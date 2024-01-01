Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Barra de Sonido LG S90TY | 570W | 5.1.3 ch | Dolby Atmos

S90TY

Angled view of LG Soundbar S90TY and subwoofer

Las imágenes utilizadas en la descripción general del producto a continuación tienen fines representativos. Consulte la galería de imágenes en la parte superior de la página para obtener una representación precisa.

LG Soundbar against a black backdrop highlighted by a spotlight.

La barra de sonido de primer nivel digna del mejor LG OLED de su clase

Complete la experiencia del televisor LG con la barra de sonido que complementa maravillosamente su diseño y rendimiento sonoro.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Sonidos más envolventes

LG Soundbar and LG TV in a black room playing a musical performance. White droplets representing soundwaves shoot upwards and forward from the soundbar, as subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom. LG Soundbar and LG TV in a living room playing an orchestra performance. White waves of droplets representing soundwaves shoot upwards and forward from the soundbar and project from the TV, as subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom. LG Soundbar, LG TV, rear speakers and a subwoofer are in a living room. A grid overlay appears over the room, like a scan of the space. White soundwaves made of droplets are coming out from the frontal perspective of the rear speakers.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Siente el realismo de un panorama de audio

Center Up-firing Channel

Los paisajes sonoros te sitúan en su epicentro

El canal central hacia arriba hace que el sonido se sienta como si viniera del centro de su televisor LG para una sensación realista.

LG Soundbar y LG TV en una habitación negra interpretando una actuación musical. Gotas blancas que representan ondas sonoras se disparan hacia arriba y hacia adelante desde la barra de sonido. Un subwoofer crea un efecto de sonido desde abajo.

*Lo anterior se confirma mediante una investigación de sus propios estándares.

**Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Dolby Atmos

La noche de películas suena como en el cine con Dolby Atmos

Sumérgete en cada escena con un sonido Dolby Atmos claro, realista y espacial digno de un cine.

Se reproduce una película en un televisor LG OLED y una barra de sonido LG en un apartamento moderno de la ciudad en una vista lateral. Cuentas blancas que representan ondas sonoras se proyectan hacia arriba y hacia abajo desde la barra de sonido y el televisor, creando una cúpula de sonido en el espacio. Dolby Atmos logo DTS X logo

Sonido espacial de triple nivel

Una capa virtual crea un sonido realista

Sonido espacial de triple nivel agrega una capa virtual para crear una cúpula sonora a tu alrededor con un sonido más rico.

LG Soundbar y LG TV se encuentran en un gran apartamento de la ciudad. Tres bandas rojas aparecen una a la vez representando capas virtuales y se unen para crear una cúpula de sonido completa.

*El sonido espacial de triple nivel está disponible a través de los modos Cine y AI Sound Pro.

**La capa intermedia se crea utilizando el canal de altavoz de la barra de sonido. El sonido de los altavoces frontales y frontales se sintetiza para crear un campo sonoro. Si no hay un altavoz trasero, no se puede crear el campo trasero.

***Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

****Si no hay un altavoz trasero, no se puede crear el campo trasero.

5.1.3ch Surround Sound

Sonido cautivador por todas partes

Sumérgete en la escena con los paisajes sonoros realistas de Dolby Atmos y DTS:X proyectados por un sistema de sonido envolvente de 570 W y 5.1.3 canales y un subwoofer inalámbrico.

La barra de sonido LG, el televisor LG y un subwoofer se encuentran en la sala de estar de un rascacielos, interpretando una actuación musical. Ondas sonoras blancas formadas por gotas se proyectan desde la barra de sonido y recorren el sofá y la sala de estar. Un subwoofer crea un efecto de sonido desde abajo. Logotipo de Dolby Atmos Logotipo de DTS X

*Dolby y Dolby Vision son marcas comerciales registradas de Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

**El símbolo de la doble D es una marca comercial de Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

***Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Las barras de sonido LG completan la experiencia de TV LG

En la pantalla se reproduce un acogedor concierto en un salón. El menú Control de la barra de sonido aparece como una superposición y el usuario navega a la configuración de la barra de sonido. #N/A

Soundbar Control

La simplicidad está al alcance de tu mano.

