanzamiento de 2022, incluidos todos los OLED y 8K QNED, y los modelos lanzados después de 2023 incluyen UHD, NanoCell, QNED y OLED.

******Las funciones están sujetas a cambios y algunas actualizaciones de funciones, aplicaciones y servicios pueden variar según el modelo.

webOS 24

Con LG tu experiencia televisiva es única

Experimenta una televisión diseñada para ti con Mi Perfil, Asistente de Imagen AI, Conserje de AI y Tarjetas Rápidas.

La pantalla de inicio de webOS 24 con las categorías Home Office, Juegos, Música, Home Hub y Deportes. La parte inferior de la pantalla muestra recomendaciones personalizadas en "Mejores opciones para ti".

*Los menús y aplicaciones compatibles pueden variar según el país y ser diferentes en el momento del lanzamiento.

**Las recomendaciones de palabras clave varían según la aplicación y la hora del día y solo se brindan en países que admiten PNL en su idioma nativo.

***Aplicado al modelo OLED/QNED/Nanocell/UHD fabricado en el año 2023 y posteriores.

****Se proporcionará un total de 4 actualizaciones en el período de 5 años y el cronograma puede variar según la región o el país.

*****Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Un control remoto apuntando a un televisor LG Nanocell que muestra la configuración de control de la barra de sonido al lado derecho de la pantalla.

Un control remoto apuntando a un televisor LG Nanocell que muestra la configuración de control de la barra de sonido al lado derecho de la pantalla.

WOW Interface

Simplicidad a tu alcance

Accede  a la interfaz WOW en el televisor LG para un control simple de la barra de sonido, como modos, perfiles y funciones útiles

*La barra de sonido se puede comprar por separado y el control del modo de la barra de sonido puede variar según el modelo.

**El uso del LG TV Remote está limitado a ciertas funciones únicamente.

***Ten en cuenta que es posible que el servicio no esté disponible en el momento de la compra. Se requiere una conexión de red para las actualizaciones.

****NANO80 es compatible con la interfaz WOW.

Disfruta de una experiencia inversiva en casa con los LG TV UHD

FILMMAKER Mode

Disfruta de la película como el director lo imaginó

Disfruta del montaje cinematográfico más auténtico.Con FILMMAKER Mode conserva la visión original del director,pensada con los ajustes adecuados

Un hombre en un oscuro estudio de edición mirando un televisor LG que muestra la puesta de sol. En la parte inferior derecha de la imagen aparece el logotipo de FILMMAKER Mode.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas

**FILMMAKER MODE es una marca registrada de UHD Alliance, Inc.

La experiencia del cine en casa

Disfruta la magia de tu película favorita desde la comodidad de tu hogar

HDR10 Pro garantiza que todas las películas se presenten en todo su esplendor, con colores y contrastes excepcionalmente precisos para disfrutar de una experiencia cinematográfica más envolvente.

Una familia sentada en el suelo de un salón poco iluminado junto a una pequeña mesa, mirando hacia un televisor LG montado en la pared que muestra la Tierra desde el espacio.

*HDR10 Pro es una tecnología desarrollada por LG Electronics basada en la calidad de imagen estandarizada del estándar 'HDR10'. 

Mucho más poder al momento de jugar

Disfruta de la velocidad de cada acción

Con HGiG podrás disfrutar de una mejor experiencia de juego inmersivo de alta velocidad con ALLM, y eARC garantizando  que todo suene increíble.

Un juego de carreras de coches en la línea de meta, con el cartel que dice "¡GANA!", mientras el jugador aprieta el joystick del juego. El logotipo de ALLM, eARC y HGiG aparece en la esquina inferior izquierda.

*HGiG es un grupo voluntario de empresas de los sectores de los juegos y las pantallas de TV que se reúnen para especificar y poner a disposición del público directrices para mejorar las experiencias de juego de los consumidores en HDR.

**El apoyo a HGiG puede variar según el país.

Controla y configura fácilmente

No pauses el juego, accede rápidamente a Game Optimizer y Game Dashboard para maximizar tu experiencia gaming

Una escena de juego FPS con el Panel de Control del Juego apareciendo sobre la pantalla durante el juego. Una escena oscura e invernal con el menú Game Optimizer apareciendo sobre el juego.

*El Panel de juego se activa solo cuando tanto "Optimizador de juego" como "Panel de juego" están activados.

**Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Accede a todos tus juegos favoritos

Miles de universos de juego al alcance de tu mano. Explora una biblioteca épica de títulos de juegos en la nube y transmítelos inmediatamente sin perder tiempo de juego en descargas o actualizaciones.

La pantalla de inicio de Boosteroid que muestra "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price" y otra imagen de la pantalla de inicio de GeForce NOW que muestra cinco miniaturas de juegos diferentes

La pantalla de inicio de Boosteroid que muestra "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price" y otra imagen de la pantalla de inicio de GeForce NOW que muestra cinco miniaturas de juegos diferentes

*Las asociaciones admitidas pueden variar según el país.

**Es posible que se requiera una suscripción a GeForce NOW.

***Es posible que se requiera una suscripción a refuerzos.

Sostenibilidad

Descubre la visión de LG UHD para el mañana

Elige lo que es mejor para el planeta con empaques livianos, biodegradables y credenciales globales de sostenibilidad.

 

El empaque de LG UHD sobre un fondo beige con árboles ilustrados

El empaque de LG UHD sobre un fondo beige con árboles ilustrados

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

Qué opina la gente

Especial para ti

Encuentra una tienda cercana

Disfruta este producto cerca de ti.