Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Barra de Sonido LG S60TR | 440W | 5.1 ch | Rear Spakers incluidos

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Comentarios

Soporte

Dónde comprar

Barra de Sonido LG S60TR | 440W | 5.1 ch | Rear Spakers incluidos

S60TR

Barra de Sonido LG S60TR | 440W | 5.1 ch | Rear Spakers incluidos

Front view of LG Soundbar S40T and subwoofer

Las imágenes utilizadas en la descripción general del producto a continuación tienen fines representativos. Consulte la galería de imágenes en la parte superior de la página para obtener una representación precisa.

Barra de sonido LG sobre un fondo negro resaltado por un foco.

El compañero de sonido ideal para tu televisor LG

Complete la experiencia del televisor LG con la barra de sonido que complementa maravillosamente su diseño y rendimiento sonoro.

Sonidos más envolventes

El control remoto de LG está apuntando hacia un televisor LG con la barra de sonido LG debajo. En la pantalla del televisor, se muestra el genial menú de la interfaz BOOM. En una sala de estar, se encuentran la barra de sonido LG, el televisor LG, los altavoces traseros y el subwoofer, todos mostrando una imagen en pantalla con una interpretación musical. Desde la barra de sonido, se proyectan tres ramas de ondas sonoras blancas formadas por gotas, mientras que el subwoofer crea un efecto de sonido desde abajo. Encima de la barra de sonido LG, se muestran tres pantallas de TV diferentes. Una muestra una película, otra muestra un concierto y la tercera muestra un noticiero. Debajo de la barra de sonido, hay tres íconos para mostrar cada género.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Las barras de sonido LG completan la experiencia de TV LG

BOOM Interfaz

La simplicidad está al alcance de tu mano.

Acceda a BOOM Interfaz a través de su televisor LG para obtener un control claro y sencillo de la barra de sonido, como cambiar modos de sonido, perfiles y acceder a otras funciones útiles.

LG Remote apunta hacia un televisor LG con la barra de sonido LG debajo. LG TV muestra el menú de la interfaz BOOM en la pantalla.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**El uso del LG TV Remote está limitado a ciertas funciones únicamente.

***Televisores compatibles con interfaz BOOM: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/ 75, NANO 80/77/75, UHD UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. Los televisores compatibles con FHD 63 pueden variar según el año de lanzamiento.

****Televisores compatibles con BOOM Orchestra: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85 /80. Los televisores compatibles pueden variar según el año de lanzamiento. Soporte QNED 80 limitado a los modelos 2022 y 2023.

*****Tenga en cuenta que es posible que los servicios no estén disponibles en el momento de la compra. Se requiere una conexión de red para las actualizaciones.

******La interfaz BOOM puede variar según el modelo de barra de sonido.

Siente cada detalle gracias a su sonido envolvente

Sonido envolvente de 5.1 canales

Sonido impactante por todas partes

Conviértete en parte de la escena con sonido envolvente de 5.1 canales de 440 W, un subwoofer inalámbrico y parlantes traseros.

La barra de sonido LG, el televisor LG y el subwoofer se encuentran en una sala de estar mostrando una imagen en pantalla con una actuación musical. Tres ramas de ondas sonoras blancas formadas por gotas se proyectan desde la barra de sonido y un subwoofer crea un efecto de sonido desde abajo.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Altavoces traseros de 2 canales

Los parlantes traseros abrazan la libertad inalámbrica

Instale los parlantes traseros en cualquier lugar de su espacio sin preocuparse por los cables, gracias al receptor inalámbrico incorporado.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**Los altavoces traseros están conectados mediante cables.

El sonido detecta lo que quieres escuchar

AI Sound Pro

Con AI Sound Pro el mood y el género de sonido que reproduzcas sonará increíble

AI Sound Pro clasifica diferentes sonidos en efectos, música y voces, y luego aplica la configuración ideal para crear la experiencia de audio óptima.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Sonido claro para un planeta limpio

Reciclado interno

Piezas internas fabricadas con plástico reciclado.