Acceda al control de la barra de sonido a través de su televisor LG para obtener un control claro y sencillo de la barra de sonido, como cambiar modos de sonido, perfiles y acceder a otras funciones útiles, incluso mientras mira.

La barra de sonido LG, el televisor LG y un subwoofer se encuentran en una sala de estar interpretando una actuación musical. Las gotas blancas generan ondas de sonido que se disparan hacia arriba y hacia adelante desde la barra de sonido y se proyectan desde el televisor. Un subwoofer crea un efecto de sonido desde abajo. #N/A

Sonido Orquesta

Combina con el sonido de tu televisor LG

El sonido, el alcance y las cualidades tonales únicas de su LG Soundbar y LG TV se combinan en armonía para brindar una experiencia sonora fascinante e impactante.

Un primer plano de una barra de sonido LG debajo de un televisor LG. Hay un símbolo de conectividad entre la barra de sonido LG y un televisor LG, que muestra el funcionamiento inalámbrico de Wireless Soundcast. #N/A

Wireless Soundcast

Mira tu televisión sin ningún desorden a la vista

Wireless Soundcast le permite conectar su barra de sonido LG a su televisor LG de forma inalámbrica y desbloquea la compatibilidad con audio multicanal sin pérdidas.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**El uso del LG TV Remote está limitado a ciertas funciones únicamente.

*** Televisores compatibles con control de barra de sonido: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/77/75, UHD UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. Los televisores compatibles con FHD 63 pueden variar según el año de lanzamiento.

**** Televisores compatibles con Sonido Orquesta: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80. Los televisores compatibles pueden variar según el año de lanzamiento. Soporte QNED 80 limitado a los modelos 2022 y 2023.

*****Tenga en cuenta que es posible que los servicios no estén disponibles en el momento de la compra. Se requiere una conexión de red para las actualizaciones.

******El control de la barra de sonido puede variar según el modelo de la barra de sonido.

El sonido inteligente conoce tus gustos

AI Room Calibration Pro

En sintonía con tu espacio sin distorsión

La barra de sonido escanea la habitación para encontrarlo a usted y a sus parlantes traseros y, independientemente de la ubicación, ajusta las diferencias de volumen y el tiempo de retardo para una experiencia auditiva incomparable que se eleva desde el fondo de la habitación.

A warm gray area for design purpose.

"An image of an LG TV and LG Soundbar in a living room playing a musical performance. White soundwaves made up of droplets project from the soundbar, looping around the sofa and living space to depict surround sound. A city skyline is visible through the window. Dolby Atmos logo DTS X logo"

*AI Room Calibration Pro es una tecnología de sintonización automática de sonido que compensa el entorno en el que se encuentra la barra de sonido mediante algoritmos que mejoran el rendimiento sonoro.

**Admite altavoces traseros incluidos (6 canales) y opcionales (2 canales), y no hay diferencia en la calibración según la cantidad de canales (los incluidos y los opcionales calibran la misma diferencia de nivel de ganancia y retardo).

***Funciona con el antiguo algoritmo '23 cuando los altavoces traseros no están conectados.

****Al configurar los altavoces traseros, AI Room Calibration Pro se puede realizar a través de la aplicación LG Soundbar.

*****Tenga en cuenta que es posible que el servicio no esté disponible en el momento de la compra. Es posible que se requiera una actualización de software. Se requiere una conexión de red para la actualización.

******Los parlantes traseros se venden por separado.

*******Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Experiencia de audio multicanal

Siente un maravilloso sonido.

La barra de sonido LG convierte audio básico de 2 canales en audio multicanal para obtener un sonido profundo que resuena en su espacio.

Una barra de sonido LG, un televisor LG y un subwoofer se encuentran en un apartamento moderno de la ciudad. La barra de sonido LG emite tres ramas de ondas sonoras, hechas de gotas blancas que flotan en la parte inferior del piso. Al lado de la barra de sonido hay un subwoofer que crea un efecto de sonido desde abajo. #N/A

2 canales

Una barra de sonido LG, un televisor LG y un subwoofer se encuentran en un apartamento moderno de la ciudad. La barra de sonido LG emite tres ramas de ondas sonoras, hechas de gotas blancas que flotan en la parte inferior del piso. Más ondas sonoras de gotas blancas se disparan desde la parte superior de la barra de sonido. Al lado de la barra de sonido hay un subwoofer que crea un efecto de sonido desde abajo. En conjunto, crean un efecto de cúpula en toda la habitación. #N/A

Multicanal

*El algoritmo de mezcla inteligente aplica el sonido para cada canal en los modos AI Sound Pro, Cine, Clear Voice Pro, Juego y Deportes.

