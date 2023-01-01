We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
REGRABADORA BLUE-RAY INTERNA SATA 16X
REGRABADORA BLUE-RAY INTERNA SATA 16X
Todas las especificaciones
-
Tamaño (MB)
-
4
-
CyberLink PowerDVD
-
Sí
-
CyberLink PowerBackup
-
Sí
-
CyberLink PowerProducer
-
Sí
-
CyberLinkPower2Go
-
Sí
-
BD-ROM
-
180 ms typ
-
DVD-ROM
-
160 ms typ
-
DVD-RAM
-
180 ms typ
-
CD-ROM
-
150 ms typ
-
Interna/Externa
-
Interna
-
Sistemas Operativos compatibles
-
Windows XP, Windows Vista™, Windows 7, Windows 8
-
Tipo de unidad
-
SATA 16x Blu-ray Disc Regrabadora
-
BD-ROM (SL/DL)
-
12x / 8x CAV
-
BD-R (SL L to H)
-
6x CAV
-
BD-R (SL/DL)
-
12x / 8x CAV
-
BD-R (TL/QL)
-
6x / 6x CAV
-
BD-RE (SL/DL)
-
8x /6x CAV
-
BDMV (disco que cumple con AACS)
-
12X
-
DVD-ROM (SL/DL)
-
16x / 12x CAV
-
DVD-R (SL/DL)
-
16x / 12x CAV
-
DVD-RW (SL/DL)
-
12x CAV
-
DVD+R (SL/DL)
-
16x / 12x CAV
-
DVD+RW (SL/DL)
-
12x CAV
-
DVD-RAM
-
2x, 3x, 5x CLV
-
BD-R (SL)
-
2x, 4x CLV, 6x, 8x, 10x PCAV, 12x CAV, 16x CAV
-
BD-R (DL / TQ & QL)
-
2x, 4x CLV, 6x, 8x PCAV, 12x CAV/ 2x, 4x CLV, 6x ZCLV
-
BD-R (SL LTH)
-
2x, 4x CLV, 6x PCAV
-
BD-RE (SL/DL/TL)
-
2x CLV
-
DVD-R
-
2x, 4x, 6x CLV, 8x ZCLV, 8x, 12x, 16x PCAV, 18x, 20x CAV
-
DVD-R DL
-
2x, 4x CLV, 8x PCAV
-
DVD+RW
-
2.4x, 4x, 6x CLV, 8x ZCLV
-
DVD+R DL
-
2.4x CLV, 4x ZCLV, 6x ZCLV
-
M-DISC
-
12X
-
DVD-Video (CSS Compliant Disc)
-
12x / 8x CAV (SL/DL)
-
CD-R/RW/ROM
-
48x / 40x / 48x CAV
-
CD-DA (DAE)
-
40x CAV
-
80mm CD
-
11.5x CAV
-
DVD-RAM
-
2x, 3x, 5x CLV
-
CD-R
-
8x, 16x CLV, 24x, 32x, 40x PCAV, 48x CAV
-
DVD+R
-
4x CLV, 8x, 12x PCAV, 16x CAV
-
A x Alt. x P (mm)
-
146 x 41.3 x 165
-
Peso (g)
-
750g
Qué opina la gente
-
Manual & Software
Descarga el manual y software más reciente de tu compra LG.
-
Solución de problemas
Encuentra videos y tutoriales sobre tu producto.
-
Garantía
Conoce aquí la información sobre la garantía de tu producto LG.
-
Piezas & Accesorios
Conoce los accesorios que tu producto necesita
-
Registrar producto
Registrar tu producto te ayudará a obtener soporte más rápido.
-
Soporte de producto
Encuentra el manual de tu producto LG, soluciones a todos sus problemas e información de la garantía.
-
Soporte de pedido
Da seguimiento a tu pedido y conoce las Preguntas Frecuentes.
-
Solicitud de reparación
Solicita el servicio de reparación desde tu celular o laptop.
-
Chat en vivo
Consulta a expertos en productos LG en tiempo real. Conoce descuentos, y obtén asistencia en tus compras.
-
Consulta con el Soporte Técnico LG desde tu celular.
-
Envíanos un correo electrónico
Envía un correo electrónico al soporte de servicio de LG
-
Llámanos
Habla directamente con nuestros representantes de soporte.