Las barras de sonido LG utilizan plástico reciclado en las partes superior e inferior. Prueba de que estamos adoptando un enfoque más ecológico en la producción de barras de sonido.

Hay una perspectiva frontal de la barra de sonido detrás y una representación del marco metálico de la barra de sonido en el frente. Una observación inclinada de la parte trasera del marco metálico de la barra de sonido con las palabras "Plástico reciclado" indicando el borde del marco.

*Las certificaciones exactas pueden variar según el modelo de barra de sonido.

**Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

***El uso de plástico reciclado y las certificaciones pueden variar según el modelo.

Reciclado externo

Tela de jersey hecha con botellas de plástico.

Todas las barras de sonido LG están diseñadas cuidadosamente para garantizar un alto porcentaje de materiales recuperados. El Global Recycled Standard certifica que el tejido de jersey de poliéster está fabricado a partir de botellas de plástico.

Un pictograma muestra botellas de plástico con la palabra "botellas de plástico" debajo. Una flecha del lado derecho apunta a un símbolo de reciclaje con la frase "Reborn as Polyester Jersey" debajo. Una flecha del lado derecho apunta a la parte izquierda de una barra de sonido LG con la frase "Barra de sonido LG con tela reciclada" debajo.

*Las certificaciones exactas pueden variar según el modelo de barra de sonido.

**Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

***El uso de plástico reciclado y las certificaciones pueden variar según el modelo.

Imprimir

Especificaciones clave

  • Principal

    850 x 63 x 87 mm

Todas las especificaciones

EFECTO DE SONIDO

  • AI Sound Pro

  • Música

  • Cine

  • Juego

  • Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

  • Voz clara Pro

  • Deportes

  • Estándar

FORMATO DE AUDIO

  • Dolby Digital

  • AAC

  • DTS Digital Surround

CONECTIVIDAD

  • Óptico

    1

  • Salida HDMI

    1

  • USB

    1

  • Códec Bluetooth - SBC/AAC

  • Conexión inalámbrica posterior preparada

HDMI SOPORTADO

  • Canal de retorno de audio (ARC)

  • CEC (Enlace sencillo)

CONVENIENTE

  • Aplicación remota - iOS/Android

  • Modo de sonido TV Compartir

  • Control de modo de la barra de sonido

  • WOW Interfaz

DIMENSIONES (ANXALXPR)

  • Principal

    850 x 63 x 87 mm

  • Altavoz Posterior

    100,0 x 176,5 x 120,0 mm

  • Subwoofer

    200 x 377 x 285 mm

PESO

  • Principal

    2,5 kg

  • Peso bruto

    12,56 kg

  • Altavoz Posterior (2EA)

    2,1 kg

  • Subwoofer

    5,7 kg

ACCESORIO

  • Cable óptico

  • Soporte de pared

  • Mando a distancia

  • Tarjeta de garantía

Qué opina la gente

Hazte miembro de LG

Disfruta de todas las ventajas de la afiliación gratuita a LG,

desde descuentos especiales hasta servicios y ofertas exclusivos.

Registrarse Únete a nosotros

Hasta 12 cuotas ​SIN INTERESES

Beneficio disponible solo para Interbank, BBVA, Diners y BCP Visa.

Precios exclusivos

Obtén un descuento exclusivo de afiliación del 3% para todos los pedidos durante el periodo del evento promocional

Envío gratuito

Envío gratuito para todos los pedidos de LG.com

¿Necesitas ayuda?

Estamos aquí para ayudarte en lo que necesites.

Obtener ayuda

¿Necesitas ayuda?

Estamos aquí para ayudarte.

Obtener ayuda

Comprar directamente

Front view of LG Soundbar S40T and subwoofer

S60TR

Barra de Sonido LG S60TR | 440W | 5.1 ch | Rear Spakers incluidos