**La experiencia de audio multicanal funciona mediante un algoritmo de mezcla inteligente. Este algoritmo no se aplica al modo estándar ni al modo musical. Bass Blast no utiliza el algoritmo de mezcla inteligente, sino que copia la información de 2 canales y la envía a todos los canales.

***Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

AI Sound Pro

Cada estado de ánimo y género suena bien

AI Sound Pro clasifica diferentes sonidos en efectos, música y voces, y luego aplica la configuración ideal para crear la experiencia de audio óptima.

LG Soundbar muestra tres pantallas de TV diferentes. El que está directamente arriba toca primero un concierto de música con una mujer cantando. La pantalla de televisión que muestra una transmisión de noticias se mueve hacia el medio y comienza a reproducirse. Luego, la pantalla del televisor que muestra una escena de acción con una mujer corriendo escaleras arriba se mueve hacia el centro y comienza a jugar. Entre el televisor y la barra de sonido, hay una onda de sonido que cambia de color cada vez que la pantalla del televisor cambia entre sí, en correlación con el género.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Trabaja en armonía con tus preferencias

Juegos intensos

El sonido se sincroniza con cada fotograma.

Libere puertos en su televisor y conecte consolas a su barra de sonido LG sin comprometer el rendimiento de los gráficos. La compatibilidad con VRR/ALLM garantiza un juego sin interrupciones y con baja lentitud.

A warm gray area for design purpose.

LG Soundbar y LG TV se muestran juntos. En la pantalla se muestra un juego de carreras de coches.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**Según los estándares de especificaciones HDMI 2.1, esta barra de sonido es compatible con eARC, VRR y ALLM.

***El televisor, la barra de sonido y el dispositivo fuente (p. ej., consola de juegos) deben ser compatibles con VRR/ALLM.

****El paso VRR admite contenido de 120 Hz. (Para 4K, admite YCbCr 4:2:0 / Para 1080p, admite 120 Hz)

*****Tenga en cuenta que es posible que el servicio no esté disponible en el momento de la compra. Es posible que se requiera una actualización de software. Se requiere una conexión de red para la actualización.

******HDCP 2.3 admite contenido con resolución 4K. La compatibilidad con 120 Hz varía según el dispositivo, con compatibilidad hasta YCbCr4:2:0 para 4K.

Transmisión HD

Transmisiones en impresionante HD

Transmita desde sus plataformas favoritas sin compresión gracias a la compatibilidad con HD sin pérdidas para Spotify Connect, TIDAL Connect y Chromecast.

'*La disponibilidad del contenido y la aplicación puede variar según el país o la región.

**Se requieren suscripciones separadas para los servicios OTT.

***Tenga en cuenta que es posible que el servicio no esté disponible en el momento de la compra. Es posible que se requiera una actualización de software. Se requiere una conexión de red para la actualización.

Compatibilidad

Utilice la plataforma de su elección

Las barras de sonido LG ahora tienen compatibilidad para funcionar con más servicios de IA. Puede controlar fácilmente la barra de sonido LG con la plataforma que elija.

*Algunas funciones requieren una suscripción o una cuenta de terceros.

**Google es una marca comercial de Google LLC y el Asistente de Google no está disponible en determinados idiomas y países.

***Amazon, Alexa y todas las marcas relacionadas son marcas comerciales de Amazon.com, Inc. o sus afiliados.

****Apple, el logotipo de Apple y Apple AirPlay 2 son marcas comerciales de Apple Inc, registradas en los EE. UU. y otros países.

*****Tenga en cuenta que es posible que el servicio no esté disponible en el momento de la compra. Es posible que se requiera una actualización de software. Se requiere una conexión de red para la actualización.

Sonido claro para un planeta limpio

Reciclado interno

Piezas internas fabricadas con plástico reciclado.

