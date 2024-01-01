Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Catalogo eshop LG

Exclusivo

Accede a nuestro Servicio Premium en nuestra Tienda Oficial

Delivery gratuito en 48hrs hábiles
+ Instalación gratuita
+ Hasta 12 cuotas sin intereses

 

TV OLED 2024 + Soundbar

TV OLED + Soundbar

TV OLED + Torre de Sonido

TV OLED55C3 + Parlante Portátil XG9QBK

TV NanoCell + Soundbar

TV NanoCell + Parlante Portátil

TV 75NANO77 + Torre de Sonido RNC7

Compra hasta en 12 cuotas sin interés con medios de pago seleccionados. El beneficio de pago en cuotas sin intereses solo esta disponible para pagos realizados con tarjetas de Crédito BBVA, Interbank, Diners y BCP Visa. Si realizas la compra con algún otro medio de pago, el interés de las cuotas será el aplicado por la tarjeta utilizada.*

 

En la opción de pago en cuotas mensuales se aplicará finalmente al valor total del carrito de compras, 12 cuotas solo estará habilitada para carritos de compra mayores a los S/4000, 9 cuotas a partir de S/ 2,000, 6 cuotas desde S/ 1000 y 3 cuotas desde S/ 300. Si el uso de cupones cambia al producto de rango, también cambia la disponibilidad de cuotas según el criterio establecido.

 

Mejoramos tu experiencia de compra para que comprar online sea más simple, rápido y seguro.

 

Los precios, promociones y disponibilidad pueden variar sin previo aviso. Las cantidades son limitadas. 