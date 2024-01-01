About Cookies on This Site

Cocina LG, puerta espejada, con encendido automático, 146.5 L (horno), con Válvula de Termostato y limpieza simplificada.

LRGZ5255S

Front view
La puerta del horno está abierta y dentro hay pollo asado.

Gran Capacidad para preparar platos grandes

El horno de 146.5L te ofrece un amplio espacio para cocinar tus comidas preferidas, sin preocupaciones.

El quemador se enciende girando el mando de la cocina mientras se presiona.

Encendido automático de mayor seguridad

El encendido automático seguro le proporciona el calor preciso que necesita, reduciendo la posibilidad de lesiones.

Se cocinan varios platos al mismo tiempo en los 6 quemadores.

Preparación de varias comidas

Disfrute de la potencia de 6 quemadores individuales, que le permitirán cocinar comidas al momento.

El horno se integra armoniosamente en el interior de la cocina, y la puerta de espejo refleja el entorno.

Diseño estético

Una puerta con espejo de cristal crea un aspecto elegante y minimalista perfecto para cualquier interior.

Imagen de lo fácil que es levantar el cristal interior presionando una pieza de la puerta del horno.

Limpiar es fácil

Retire con cuidado la puerta interior de cristal Easy Clean para limpiar de forma sencilla y rápida.

*La imagen del producto es sólo para fines ilustrativos y puede diferir del producto real.

*Consulte la galería de imágenes del producto y el manual del usuario para obtener más información.