Las barras de sonido LG utilizan plástico reciclado en las partes superior e inferior. Prueba de que estamos adoptando un enfoque más ecológico en la producción de barras de sonido.

Hay una perspectiva frontal de la barra de sonido detrás y una representación del marco metálico de la barra de sonido en el frente. Una observación inclinada de la parte trasera del marco metálico de la barra de sonido con las palabras "Plástico reciclado" indicando el borde del marco.

*Las certificaciones exactas pueden variar según el modelo de barra de sonido.

**Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

***El uso de plástico reciclado y las certificaciones pueden variar según el modelo.

Reciclado externo

Tela de jersey hecha con botellas de plástico.

Todas las barras de sonido LG están diseñadas cuidadosamente para garantizar un alto porcentaje de materiales recuperados. El Global Recycled Standard certifica que el tejido de jersey de poliéster está fabricado a partir de botellas de plástico.

 

Un pictograma muestra botellas de plástico con la palabra "botellas de plástico" debajo. Una flecha del lado derecho apunta a un símbolo de reciclaje con la frase "Rehecho como jersey de Polyester" debajo. Una flecha del lado derecho apunta a la parte izquierda de una barra de sonido LG con la frase "Barra de sonido LG con tela reciclada" debajo.

*Las certificaciones exactas pueden variar según el modelo de barra de sonido.

**Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

***El uso de plástico reciclado y las certificaciones pueden variar según el modelo.

Envasado de pulpa

Envases elaborados con pulpa reciclada

La barra de sonido LG ha sido certificada por SGS como producto ecológico debido a un cambio en el embalaje interno de espuma EPS (espuma de poliestireno) y bolsas de plástico a pulpa moldeada reciclada, una alternativa respetuosa con el medio ambiente que aún protege el producto.

El empaque de la barra de sonido LG tiene un fondo beige con árboles ilustrados. Energy Star logo SGS Eco Product logo

*Las certificaciones exactas pueden variar según el modelo de barra de sonido.

**Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

***El uso de plástico reciclado y las certificaciones pueden variar según el modelo.

Especificaciones clave

  • Dolby Atmos

  • DTS:X

  • BOOM Orquesta

  • Principal

    1 250 x 63 x 135 mm

  • Subwoofer

    201,7 x 407,0 x 403,0 mm

Todas las especificaciones

EFECTO DE SONIDO

  • AI Sound Pro

  • Estándar

  • Música

  • Cine

  • Voz clara Pro

  • Deportes

  • Juego

  • Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

AUDIO DE ALTA RESOLUCIÓN

  • Muestreo

    24bit/96kHz

  • Subir bit / Subir muestra

    24bit/96kHz

FORMATO DE AUDIO

  • Dolby Atmos

  • Dolby Digital

  • DTS:X

  • DTS Digital Surround

  • AAC

  • AAC+

CONECTIVIDAD

  • Óptico

    1

  • Entrada HDMI

    1

  • Salida HDMI

    1

  • USB

    1

  • Códec Bluetooth - SBC/AAC

  • Conexión inalámbrica posterior preparada

  • Wi-Fi

HDMI SOPORTADO

  • Pasante

  • Pasante (4K)

  • HDR10

  • Dolby Vision

  • Canal de retorno de audio (ARC)

  • Canal de retorno de audio (e-ARC)

  • CEC (Enlace sencillo)

  • 120Hz

  • VRR / ALLM

CONVENIENTE

  • Aplicación remota - iOS/Android

  • Control de modo de la barra de sonido

  • Modo de sonido TV Compartir

  • BOOM Orquesta

  • AI Room Calibration Pro (App)

  • BOOM Interfaz

DIMENSIONES (ANXALXPR)

  • Principal

    1 250 x 63 x 135 mm

  • Subwoofer

    201,7 x 407,0 x 403,0 mm

PESO

  • Principal

    5,65 kg

  • Subwoofer

    10,0 kg

  • Peso bruto

    22,2 kg

ACCESORIO

  • Tarjeta de garantía

  • Cable HDMI

  • Soporte de pared

  • Mando a distancia

Angled view of LG Soundbar S90TY and subwoofer

S90TY

Barra de Sonido LG S90TY | 570W | 5.1.3 ch | Dolby Atmos